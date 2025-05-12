I Was About to Buy a Rivian, But These 8 Factors Scared Me Off Spencer Platt / Getty Images

As one of the hottest electric car startups available today, Rivian wants to become the next “it” car for future electric buyers. With plans to launch vehicles like the R2 and R3 in the future, Rivian is undoubtedly looking for plenty of new buyers.

Key Points It’s unfortunate that while Rivian might be attractive on paper, reality is a different story.

Rivian’s price tag excludes everyone other than those who can afford a $100,000 vehicle.

Locking faster software updates behind a paywall is causing many Rivian owners to complain loudly.

Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; get started by clicking here.(Sponsor)

It can be tempting to enter the Rivian world, with its bold claims about range, technology, and plenty of storage. The company has grown considerably since debuting in 2018, but is size and range alone enough for you to take delivery of a new Rivian vehicle?

8. High Price Tag

Tero Vesalainen / Shutterstock.com

With starting prices for the 2025 Rivian R1T at $71,700, the R1S at $78,450, and higher trims exceeding $100,000, Rivian vehicles can still be out of reach for many buyers. This is why the company plans to introduce more affordable vehicles in the next 24 months. However, until these vehicles launch, it is clear that ‘everyday’ buyers are not Rivian’s target market.

Low Electric Adoption

Summit Art Creations / Shutterstock.com

If Rivian hopes to grow its market share as a new entrant in the automobile world, it must start delivering more vehicles. A major concern is that Rivian lacks a long track record, even compared to Tesla, making it difficult for the company to become a staple in the EV or general automotive market, especially since its high prices primarily attract affluent buyers.

7. Paid Services

Curlyrnd / Wikimedia Commons

Another major frustration for Rivian owners is that even though the company has removed most of its paywalled features, such as satellite navigation, this doesn’t mean everything is sunshine and rainbows. In place of other paywalled features, Rivian introduced Connect+ in August 2024, which costs $150 a year.

Down With Paid Features

Oleg Yunakov / Wikimedia Commons

The rise of paid features with vehicle purchases has become a loud complaint among car owners, something brands like BMW have already backtracked on. At $150 per year, features such as in-vehicle hotspot, satellite images, and certain streaming services are now part of the Connect+ subscription.

6. Range Performance

RykJ / Wikimedia Commons

Arguably, one of the best reasons you buy a Rivian vehicle is that the company offers some of the best range performance, at least on paper. Depending on which model you purchase, you can get up to 420 miles on a charge, which is right up there with some of the best electric vehicles on the road today. Of course, this is only as good as it sounds if you can get this range.

Inconsistent Range Promises

RykJ / Wikimedia Commons

If you glance at the Better Business Bureau, there are quite a few complaints registered with Rivian due to inconsistent range promises. Even under optimal conditions, owners complain that a vehicle promised to get 270 miles of range but barely delivered 200 miles. Other complaints indicate that the range drops considerably as the miles rack up.

5. Limited Service Network

Oleg Yunakov / Wikimedia Commons

One of the biggest complaints over Tesla matches Rivian’s in that the company has a limited service network. Rivian operates service centers in more than 15 states and continues expanding its network in 2025. If you want to buy or service a Rivian and live in a more rural area, you must drive (or get towed) far for either.

Service Network Distance

Oleg Yunakov / Wikimedia Commons

One Reddit poster indicates they had to tow their 2022 R1T over 200 miles to a service center for a tire replacement. On top of this aggravation, it took a week to complete the repair, which had to be incredibly frustrating. The same goes for another owner who waited six weeks for a mobile service appointment due to a battery issue, as nearby service locations were booked solid for months.

4. Build Quality

Rivian / Wikimedia Commons

It’s not uncommon for new vehicle companies to have to work out some kinks as part of their manufacturing process. Between the Rivian R1T and R1S, there have been widespread reports of small to large issues that customers immediately flagged when they took delivery of their new vehicles.

Documented Quality Issues

Curlyrnd / Wikimedia Commons

Even a cursory glance at Reddit will show you that Rivian customers complain, often loudly, about build quality concerns. Some issues might be minor, like bolts rattling on a door or a loose speaker, but one individual posting in r/Rivian went through two R1T models. One was perfect, while the other had loose nuts on the door hinge, a rattling dash speaker, suspension noise, and misaligned doors.

3. Expensive Ownership

Mliu92 / Wikimedia Commons

One of the immediate downsides of owning an electric vehicle is the notion that maintenance or repairs will be more expensive. While electric vehicles like Rivian do not require oil changes as gas vehicles do, you are limited in where you can take your vehicle for repairs.

Overpaying for Repair

HJUdall / Wikimedia Commons

Car dealers are not known for affordable repair pricing, and Rivian dealers or independent shops that service Rivian vehicles may charge more because of the lack of alternatives. Whether you want to remove some minor dents or repair bumper damage, you can rightfully expect to pay more than you would with a car you could shop around to multiple repair places.

2. No CarPlay

Hadrian / Shutterstock.com

While electric vehicles have helped prop up the automobile industry with better dashboards and screens, Rivian’s lack of CarPlay is notable. Rivian has stated concerns about the next version of CarPlay potentially taking over more vehicle functions, while Apple has indicated that this level of integration is optional for automakers.

Lack of CarPlay

UnrealHands.com / Shutterstock.com

For the millions of iPhone owners out in the world, not having CarPlay means they cannot mirror their smartphone interface on the Rivian’s large screen for podcast apps, navigation, music, or other apps. The lack of Android Auto is equally notable for the many users who own Android devices.

1. Disappointing Customer Service

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock.com

One of the biggest frustrations of owning a Rivian, similar to that of Tesla, is that their customer service leaves a lot to be desired. There have been multiple reports of Rivian owners complaining about their concerns being ignored by Rivian customer service. Customer service was so disappointing that Rivian let go of its “guide” team in 2024 in favor of alternative customer support methods.

Evidence of Customer Service

TeodorLazarev / Shutterstock.com

At least one customer went online and reported that after placing an order and receiving two different delivery dates, they only received an email after paying $100,000. Their frustration was boiling with texts and emails to their “Guide” going unanswered. Other complaints revolve around the company’s 800-number, with wait times exceeding an hour or not receiving any callbacks.

Take Charge of Your Retirement In Just A Few Minutes (Sponsor) Retirement planning doesn’t have to feel overwhelming. The key is finding expert guidance—and SmartAsset’s simple quiz makes it easier than ever for you to connect with a vetted financial advisor. Here’s how it works: Answer a Few Simple Questions. Tell us a bit about your goals and preferences—it only takes a few minutes! Get Matched with Vetted Advisors Our smart tool matches you with up to three pre-screened, vetted advisors who serve your area and are held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Click here to begin Choose Your Fit Review their profiles, schedule an introductory call (or meet in person), and select the advisor who feel is right for you. Why wait? Start building the retirement you’ve always dreamed of. Click here to get started today!