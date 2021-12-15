The Fastest Selling Cars in America Right Now

Automakers have found it difficult to keep up with demand in recent months largely because of the worldwide microchip shortage. For much of 2021, the average car sat on dealer lots for between 45 and 50 days. But as production interruptions cut into supply, the average days to sell began dropping rapidly in the summer of 2021.

In August and September, the average new car sold in under 30 days. Since then, however, sales have begun to slow, and the average car took 42.8 days to sell in November. Despite the lower overall demand, there are still a number of cars that are so popular, they sell in 20 days or fewer.

To determine the fastest selling cars in America right now, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the list of The Hottest New and Used Cars in November provided by car search engine iSeeCars. New vehicles were ranked based on their average days to sell in the U.S. market.

The average price of a new car has steadily climbed throughout 2021, increasing from about $37,000 in January to just over $42,000 in November. With limited production capabilities, auto manufacturers have prioritized making more expensive and profitable cars, according to iSeeCars, driving up the average prices of cars sold. The average cost of the 20 fastest-selling cars in November was a little less than $54,000.

Eight of the 20 fastest selling cars are Toyota models, as the Japanese automaker maintained a tight inventory, shutting down production of many of its vehicles. This also came as Toyota’s hybrids surged in popularity due to increasing gas prices. These are the new cars with the worst fuel efficiency on the market.

Click here to see the fastest selling cars in America right now