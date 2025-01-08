How To Follow 24/7 Wall St's $500,000 AI Stock Portfolio Canva

The growth of artificial intelligence could be the biggest technology trend in human history, and 24/7 Wall St. wants to help you follow our expert guidance on how to build a portfolio filled with the top AI stocks.

You’ve likely heard of NVIDIA (Nasdaq: NVDA) and some other names in the space, but there are hundreds of companies poised to see record profits in industries ranging from chips, to software, to power generation, and beyond thanks to AI.

Here’s how it works in three simple steps.

1. Get Our Top AI Buy Recommendations at Absolutely No Cost

In our ‘AI Investor Podcast’ we’re tracking a $500,000 portfolio of our favorite AI stocks. Every podcast we’ll announce new buy recommendations and sell stocks if they’ve fallen out of favor. The podcast is free and you can subscribe here on your favorite podcast service.

You don’t need to buy every stock or invest $500,000 to follow along. You can selectively purchase your favorite ideas, a smaller fraction of each recommendation, or just listen along to learn so you can invest later.

Every week the AI Investor Podcast discusses what’s happening across the stock market, the biggest AI news, and gives actionable investment guidance you can use.

Think back to the growth of past massive technology trends like the birth of the Internet, cloud computing, or social media, and think about the profits that could have been made if you had a trusted source to follow the growth of these world-changing industries.

24/7 Wall St. is trying to create a ‘one-stop-shop’ that’s your top source for everything related to artificial intelligence investing.

2. Catch Up on Past Buy Recommendations in a Flash

24/7 Wall St.

We’ve created a spreadsheet that tracks past buy recommendations and their performance which you can visit here. Our goal is to be as transparent as possible about our performance.

Every pick won’t be a winner, but we’re betting that by having a complete portfolio of top ideas, investors will win big if artificial intelligence becomes the biggest technology trend ever.

If you’re looking for a quick summary of why we added each stock in the $500,000 AI Portfolio and what they do, we’ve provided that below in our Frequently Asked Questions section.

3. Go to 24/7 Wall St For More News and Analysis

24/7 Wall St.

The screenshot above is from 247wallst.com’s home page. Beyond podcasts, we publish articles analyzing stocks in the AI Portfolio.

In addition, we post extras like live blogs So, if NVIDIA is reporting earnings, you’ll want to Google ’24/7 Wall Street’ and head to the site where we’ll have live analysis from our stock experts on many stocks in the portfolio.

You can also follow our analysis on YouTube where you’ll find clips like the one below analyzing what it will take for NVIDIA to hit $200 per share.

Frequently Asked Questions About the $500,000 AI Portfolio

Here are some of the frequently asked questions about our $500,000 AI Portfolio.

What is 24/7 Wall St.’s Track Record?

24/7 Wall St.

The $500,000 AI Portfolio is managed by Technology Analyst Eric Bleeker and is composed of his own personal capital.

Eric Bleeker previously worked at The Motley Fool for 15 years where he served in a variety of roles including leading Technology & Telecom coverage and serving as the General Manager of Fool.com.

Eric has long covered the rise of NVIDIA. You can still read his call naming NVIDIA his “Best Stock for 2010” – where he predicted the company would dominate future ‘high-performance computing’ applications like artificial intelligence at a time when the field was still tiny and unknown.

Eric hosted dozens of webinars on artificial intelligence, including ones where he named NVIDIA his top technology recommendation in 2016 (a call now up more than 10,000% turning every $10,000 invested into more than $1,000,000) and later doubled down on his NVIDIA predictions. In January 2019 he invested $50,000 of his personal capital in NVIDIA declaring it his “Top Tech Stock for 2019.” That call is now up more than 3,000%.

After leaving The Motley Fool, Eric cofounded Flywheel Publishing, the owner of 247wallst.com. He is a CFA Charterholder and also an Angel Investor in fast-growing private companies like ShiftMed and Hungry.

Why Are We Doing this?

Simply put: 24/7 Wall St. was founded by a team that’s worked in financial markets for over 20 years. We’ve seen the life-changing potential of past technology trends and believe artificial intelligence will be the biggest trend in human history.

The $500,000 AI Portfolio was the result of a single thought: “How life-changing would it have been if people had a single source to follow news on events like the birth of the Internet with only the need-to-know news and actionable buy recommendations. How do we create that in the early stages of artificial intelligence’s rise?”

Many investors know that artificial intelligence is a big deal, they just don’t know how to get started. The AI Investor Podcast aims to solve this. We cover news in the space in as accessible a way as possible. In addition, we provide actionable investment guidance on a continued basis.

