Gas Prices Surge Near $5 in Some Cities

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

The average price of a gallon of regular gasoline nationwide is $3.16. In some cities, that figure is near $5, which could be a sign of things to come as oil prices rise. U.S. crude stockpiles have increased supply concerns. About two-thirds of the price of a gallon of gas is due to crude prices.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points: In some U.S. cities, the average price of a gallon of regular gasoline is well above the nationwide average.

That could be a sign of things to come as oil prices rise.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

The price of gas in San Diego and Los Angeles is about $4.75, which puts them 50% above the national average. The price has hit similar levels in Seattle.

California has several factors that make its gas prices high. It does not have many refineries set up to refine oil into car gasoline at this point. That means high transportation costs from other parts of the country. The state’s gasoline tax is $0.71 per gallon. At the other end of the spectrum, the figure is $0.09 in Alaska.

California has legislation to make its gas “cleaner” than the rest of the nation. According to Cal Matters, “The program, which has existed since 2011, is a $2-billion credit trading system that requires fuels sold in California to become progressively cleaner, while giving companies financial incentives to produce less-polluting fuels, such as biofuels made from soybeans or cow manure.” This and its low carbon emissions standard can add several cents per gallon as well.

The gas price is one reason that California is one of the most expensive states to live in. Some areas in the state have a cost of living that is almost 50% higher than the national average. Transportation and housing costs, along with the costs of some fuels, drive the cost of living.

Some Americans Are Stockpiling Due to Inflation Concerns. Should You?

High and rising gas prices can trigger consumer price index increases. So far this year, that has not been true. In August, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, gasoline prices nationwide fell 6.5% year over year. However, with the increasing price of oil, it is unlikely that the future will continue downward. Without “help” from oil prices, gas prices everywhere, including California, will rise as they did in 2022, when the supply of oil in the United States was low.