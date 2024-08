Temperatures In These Two Parks Are Over 120 Degrees In Summer David McNew / Getty Images

Some national parks get very hot in the summer, so much so that travelers should be aware

The hottest park in Death Valley National Park

Although summer is just about over and the next vacation may be months away, September might actually be a better time to visit some national parks. Not only are the crowds thinner but the weather in many may be more pleasant. In fact, it could also be safer as this summer there have been several heat-related deaths and injuries in national parks.

To determine the hottest national parks, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed census tract level data on land surface temperature from the USGS Landsat program. National parks were ranked based on average surface level temperature in July and August. Temperature data was aggregated from census tracts to national parks using boundary data from the U.S. Census Bureau and National Park Service. Supplemental data on the number of annual visitors in 2023 is also from the NPS.

While the parks on the list span the country, the 10 hottest parks, where average summer temperatures can reach over 110 degrees Fahrenheit, are in just five states. Three of the hottest 10 are in Arizona, including the Petrified Forest National Park, two each are in New Mexico, California, and Texas, and one is in Utah. The hottest, not surprisingly is the aptly named Death Valley National Park, where temperatures reach 123.7 F. (Also see, This Most Expensive National Park Offers Unforgettable Experiences.)

simon jhuan / Shutterstock.com

40. Voyageurs National Park

BlueBarronPhoto / iStock via Getty Images

Average summer land surface temperature: 74.6°F

74.6°F Annual visitors, 2023: 220,825

220,825 Park area: 319.9 square miles

319.9 square miles Region: Northeast Minnesota

39. Glacier National Park

Average summer land surface temperature: 75.8°F

75.8°F Annual visitors, 2023: 2,933,616

2,933,616 Park area: 1,575.2 square miles

1,575.2 square miles Region: Western Montana

38. Grand Teton National Park

benedek / E+ via Getty Images

Average summer land surface temperature: 80.7°F

80.7°F Annual visitors, 2023: 3,417,106

3,417,106 Park area: 484.4 square miles

484.4 square miles Region: Wyoming Snake Drainage

37. Shenandoah National Park

Average summer land surface temperature: 81.3°F

81.3°F Annual visitors, 2023: 1,576,008

1,576,008 Park area: 308.7 square miles

308.7 square miles Region: Northern Virginia

36. Cuyahoga Valley National Park

Jon Lauriat / iStock via Getty Images

Average summer land surface temperature: 81.9°F

81.9°F Annual visitors, 2023: 2,860,059

2,860,059 Park area: 51.2 square miles

51.2 square miles Region: Northeast Ohio

35. Mammoth Cave National Park

benedek / iStock via Getty Images

Average summer land surface temperature: 82.8°F

82.8°F Annual visitors, 2023: 654,450

654,450 Park area: 111.8 square miles

111.8 square miles Region: Central Kentucky

34. Dry Tortugas National Park

Average summer land surface temperature: 83.1°F

83.1°F Annual visitors, 2023: 84,285

84,285 Park area: 102.5 square miles

102.5 square miles Region: Florida Keys

33. Indiana Dunes National Park

Jon Lauriat / iStock via Getty Images

Average summer land surface temperature: 83.8°F

83.8°F Annual visitors, 2023: 2,765,892

2,765,892 Park area: 25.4 square miles

25.4 square miles Region: Northwest Indiana

32. Yellowstone National Park

XIN WANG / iStock via Getty Images

Average summer land surface temperature: 85.0°F

85.0°F Annual visitors, 2023: 2,295,705

2,295,705 Park area: 3,436.6 square miles

3,436.6 square miles Region: Wyoming Yellowstone Drainage

31. Biscayne National Park

jtstewartphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Average summer land surface temperature: 86.7°F