What Stocks Are in the Portfolio?

Here’s a list of stocks that we’ve recommended in past episodes of the AI Investor Podcast. You can find the date we recommended and purchased each along with their performance in our tracking spreadsheet.

NVIDIA (Nasdaq: NVDA): A company that needs little introduction. NVIDIA has a stronger ‘moat’ than the market gives it credit for and a forward-thinking CEO who may go down as corporate America’s most visionary founder. We believe NVIDIA will significantly exceed Wall Street expectations – especially in the back half of 2025 – and see another strong year.

(Nasdaq: NVDA): A company that needs little introduction. NVIDIA has a stronger ‘moat’ than the market gives it credit for and a forward-thinking CEO who may go down as corporate America’s most visionary founder. We believe NVIDIA will significantly exceed Wall Street expectations – especially in the back half of 2025 – and see another strong year. Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE: TSM): The arm’s dealer for artificial intelligence. Taiwan Semiconductor has nearly a 90% share in the advanced chips used in artificial intelligence. We see the company’s pricing power continuing to rise in 2025 as competitors like Samsung and Intel struggle to keep up with Taiwan Semi’s dominance.

(NYSE: TSM): The arm’s dealer for artificial intelligence. Taiwan Semiconductor has nearly a 90% share in the advanced chips used in artificial intelligence. We see the company’s pricing power continuing to rise in 2025 as competitors like Samsung and Intel struggle to keep up with Taiwan Semi’s dominance. Coherent (Nasdaq: COHR): A top player in optical communications that are seeing booming demand thanks to the construction of hundreds of AI data centers across the United States and world. Large clusters of GPUs and other AI accelerators generally need 2.5 to 3.5 optical transceivers for every GPU. So as massive data centers built for AI rise, Coherent and other optical plays also stand to be winners.

(Nasdaq: COHR): A top player in optical communications that are seeing booming demand thanks to the construction of hundreds of AI data centers across the United States and world. Large clusters of GPUs and other AI accelerators generally need 2.5 to 3.5 optical transceivers for every GPU. So as massive data centers built for AI rise, Coherent and other optical plays also stand to be winners. Synopsys (Nasdaq: SNPS): Along with Cadence – which is also in the portfolio – one of two dominant companies that makes the software used to design semiconductor chips. Both Synopsys and Cadence have seen exceptional stock performance across their history and we believe the rise of AI will not only provide more demand for their software but also make their software more valuable.

(Nasdaq: SNPS): Along with Cadence – which is also in the portfolio – one of two dominant companies that makes the software used to design semiconductor chips. Both Synopsys and Cadence have seen exceptional stock performance across their history and we believe the rise of AI will not only provide more demand for their software but also make their software more valuable. Credo Technologies (Nasdaq: CRDO): The leader in active electric cabling (AEC) that’s become essential in building AI data centers. We believe Credo will continue to see strong acceleration in the years ahead as AI data center construction continues to boom.

(Nasdaq: CRDO): The leader in active electric cabling (AEC) that’s become essential in building AI data centers. We believe Credo will continue to see strong acceleration in the years ahead as AI data center construction continues to boom. Broadcom (Nasdaq: AVGO): The number one rival to NVIDIA in the data center. Broadcom has a long history with Google designing their custom TPU chips, and now other companies like OpenAI, Apple, ByteDance, and Meta Platforms are all scaling up partnerships with Broadcom as well. In addition, Broadcom has the most complete offerings in the networking space that’s seeing demand explode as tens of thousands of AI chips must work together in large clusters.

(Nasdaq: AVGO): The number one rival to NVIDIA in the data center. Broadcom has a long history with Google designing their custom TPU chips, and now other companies like OpenAI, Apple, ByteDance, and Meta Platforms are all scaling up partnerships with Broadcom as well. In addition, Broadcom has the most complete offerings in the networking space that’s seeing demand explode as tens of thousands of AI chips must work together in large clusters. Vertiv (NYSE: VRT): A leader in the liquid cooling space that’s becoming essential when building AI data centers. New AI chips from NVIDIA and Broadcom create incredible levels of cooling that new new solutions. Right now, the leader in cooling these chips is Vertiv. The company offers a wide portfolio of products to power data centers, but its liquid cooling systems are what really excites us. The company should see profits soar in the years to come.

