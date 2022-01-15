This Is The Highest Rated Car In America

The reviews and ratings of cars have become an industry. Top research firms in the field include J.D. Power, Consumer Reports, and The American Customer Satisfaction Index. A number of media companies are also in this field. US News, Car and Driver, and Motor Trend get a significant portion of their revenue from their car evaluations.

Car rating is more important than ever. Many Americans do not see the car they buy before it is delivered. With online car shopping, unimaginable two decades ago, a major purchase option, car buyers often turn to car ratings to help with their decision. And the highest rated car in America is the Rivian R1T. (Based on another review, this is the most reliable car in America.)

The demand for cars has soared since many of the nation’s dealers closed in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. As buyers have come back they found low supply because of shortages of the chips used in auto electronic systems. People who might have normally waited a few weeks to get a car, now find that the wait has stretched to months in many cases.

One of the well-regarded car evaluation companies is Edmunds. It has been in the car evaluation business for years and is used as a primary source of ratings by car buyers.

Edmunds has just picked its top SUVs, cars, and trucks for 2022. It has a top vehicle for each of these segments. To find the highest rated car in America, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed Edmunds’ top rated cars picks.

The vehicle that won Edmunds’s leading honor as the Top Rated Editor’s Choice is the Rivian R1T. It is an electric pickup built by Rivian Automotive, Inc., a small and relatively new American electric vehicle automaker, founded in 2009. (But this is the largest car company in the world.)

In the review, the authors commented, “The 2022 Rivian R1T is the first all-electric pickup truck to market and packs an impressive combination of on- and off-road performance, cutting-edge technology and thoughtful utility.”

Rivian Automotive is a publicly traded company with a market cap of $78 billion (as of Jan. 12), about $20 billion lower than Ford’s. It went public on Nov. 10, 2021 and had a spectacular debut. But shares slid after the company reported third quarter financial results below expectations. The company also said it would not hit its truck production target.

The Rivian R1T has a base price of just under $70,000, which is very high by pickup standards. The company can charge this for the vehicle and has a high stock market valuation because of the electric vehicle mania in the U.S. driven first and foremost by Tesla.

