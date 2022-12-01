AAA Launches Roadside EV Charging Service

The most common worry among owners of new battery-electric cars is known as range anxiety. It’s really a combination of two concerns: is the vehicle’s range enough, and what happens when it isn’t?

According to an AAA study completed in 2019, eight in 10 electric vehicle (EV) owners had lost their concern over insufficient range, and seven in 10 were no longer worried about finding a place to charge their car’s batteries.

To address that second concern, AAA is launching roadside electric charging services in 14 cities for members who unexpectedly find themselves out of juice. AAA members can call for a mobile charging unit in 14 U.S. cities.



Source: AAA



The roadside charge is provided to AAA members at no added cost.

Cliff Ruud, AAA’s managing director of automotive services, commented:

[AAA is] is also committed to supporting our members through big purchase decisions–like buying an electric vehicle. As automakers continue to incorporate advanced styling and the latest innovative technology into electric vehicles, we are committed to learning, developing, and servicing the vehicles our members are driving.”

According to Cox Automotive, U.S. consumers purchased a record of more than 200,000 EVs in the third quarter of this year, and EVs account for more than 6% of all new cars sold in the country. For the year through October, U.S. EV sales total 576,408 vehicles, a year-over-year increase of nearly 70% over the first 10 months of last year. Total U.S. sales through October, including EVs, is 10.27 million, down 12.6% year over year. U.S. sales are on track to account for 50% of all new car sales by 2030.