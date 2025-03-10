Gas Prices Jump Above $4.60, the Highest in America amstockphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Gasoline prices have been drifting downward recently, particularly as crude oil prices have fallen. According to AAA, the average price of a gallon of regular is $3.09, down from $3.39 a year ago. In some states, the price is much higher, depending on gasoline refinery capacity and state gas taxes.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: Gasoline prices are much higher in some states than in others.

Here are the 15 states with the highest gas prices now.

Take this quiz to see if you’re on track to retire. (sponsored)

Gas prices jumped higher last May and December as the price of a barrel of crude moved above $80 a barrel. Today, that figure is $67.

According to GasBuddy, California has the highest average gas price, at $4.64, and the highest tax per gallon, at $0.8655. The national average is $0.5709.

These are the 15 states with the highest gas prices:

California (4.641)

Hawaii (4.567)

Washington (4.027)

Nevada (3.719)

Oregon (3.681)

Alaska (3.390)

Arizona (3.362)

Pennsylvania (3.248)

Illinois (3.176)

District of Columba (3.148)

Idaho (3.145)

Montana (3.140)

Vermont (3.105)

New York (3.091)

Maine (3.057)

Are Electric Cars Really Better for the Environment?

Travel Cards Are Getting Too Good To Ignore (sponsored) Credit card companies are pulling out all the stops, with the issuers are offering insane travel rewards and perks. We’re talking huge sign-up bonuses, points on every purchase, and benefits like lounge access, travel credits, and free hotel nights. For travelers, these rewards can add up to thousands of dollars in flights, upgrades, and luxury experiences every year. It’s like getting paid to travel — and it’s available to qualified borrowers who know where to look. We’ve rounded up some of the best travel credit cards on the market. Click here to see the list. Don’t miss these offers — they won’t be this good forever.