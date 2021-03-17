This Is the Fastest-Selling Car in America

Car sales collapsed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic and remained depressed through most of last year. Among the causes were financial uncertainty and the inability of people to go to dealerships. The situation improved late last year, as American car sales began to normalize. The sales of some models, in particular, rose above their levels of a year ago. Additionally, car sales in general also got a boost because of historically low-interest rates, held down by the Federal Reserve, which allowed manufacturers to offer attractive car loan terms.

Car manufacturers ship vehicles to their dealers based on supply and on what the dealers believe they can sell by model. At the manufacturer’s end, factory output is an issue. At the dealer end, it is an educated guess about what the people in a market want.

Based on this manufacturer/dealer balance, the number of days a car typically sits on the dealer lot averages 48.9 days. Several cars are on lots for a much shorter time, due to either manufacturer factory limitations or huge consumer demand at the dealer level.

The car most in-demand in the United States last month, which makes it the fastest-selling car in America, is the Chevy Corvette, the flagship vehicle of the largest division of GM, as well as the only two-seat sports car that has been made continuously for over six decades (since 1953). The Corvette’s days-on-sell is 13.1 according to iSeeCars.



The Corvette has a base price of $59,900. The 2021 version carries the “Stingray” designation, which Chevy has used off and on over the years. The convertible version of the Corvette sells for as much as $90,125. The car runs on a 495 horsepower engine and can go 0 to 60 in 2.9 seconds.

iSeeCars Executive Analyst Karl Brauer commented about the fastest-selling cars in general, which are those with the fewest days on the lot: “While the fastest-selling new cars span many price points from $24,278 to $102,537, the average for these 20 vehicles is $43,829, which is well above the $36,836 average price of all new cars.”

The 20 Fastest-Selling Cars in America

Vehicle Average Days to Sell Chevrolet Corvette 13.1 Lexus IS 350 14.5 Lexus RX 450h 15.2 Cadillac Escalade 16.6 Kia Telluride 17.0 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 19.5 Toyota Tacoma 20.2 BMW X7 20.3 Mercedes-Benz GLS 20.5 Toyota Sienna 21.5 Toyota Land Cruiser 22.0 Cadillac Escalade ESV 22.2 Hyundai Palisade 23.4 Toyota C-HR 23.6 GMC Yukon XL 24.1 Toyota Tundra 24.8 Lexus IS 300 24.9 Lexus GX 460 25.1 Toyota RAV4 25.1 Genesis GV80 25.6