86.7°F Annual visitors, 2023: 571,242

571,242 Park area: 271.6 square miles

271.6 square miles Region: Florida Lower East Coast

30. Everglades National Park

SimonSkafar / iStock via Getty Images

Average summer land surface temperature: 86.8°F

86.8°F Annual visitors, 2023: 810,189

810,189 Park area: 2,393.4 square miles

2,393.4 square miles Region: Florida Everglades

29. Congaree National Park

Hans Harms / iStock via Getty Images

Average summer land surface temperature: 86.9°F

86.9°F Annual visitors, 2023: 250,114

250,114 Park area: 41.8 square miles

41.8 square miles Region: Central South Carolina

28. Hot Springs National Park

zrfphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Average summer land surface temperature: 88.9°F

88.9°F Annual visitors, 2023: 2,502,967

2,502,967 Park area: 8.5 square miles

8.5 square miles Region: Central Arkansas

27. Mesa Verde National Park

bboserup / iStock via Getty Images

Average summer land surface temperature: 90.3°F

90.3°F Annual visitors, 2023: 505,194

505,194 Park area: 83.9 square miles

83.9 square miles Region: Colorado Colorado Drainage Basin

26. Crater Lake National Park

Photographer and videographer from Ukraine / iStock via Getty Images

Average summer land surface temperature: 90.9°F

90.9°F Annual visitors, 2023: 559,976

559,976 Park area: 285.2 square miles

285.2 square miles Region: Oregon High Plateau

25. Kings Canyon National Park

Average summer land surface temperature: 91.3°F

91.3°F Annual visitors, 2023: 643,065

643,065 Park area: 717.1 square miles

717.1 square miles Region: California San Joaquin Drainage

24. Channel Islands National Park

benedek / iStock via Getty Images

Average summer land surface temperature: 92.1°F

92.1°F Annual visitors, 2023: 328,746

328,746 Park area: 383.9 square miles

383.9 square miles Region: California South Coast Drainage

23. Sequoia National Park

haveseen / iStock via Getty Images

Average summer land surface temperature: 95.4°F

95.4°F Annual visitors, 2023: 980,567

980,567 Park area: 635.6 square miles

635.6 square miles Region: California San Joaquin Drainage

22. Lassen Volcanic National Park

heyengel / iStock via Getty Images

Average summer land surface temperature: 96.9°F

96.9°F Annual visitors, 2023: 418,978

418,978 Park area: 168.0 square miles

168.0 square miles Region: California Sacramento Drainage

21. Theodore Roosevelt National Park

Average summer land surface temperature: 97.5°F

97.5°F Annual visitors, 2023: 746,862

746,862 Park area: 110.1 square miles

110.1 square miles Region: Southwest North Dakota

20. Gateway Arch National Park

amolson7 / iStock via Getty Images

Average summer land surface temperature: 98.1°F

98.1°F Annual visitors, 2023: 2,422,836

2,422,836 Park area: 0.3 square miles

0.3 square miles Region: Southwest Illinois

19. Great Sand Dunes National Park

marekuliasz / iStock via Getty Images

Average summer land surface temperature: 98.1°F

98.1°F Annual visitors, 2023: 512,219

512,219 Park area: 168.1 square miles

168.1 square miles Region: Colorado Rio Grande Drainage Basin

18. Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park

Boogich / iStock via Getty Images

Average summer land surface temperature: 99.2°F

99.2°F Annual visitors, 2023: 357,069

357,069 Park area: 48.8 square miles

48.8 square miles Region: Colorado Colorado Drainage Basin

17. Wind Cave National Park

Mark Newman / The Image Bank via Getty Images

Average summer land surface temperature: 99.7°F

99.7°F Annual visitors, 2023: 592,459

592,459 Park area: 53.0 square miles

53.0 square miles Region: South Dakota Black Hills

16. Badlands National Park

Average summer land surface temperature: 106.0°F

106.0°F Annual visitors, 2023: 1,046,400

