The F-150 Is the Most Popular Used Car in America

A new study shows that the Ford F-150 is America’s most popular used car. That should come as no surprise. The F-150 has been the best-selling vehicle for four decades. (Check out the good, the bad and the ugly of owning a Ford F-150.)



For its “Most Popular Cars in 2022” report, iSeeCars considered 9.8 million cars from the past five model years (2017 to 2021) sold in 2022. Karl Bauer of iSeeCars commented: “With more than 8% of the used car market occupied by the F-150, Silverado and Ram pickup there’s no denying America’s love affair with the trucks, despite their relatively low MPG numbers and the higher fuel prices we experienced in 2022.” The Silverado and Ram ranked second and third overall in the 2022 rankings.



The data in the study has a critical error. The tables show the percentage of used car sales in 2021. The year should be 2022.

Among the universe of used car sales in 2022, 3.6% were F-150s. Another 2.6% were Chevy Silverado 1500s and 2.3% were Ram 1500s.



Another odd part of the study is used car sales by state and city. The F-150 was the best-selling used car in 2022 in 31 states. The Silverado was the best-selling vehicle in another three states.



Among the 50 largest metro areas, the pattern was the same. The F-150 was the best-selling in 24 and the Silverado the best-selling in six metros.

One fact worth noting is that Americans keep their cars longer and longer. The average age of a car on the road in 2021 was just above 12 years. That means that the ranking of these cars and trucks is unlikely to change much.