S&P 500
6,669.60
-0.21%
Dow Jones
46,337.30
-0.07%
Nasdaq 100
24,605.40
-0.22%
Russell 2000
2,428.05
-0.23%
FTSE 100
9,424.30
+0.36%
Nikkei 225
44,753.60
-0.34%
Home > Travel > Gas Prices Surge Near $5 in Some Cities

Travel

Gas Prices Surge Near $5 in Some Cities

Gas Prices Surge Near $5 in Some Cities

By Douglas A. McIntyre

Oct 1, 2025  |  Updated 6:44 AM ET

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline nationwide is $3.16. In some cities, that figure is near $5, which could be a sign of things to come as oil prices rise. U.S. crude stockpiles have increased supply concerns. About two-thirds of the price of a gallon of gas is due to crude prices.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points:

  • In some U.S. cities, the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline is well above the nationwide average.
  • That could be a sign of things to come as oil prices rise.
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

The price of gas in San Diego and Los Angeles is about $4.75, which puts them 50% above the national average. The price has hit similar levels in Seattle.

California has several factors that make its gas prices high. It does not have many refineries set up to refine oil into car gasoline at this point. That means high transportation costs from other parts of the country. The state’s gasoline tax is $0.71 per gallon. At the other end of the spectrum, the figure is $0.09 in Alaska.

California has legislation to make its gas “cleaner” than the rest of the nation. According to Cal Matters, “The program, which has existed since 2011, is a $2-billion credit trading system that requires fuels sold in California to become progressively cleaner, while giving companies financial incentives to produce less-polluting fuels, such as biofuels made from soybeans or cow manure.” This and its low carbon emissions standard can add several cents per gallon as well.

The gas price is one reason that California is one of the most expensive states to live in. Some areas in the state have a cost of living that is almost 50% higher than the national average. Transportation and housing costs, along with the costs of some fuels, drive the cost of living.

Some Americans Are Stockpiling Due to Inflation Concerns. Should You?

High and rising gas prices can trigger consumer price index increases. So far this year, that has not been true. In August, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, gasoline prices nationwide fell 6.5% year over year. However, with the increasing price of oil, it is unlikely that the future will continue downward. Without “help” from oil prices, gas prices everywhere, including California, will rise as they did in 2022, when the supply of oil in the United States was low.

 

The image featured for this article is © guroldinneden / Getty Images

Latest Podcast Episode

AI Companies Entering A Game of Chips More Wild Than Westeros

Play

62 min

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Directly Address 3 of the Biggest Bear Arguments Against the Stock

Live

Douglas A. McIntyre |

Sep 29, 2025

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang Directly Address 3 of the Biggest Bear Arguments Against the Stock
Synopsys Dropped 36% After Earnings: Is This an Overreaction or Buying Opportunity?

Live

Eric Bleeker |

Sep 29, 2025

Synopsys Dropped 36% After Earnings: Is This an Overreaction or Buying Opportunity?

Continue Reading

Oil Price Surge Pushes Gas Above $3 in These States
Douglas A. McIntyre | Feb 28, 2021

Oil Price Surge Pushes Gas Above $3 in These States

Oil prices have risen an extraordinary 69% since the U.S. presidential election, and take gas prices with them. The cost…
Gas Prices Skyrocket on Texas Disaster, Top $3 in Some Places
Douglas A. McIntyre | Mar 2, 2021

Gas Prices Skyrocket on Texas Disaster, Top $3 in Some Places

Crude prices are on a sharp climb upward, which means gasoline prices will continue to increase with them.
Gas Surges Above $3 In These States as Oil Prices Jump
Douglas A. McIntyre | Feb 21, 2021

Gas Surges Above $3 In These States as Oil Prices Jump

The best predictor of gasoline prices is oil prices. They almost always outweigh refinery costs, transportation costs and state gas…
Gas Prices Surge Above $4 in This State, as Oil Rises
Douglas A. McIntyre | Sep 30, 2021

Gas Prices Surge Above $4 in This State, as Oil Rises

Several factors contribute to gasoline prices. The largest, by far, is the price of oil, which may be headed for…
Gas Jumps Above $3 in These States as Oil Prices Surge
Douglas A. McIntyre | Feb 9, 2021

Gas Jumps Above $3 in These States as Oil Prices Surge

Two states currently have average prices for a gallon of regular gasoline of over $3.
The Price of Gas in Mississippi Is $2.70 and Falling
Douglas A. McIntyre | Sep 12, 2025

The Price of Gas in Mississippi Is $2.70 and Falling

Despite inflation, the average price of gasoline in the U.S. decreased in August. Fuel prices are particularly low in Mississippi…
Douglas A. McIntyre | Aug 7, 2013

Gas Prices Get Scary Again as Some State Prices Top $4

ThinkstockThe point at which both consumers and experts start to panic about gasoline prices is when they top the psychological…
Gas Price Climbs to Another Record High in 2019
Paul Ausick | Apr 8, 2019

Gas Price Climbs to Another Record High in 2019

U.S. retail gasoline prices rose by an average of nearly five cents a gallon last week. Refinery maintenance and unplanned…
Paul Ausick | Mar 29, 2015

Gas Prices Above $3 in California

California drivers paid nearly $0.64 in state and federal taxes per gallon of gasoline in January, according to a report…

Top Gaining Stocks

Pfizer
PFE Vol: 164,864,243
+$1.63
+6.83%
$25.48
Merck
MRK Vol: 21,635,586
+$5.35
+6.81%
$83.93
Danaher
DHR Vol: 7,731,208
+$12.20
+6.56%
$198.26
Bio-Techne
TECH Vol: 3,640,590
+$3.40
+6.51%
$55.63
Charles River Laboratories
CRL Vol: 1,049,100
+$9.47
+6.44%
$156.46

Top Losing Stocks

Albemarle
ALB Vol: 5,415,394
-$5.80
6.68%
$81.08
MGM Resorts
MGM Vol: 6,390,479
-$1.87
5.12%
$34.66
Capital One
COF Vol: 9,875,307
-$11.02
4.93%
$212.58
Paycom Software
PAYC Vol: 905,125
-$10.03
4.60%
$208.14
Block
XYZ Vol: 7,837,392
-$3.12
4.14%
$72.27