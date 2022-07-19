Can GM's Electric Car Chase Tesla?

The Chevrolet division of General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) has released its new Tesla killer. It gets to stand in line with all the Tesla killers that have been released before it. One reason for this is that the electric Chevy Blazer will not be released until next summer, when the electric vehicle (EV) market will be even more crowded.



One advantage the Blazer has is its price point, which will be as low as $45,000. That prices it close to the Tesla Model Y and Ford Mustang Mach-E. Tesla and Ford have been in the market for months. They will suck up demand for EV crossovers. The Blazer EV will be released into a highly competitive market.



The Blazer shows how hard car companies are working to get EV market share. It also shows that some will come to market too late. The Blazer EV is one of GM’s early EV models, and its release is a year away. GM hopes people will preorder the new vehicle. However, they can already buy something just like it.



GM’s release of the Blazer EV also faces the challenge of supply chain hurdles. Even Tesla has had to slow production due to this, and it is considered a master of the supply chain. Ford’s F150 Lightning, which probably will be the best-selling EV pickup, also faces parts shortage problems.



Tesla cars may not be better than their eventual competition. However, Tesla was first to market and has remained the primary seller of EVs in America for half a decade. In that time, it has also built a brand. When many Americans think of EVs, they think of Tesla. That is another hard problem for GM to overcome.