(NYSE: VRT): A leader in the liquid cooling space that’s becoming essential when building AI data centers. New AI chips from NVIDIA and Broadcom create incredible levels of cooling that new new solutions. Right now, the leader in cooling these chips is Vertiv. The company offers a wide portfolio of products to power data centers, but its liquid cooling systems are what really excites us. The company should see profits soar in the years to come. Schneider Electric (OTC: SBGSY): Vertiv’s chief rival in supplying data centers with power and cooling products. With the industry growing so fast, we decided to buy both the leaders in the space.

(OTC: SBGSY): Vertiv’s chief rival in supplying data centers with power and cooling products. With the industry growing so fast, we decided to buy both the leaders in the space. Lumentum (Nasdaq: LUMN): Another stock in our ‘optical basket.’ Like Coherent, Lumentum should see an acceleration in its business in 2025 as the build-out of AI data centers hits its fastest rate yet. Lumentum is smaller and has fewer business lines relative to Coherent, so it also has more upside but is a bit ‘riskier.’ By investing in a portfolio publicly, we can size our bets on each stock relative to keeping overall risk at manageable levels.

(Nasdaq: LUMN): Another stock in our ‘optical basket.’ Like Coherent, Lumentum should see an acceleration in its business in 2025 as the build-out of AI data centers hits its fastest rate yet. Lumentum is smaller and has fewer business lines relative to Coherent, so it also has more upside but is a bit ‘riskier.’ By investing in a portfolio publicly, we can size our bets on each stock relative to keeping overall risk at manageable levels. Fabrinet (NYSE: FN): Another optical play that has a strong relationship with NVIDIA and should benefit from the rising demand for optics components in new data centers.

(NYSE: FN): Another optical play that has a strong relationship with NVIDIA and should benefit from the rising demand for optics components in new data centers. Marvell (Nasdaq: MRVL): A company that’s about 1/10th the size of Broadcom, but has important partnerships with Amazon and Microsoft to design custom processors and networking equipment for their data centers. In addition, Marvell has a strong ‘interconnect’ portfolio of products that should boom in the years to come as AI data centers grow.

(Nasdaq: MRVL): A company that’s about 1/10th the size of Broadcom, but has important partnerships with Amazon and Microsoft to design custom processors and networking equipment for their data centers. In addition, Marvell has a strong ‘interconnect’ portfolio of products that should boom in the years to come as AI data centers grow. Ciena (Nasdaq: CIEN): A company with a broad portfolio of networking systems, but what we’re most excited about is their ‘data center interconnects.’ As companies want to connect clusters of AI chips in nearby data centers, this business segment should boom and take Ciena to record profitability.

(Nasdaq: CIEN): A company with a broad portfolio of networking systems, but what we’re most excited about is their ‘data center interconnects.’ As companies want to connect clusters of AI chips in nearby data centers, this business segment should boom and take Ciena to record profitability. Cadence (Nasdaq: CDNS): Has a “Pepsi and Coke” competitive dynamic with Synopsys in the market selling software to design new chips (Electronic Design Automation). Cadence has been a long-time winner that’s up 4,900% since the start of 2010 and we believe advancements in AI will only give the company more pricing power and sales growth in the years to come.

(Nasdaq: CDNS): Has a “Pepsi and Coke” competitive dynamic with Synopsys in the market selling software to design new chips (Electronic Design Automation). Cadence has been a long-time winner that’s up 4,900% since the start of 2010 and we believe advancements in AI will only give the company more pricing power and sales growth in the years to come. Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW): As companies incorporate ‘agents’ that are able to autonomously perform tasks, these agents ill need to work closely with data platforms. Snowflake has been investing heavily in AI services and recently bought Datavolo to increase its capabilities in the space. We believe as agents rise, Snowflake will become even more essential.

(NYSE: SNOW): As companies incorporate ‘agents’ that are able to autonomously perform tasks, these agents ill need to work closely with data platforms. Snowflake has been investing heavily in AI services and recently bought Datavolo to increase its capabilities in the space. We believe as agents rise, Snowflake will become even more essential. Lam Research (Nasdaq: LRCX): Lam Research is a semiconductor equipment company with multiple billion-dollar revenue opportunities associated with the growth of AI. We’re particularly excited about its advanced packaging business which grew more than 200% in 2024 and should continue to see more gains in the years ahead as new breakthroughs in AI models deliver a powerful tailwind to this segment.

Key themes we’ll continue investing in.

The Data Center Boom : Data centers are needing to be rethought in the age of AI. While these data centers used to focus on servers where much of the expense was around central processors (the kinds made by Intel and AMD), AI data centers are seeing a push to hundreds of thousands of graphics processors (the kinds made by NVIDIA) networked together. This creates an explosion of revenue for companies in the ‘sweet spot’ of certain processing, memory, networking, and power management technologies. We aim to find the companies benefitting the most from this data center boom before the market catches on.

