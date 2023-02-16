Will ChatGPT Take Over Google?

The Internet has been blowing up at the emergence of ChatGPT ever since it launched in November 2022, gaining more than 1 million followers in the first five days.

The automated AI tool is gaining enormous traction and is now being debated in schools, talk shows, and the 9 o’clock news – with many hailing it as ‘the future of the Internet.’

The power of ChatGPT allows users to type in any search query or content task, from asking it to produce a poem for their loved one, write a speech, do their homework on the civil war, or write content for their website – using artificial intelligence and the patterns of human created content to make it perfectly unique.

This exciting technology presents enormous challenges and opportunities for consumers, with students being able to create their homework uniquely in minutes – and teachers unable to identify if ChatGPT or the individual using it.

On a business level, a company can replicate the websites of its competitors in just a matter of minutes or set up several new websites for a particular niche at an alarmingly fast rate. This could see the role of developers and content writers diminishing in the future.

In terms of monopolizing the space for online search, the grand rise of ChatGPT is a huge threat to Google, which unsurprisingly launched a similar product last year called Blenderbot. It went largely unnoticed. So the question now is, will ChatGPT now be the place people will go for information online, and could it replace Google?

So Could ChatGPT Replace Google?

Speaking to Dan Kettle of leading consumer champion, Pheabs, he explains:

“ChatGPT is unlikely to replace Google; certainly (not) in the short term. However, we could see Google losing some market share in the short term and the overall number of visitors and queries to its website.”

“Some people are lagging behind in terms of adopting ChatGPT. Whilst it launched in November, the wider public has only acknowledged it three months later, and it will take some months for the greater public to use it.”

“Certainly, Google might look at the appeal of ChatGPT and why it has gained so much popularity over their product. They (Google) could try to make this AI technology more accessible and palatable for their audience.”

“For instance, if users are not able to get content written for them on cue, Google will need to be able to replicate this and offer this in an easy way on their famous Google search bar.”

“What is quite cool is that people are getting excited about searching for things online again. For the last 20-odd years, Google has dominated. But prior to that, we used to get excited typing questions into Yahoo or Ask Jeeves just to see what would come up. And whilst that novelty has worn off, with ChatGPT, it has now come back!”

But it Could Replace Bing.

Microsoft has invested billions into ChatGPT, and “this could replace Bing,” explains Richard Allan of funding partner Capital Bean.

“Bing has always been lagging behind in the search engine race, and its user experience is very sub-par, with its constant need to push ads as a means of generating revenue.”

“But one could see ChatGPT being owed, or (rather) bought out, by Microsoft and it becoming a replacement for its incumbent Bing product.”

“Either way, the use of AI and ChatGPT is still very much in its infancy, and we could see real acceleration and changes in this space in the near and distant future.”

How much acceleration and change is anyone’s guess.

This article was produced and syndicated by Wealth of Geeks.