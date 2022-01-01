This Is The Most Popular Car On Instagram

Whatever controversy social media has caused as a contributor to the foundation of civil society, it remains a major conduit for companies to reach consumers. For every attack of Facebook for fake news, hate speech, and IP infringement, there are thousands of products that are sold via its platform, which has over two billion users. Twitter, though not as large as Facebook, has faced a similar torrent of how is it misused. These problems are so severe, that social media is regulated in some countries, and may soon face strict regulation in America. Nevertheless, some of the largest marketers in the U.S. use it as a means to sell products and services.

Instagram is among the largest social media platforms. Founded in 2010, it was purchased by Facebook in 2012 for about $1 billion. It is essentially a photo and video sharing service. It has over a billion users. Some of the people with Facebook accounts have tens of millions of followers.

Not all products that get sales from Instagram get them from paid advertising. Some products have become popular enough to have millions of their own followers which helps drive everything from product introductions to desriptions of new features.

Zutobi posted a study of which cars are most popular on Instagram. Cars were graded by total posts and “average likes”. The title of the research is Instagram’s Most Popular Cars.

The authors of the study noted: “Photos of cars are widely shared on Instagram, and it is one of the most popular categories on the social media platform. Some cars (and brands) have extremely devoted fans – with millions of posts, and hundreds of millions of likes. Some aren’t as lucky.”

Based on the study’s methodology, the most popular car on Instagram was the Ford Mustang. A total of 50 cars appeared in the rankings. The Mustang’s overall score was 75.2, well ahead of second-place which was taken by the Nissan GT-R, the Japanese manufacturer’s ultra-performance vehicle, at 52.14.

The Mustang is and has been, among the most iconic sports cars in American history.

First produced in 1964, it has been in production each year since then. The brainchild of Lee Ioccoca, who would go on to pull Chrysler out of Chapter 11, 400,000 Mustangs were sold in the first year. And, Ford, the Mustang’s parent company, has never looked back.