: Data centers are needing to be rethought in the age of AI. While these data centers used to focus on servers where much of the expense was around central processors (the kinds made by Intel and AMD), AI data centers are seeing a push to hundreds of thousands of graphics processors (the kinds made by NVIDIA) networked together. This creates an explosion of revenue for companies in the ‘sweet spot’ of certain processing, memory, networking, and power management technologies. We aim to find the companies benefitting the most from this data center boom before the market catches on. Evolving AI Models : The release of GPT4 was the ‘iPhone moment’ for the AI industry, it showed that AI models known as LLMs had become far more capable than anyone could have imagined just years before. As we enter 2025, new breakthroughs in models like reasoning and test-time compute create new opportunities. We’ll focus on semiconductor companies that benefit most from new types of models that are creating the next breakthrough in AI.

: The release of GPT4 was the ‘iPhone moment’ for the AI industry, it showed that AI models known as LLMs had become far more capable than anyone could have imagined just years before. As we enter 2025, new breakthroughs in models like reasoning and test-time compute create new opportunities. We’ll focus on semiconductor companies that benefit most from new types of models that are creating the next breakthrough in AI. The Growth of Agents and AI Software : The biggest consumer story of 2025 will likely be the rise of agents that can autonomously perform tasks. This will likely be incredibly disruptive to many software incumbents that could see horrible performance in 2025. On the flipside, companies that benefit from the rise of agents could see a powerful catalyst. We’re aiming to separate the agent contenders that could see their share prices soar in 2025 from the pretenders where agents could ruin their businesses permanently.

: The biggest consumer story of 2025 will likely be the rise of agents that can autonomously perform tasks. This will likely be incredibly disruptive to many software incumbents that could see horrible performance in 2025. On the flipside, companies that benefit from the rise of agents could see a powerful catalyst. We’re aiming to separate the agent contenders that could see their share prices soar in 2025 from the pretenders where agents could ruin their businesses permanently. The Rise of Robotics: One of the biggest stories of 2025 will be self-driving cars finally breaking through to the mainstream. Google’s Waymo will launch in cities across the U.S. while Tesla bets its future on its robotaxi network. We’re looking for opportunities not only in self-driving, but also in the birth of other robotics industries and advanced manufacturing.

Are There Ways to Follow Along Other than the Podcast?

Yes! As mentioned above, we keep an AI Portfolio section on 247wallst.com. In addition, you can find shorter video clips and exclusive market analysis on our YouTube page. You can also access our portfolio tracking spreadsheet at any time to see recent portfolio buys and sells and performance.

Also, if you download any of our free reports – such as ‘The Next NVIDIA‘ – you’ll receive market commentary and updates from 24/7 Wall St.

The bottom line is we’re trying to build the world’s best community for forward-thinking investors. As long as you’re visiting 24/7 Wall St. or following us on YouTube or social media, you should get commentary on our top AI recommendations.

Do I Have to Buy All Stocks to Follow Along?

No. We’re creating a portfolio because it’s the easiest way for investors to see what stocks we have ‘conviction’ behind in the AI space. There are hundreds of articles written each week speculating whether NVIDIA is a ‘buy’ or ‘sell,’ but almost no places you can go to track an actively invested portfolio focused on artificial intelligence.

Even if you follow the portfolio to purchase a handful of stocks, we believe getting more exposure to AI in the years to come could be the difference between underperforming and outperforming the market.

In addition, you don’t need to invest $500,000 to make use of the portfolio.

We selected a $500,000 portfolio, but you could invest any amount you like. For example, you could buy $2,500 worth of NVIDIA, $1,500 worth of Taiwan Semiconductor, $1,000 worth of Coherent, and $1,000 worth of Synposys and you’d be tracking our initial purchase amounts, just weighted to a portfolio allocating $50,000 to AI stocks. You could also pick your favorite ideas from the show and by a lower amount without needing to buy every pick we discuss.

I have questions about AI, is there any way I can interact with the team at 24/7 Wall St.?

Yes. Simply send an email to questions at 247wallst.com and we’ll do our best to address community questions either directly or on the ‘AI Investor Podcast.’ Please note that we cannot give personalized investment advice.

Want to Retire Early? Start Here (Sponsor) Want retirement to come a few years earlier than you’d planned? Or are you ready to retire now, but want an extra set of eyes on your finances? Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help you build your plan to retire early. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free. Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.