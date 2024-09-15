These Countries are Americans' Favorite Vacation Destinations margouillat photo / Shutterstock.com

The United States is one of the world’s top tourist destinations and most Americans go on vacation inside our borders. But millions do travel the world, and millions more dream of doing so one day. What countries do Americans visit most often? We gathered data from the International Trade Administration’s Survey of International Air Travelers for 2023 and tourist industry reports to find out.

24/7 Wall St. Insights

The Caribbean and Europe are two of the most popular vacation destinations for Americans.

Several Asian countries also draw millions of U.S. visitors.

Also: Discover “The Next NVIDIA

Here are the most popular overseas destinations for Americans, ranked by the number of tourists who visited in 2023.

11. South Korea (1.1 million)

SeanPavonePhoto / iStock via Getty Images

K-pop and K-drama have won the hearts of millions of American teenagers and made South Korea an increasingly hot tourist destination. It’s clean, safe, and friendly with modern cities, interesting cultural and historical sites, high-speed trains, and amazing food.

10. India (1.4 million)

009 Taj Mahal, Agra, India by tango- / BY-SA 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.0/)

Keeping in mind that the United States has citizens from all over the world, one reason India is a popular tourist destination is that many Indian Americans go there to visit family. But beyond that stable source of long-term tourism, India has long fascinated Americans and Europeans with its ancient culture and unique spiritual traditions.

9. Greece (1.4 million)

Neirfy / Shutterstock.com

From the early grades of school, Americans learn about ancient Greece as the cradle of Western civilization. Greek mythology holds a fascination for many people from books and films. Christians also have an affinity for Greece as the Bible describes the missionary journeys of the Apostle Paul there. But most of all, today’s tourists love the Mediterranean climate, gorgeous island scenery, and hospitable people of Greece.

8. Bahamas (3 million)

pics721 / Shutterstock.com

Located just off the coast of Florida, the Bahamas are an affordable destination for middle-class Americans, not just the jet set. Tourism took a ding last year when the U.S. State Department issued a travel advisory due to an uptick in crime. But with that tropical climate, crystal clear water, and accommodations for every budget, Americans can never stay away from this paradise for long.

7. France (3.7 million)

Catarina Belova / Shutterstock.com

As the Summer Olympics were held in Paris this year, France will likely move up the list of the most popular vacation spots when all the data from 2024 is in. France is synonymous with love, fashion, fine dining, wines, and museums. It’s understandably on many people’s travel bucket list.

6. Spain (3.8 million)

TomasSereda / Getty Images

Spain is attractive to Americans for its mild climate, beaches, history, affordability, and friendly, casual culture. Spanish is the most spoken second language in the United States and the most popular language studied in high school. Some of the tourists boosting American numbers there are educational trips for language classes in high school or college. And increasing numbers of Americans love Spain so much they are choosing to retire there.

5. Italy (4.36 million)

Preto Perola / Shutterstock.com

Like Greece, Italy holds a fascination for Americans for its history, particularly in the era of the Roman Empire. Millions of Americans have Italian family roots and even extended relatives there, so visiting feels like going home. Italian food is hugely popular in the States. And with the Roman Catholic Church being the largest Christian denomination in the U.S., thousands of Catholics are eager to make a pilgrimage to Vatican City, in the heart of Roeme, hoping for a glimpse of the Pope.

4. United Kingdom (5.1 million)

Lukasz Pajor / Shutterstock.com

The UK is especially appealing to Americans as the Mother Country with a history intimately intertwined with our own. Speaking the same language and being closely allied to the United States, the UK feels like a safe and friendly place to visit. Many Americans are fascinated with the pageantry and drama of the British royal family, eager to see the country’s castles and other historical sites and to connect with the hometowns and settings of famous authors. And generally speaking, Americans are delighted by British accents, often finding them sophisticated and pleasing to the ear, even if at times hard to understand.

3. Germany (5.4 million)

TunedIn by Westend61 / Shutterstock.com

It’s difficult for Americans to think of Germany without the specter of World War II. Some tourists go to take in wartime sites and museums from that tragic era. However, modern Germany is synonymous with quality engineering, high technology, avant garde arts, and the best beer in the world. It’s also a diverse country that welcomes millions of immigrants from other parts of the world. The new Germany is full of surprises that are best experienced by going there in person.

2. Canada 12.8 million

R.M. Nunes / Getty Images

The United States and Canada have the unique distinction of maintaining the world’s longest unguarded borders. The two cultures are so superficially similar, if someone wandered over the border it might take them to realize they were in a different country. Americans and Canadians are comfortable visiting one another regularly for work, shopping, or tourism. Canada has its own distinctives, though, such as the French culture of Quebec and the traditions of the First Nations people. The unspoiled wilderness is unmatched and draws thousands of sportsmen and adventurers every year.

1. Mexico 36.7 million

diegograndi / iStock via Getty Images

Unsurprisingly, Mexico is the number one tourist destination for Americans. Millions of Mexican Americans travel back and forth every year to visit with family. The country’s beautiful resorts such as Cancún, Cabo San Lucas, Puerto Vallarta, and Acapulco draw everyone from college spring breakers to retirees to millionaires to enjoy tropical beaches. The cost of living in Mexico is about half of that in the United States, making it a popular destination not only to stretch tourist dollars, but as a retirement destination and even a place to go for medical tourism.

Which of these countries is at the top of your bucket list?