This Is The Highest Rated Car In America

The reviews and ratings of cars have become an industry. The list of the top research firms in the field includes J.D. Power, Consumer Reports, and The American Customer Satisfaction Index. Additionally, a number of media are in this field. US News, Car and Driver, and Motor Trend get revenue almost exclusively because of their car evaluations.

Car rating is more important than ever. Many Americans do not see the car they buy before it is delivered. Online car shopping, unimaginable two decades ago, has become a major purchase option.

And, the demand for cars has soared since the COVID-19 pandemic closed many of the nation’s dealers. As buyers came back they found low supply because of shortages of the chips used in auto electronic systems. People who might have waited a few weeks to get a car, now find that has stretched out to months in many cases.

One of the well-regarded car evaluation companies is the review firm Edmunds. It has been in the car evaluation business for years and is used as a primary source of ratings by car buyers.

Edmunds has just picked its top SUVs, Cars, and Trucks for 2022. It has a top vehicle for each of these segments.

The vehicle that won Edmunds’s leading honor as the Top Rated Editor’s Choice is the Rivian R1T. It is an electric pickup built by a small and relatively new company. In the review, the authors commented:

“The 2022 Rivian R1T is the first all-electric pickup truck to market and packs an impressive combination of on- and off-road performance, cutting-edge technology and thoughtful utility.”

Rivian Automotive is a publicly-traded company. Its market cap is $86 billion, which is $10 billion higher than Ford’s. It went public on November 10th. After a spectacular debut, the shares slide because of poor earnings. The company also said it would not hit its target for truck production. Rivian was founded in 2009.

The Rivian R1T has a based price of just under $70,000, which is very high by pick-up standards. The company can charge this for the vehicle and has a high stock market valuation because of the electric vehicle mania in the U.S. driven first and foremost by Tesla.

