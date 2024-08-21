This Pay-per-View UFC Fight Broke Every Record Possible Steve Marcus / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has grown steadily in popularity and profitability since starting in Las Vegas in 1993. Today, it’s a 1.3-billion-dollar mega-industry, raking in the big bucks through hundreds of pay-per-view events. Coming up is a ranking of the top 10 UFC PPV fights by gross sales. Let this inspire your choices in investment, entertainment, or exercise!

Irish MMA fighter Conor McGregor was in 8 of the top 10 best-selling UFC PPV events.

The only other fighter to be in more than one top 10 event was Nate Diaz, and both of those fights were against McGregor.

10. UFC 194: Aldo vs. McGregor

2015 Getty Images / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Fight date: December 12, 2015

PPV buys: 1,200,000

Gross sales: $80 million

The main event of UFC 194 was a fight between Jose Aldo and Conor McGregor over the title of world Featherweight Champion. McGregor KO’d the Brazilian in just 13 seconds of the first round.

9. UFC 196: McGregor vs. Diaz

Fight date: March 5, 2016

PPV buys: 1,500,000

Gross sales: $80 million

For this fight, McGregor moved to the welterweight class to take on Nate Diaz, the winner of The Ultimate Fighter Season 5. The American defeated McGregor with a rear naked choke, handing him his first defeat in UFC competition.

8. UFC 100: Lesnar vs. Mir 2

2009 Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Fight date: July 11, 2009

PPV buys: 1,600,000

Gross sales: $82 million

Before McGregor came on the scene, the rivalry between Brock Lesnar and Frank Mir was the big UFC crowd-pleaser. The heavyweight fighters went at it July 11, 2009 in Las Vegas, with Lesnar defeating Mir by KO in the second round.

7. UFC 205: Alvarez vs. McGregor

2016 Getty Images / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Fight date: November 12, 2016

PPV buys: 1,300,000

Gross sales: $83 million

Conor McGregor and American Eddie Alvarez faced off in 2016 at UFC 205 to claim the title of Lightweight Champion of the world. McGregor prevailed, making him the first UFC fighter to hold belts in two weight classes simultaneously.

6. UFC 202: Diaz vs. McGregor 2

2016 Getty Images / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Fight date: August 20, 2016

PPV buys: 1,650,000

Gross sales: $90 million

The main event of UFC 202 was a welterweight rematch between Featherweight Champion McGregor and Nate Diaz. McGregor was obsessed with vindicating himself and did so at their second fight, defeating Nate Diaz by majority decision in round 5.

5. UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cerrone

2020 Getty Images / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Fight date: January 18, 2020

PPV buys: 1,353,429

Gross sales: $90 million

Having previously lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov, McGregor made a comeback, defeating Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, an American UFC fighter. Cerrone was soundly defeated in the first round.

4. UFC 251: Usman vs. Masvidal

2020 Zuffa LLC / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Fight date: July 12, 2020

PPV buys: 1,300,000

Gross sales: $90 million

Kamaru Usman of Nigeria fought American Jorge Masvidal in UFC 251, which was held in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Usman won in a thrilling fight that left fans clamoring for a rematch—which Usman also won.

3. UFC 257: McGregor v Poirier 2

2021 Zuffa LLC / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Fight date: January 24, 2021

PPV buys: 1,600,000

Gross sales: $100 million

UFC 257 took place in Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates. Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor went at it again after McGregor had defeated the American in a previous fight. This time ended differently, with Poirier besting McGregor in the second round.

2. UFC 264: Poirier v McGregor 3

2021 Getty Images / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Fight date: July 10, 2021

PPV buys: 1,800,000

Gross sales: $120 million

McGregor’s third battle with Poirier was a catastrophe. McGregor started strong but fell during the fight and broke his leg. This was a devastating setback for UFC’s top star that required a long rehabilitation at a high point of his career.

1. UFC 229: Nurmagomedov vs. McGregor

2018 Getty Images / Getty Images Sport via Getty Images

Fight date: October 6, 2018

PPV buys: 2,400,000

Gross sales: $180 million

The highest-grossing event in UFC history took place in 2018 when Khabib Nurmagomedov of Russia successfully defended his UFC Lightweight Championship title against Conor McGregor. After the final bell a fight broke out between both fighters’ teams, so a rematch was never scheduled and Nurmagomedov later retired undefeated with 29 wins and no losses.