1,046,400 Park area: 379.4 square miles

379.4 square miles Region: Southwest South Dakota

15. Bryce Canyon National Park

JimVallee / iStock via Getty Images

Average summer land surface temperature: 106.4°F

106.4°F Annual visitors, 2023: 2,461,269

2,461,269 Park area: 56.2 square miles

56.2 square miles Region: South Central Utah

14. Zion National Park

Average summer land surface temperature: 107.2°F

107.2°F Annual visitors, 2023: 4,623,238

4,623,238 Park area: 232.4 square miles

232.4 square miles Region: South Central Utah

13. Great Basin National Park

Average summer land surface temperature: 108.8°F

108.8°F Annual visitors, 2023: 143,265

143,265 Park area: 120.3 square miles

120.3 square miles Region: Northeastern Nevada

12. Capitol Reef National Park

benedek / iStock via Getty Images

Average summer land surface temperature: 109.3°F

109.3°F Annual visitors, 2023: 1,268,861

1,268,861 Park area: 382.5 square miles

382.5 square miles Region: Southeast Utah

11. Canyonlands National Park

roman_slavik / iStock via Getty Images

Average summer land surface temperature: 110.6°F

110.6°F Annual visitors, 2023: 800,322

800,322 Park area: 522.3 square miles

522.3 square miles Region: Southeast Utah

10. Saguaro National Park

ericfoltz / E+ via Getty Images

Average summer land surface temperature: 111.2°F

111.2°F Annual visitors, 2023: 1,010,906

1,010,906 Park area: 146.2 square miles

146.2 square miles Region: Southeast Arizona

9. Grand Canyon National Park

Average summer land surface temperature: 111.5°F

111.5°F Annual visitors, 2023: 4,733,705

4,733,705 Park area: 1,880.1 square miles

1,880.1 square miles Region: Northeast Arizona

8. Arches National Park

Average summer land surface temperature: 112.4°F

112.4°F Annual visitors, 2023: 1,482,045

1,482,045 Park area: 119.5 square miles

119.5 square miles Region: Southeast Utah

7. Carlsbad Caverns National Park

elan7t50 / iStock via Getty Images

Average summer land surface temperature: 113.0°F

113.0°F Annual visitors, 2023: 394,121

394,121 Park area: 73.1 square miles

73.1 square miles Region: New Mexico Southeastern Plains

6. Pinnacles National Park

NickLustPhotography / iStock via Getty Images

Average summer land surface temperature: 113.2°F

113.2°F Annual visitors, 2023: 341,220

341,220 Park area: 41.7 square miles

41.7 square miles Region: California Central Coast Drainage

5. Big Bend National Park

Average summer land surface temperature: 114.0°F

114.0°F Annual visitors, 2023: 509,129

509,129 Park area: 1,267.0 square miles

1,267.0 square miles Region: Texas Trans Pecos

4. Guadalupe Mountains National Park

RobertWaltman / iStock via Getty Images

Average summer land surface temperature: 115.8°F

115.8°F Annual visitors, 2023: 227,340

227,340 Park area: 136.3 square miles

136.3 square miles Region: Texas Trans Pecos

3. Petrified Forest National Park

tristanbnz / iStock via Getty Images

Average summer land surface temperature: 119.2°F

119.2°F Annual visitors, 2023: 520,491

520,491 Park area: 348.4 square miles

348.4 square miles Region: Northeast Arizona

2. White Sands National Park

YayaErnst / iStock via Getty Images

Average summer land surface temperature: 120.3°F

120.3°F Annual visitors, 2023: 729,096

729,096 Park area: 231.6 square miles

231.6 square miles Region: New Mexico Southern Desert

1. Death Valley National Park

Average summer land surface temperature: 123.7°F

123.7°F Annual visitors, 2023: 1,099,589

1,099,589 Park area: 5,367.1 square miles

5,367.1 square miles Region: California Southeast Desert Basin

Most Americans take vacations when the children are on holidays in the summer. But that is also when temperatures are highest in most places. This list shows what to expect when it comes to national parks.