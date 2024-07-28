The 8 Safest Trucks You Can Buy Today shaunl / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

The pickup truck is the most popular vehicle in America by a long shot, and they have been called one of “the greatest examples of overcompensation ever invented” by The Drive, along with quips that “you don’t need a full-size pickup truck, you need a cowboy costume”.

Why is that? Because the vast majority of pickup truck owners use their trucks for casual driving or pleasure driving, just like any other car. Studies show that 75% of American truck owners use their trucks for towing just one time every year or less. Another 70% take their pickup truck off-road only one time per year or less. In total, according to these same studies, only 35% of pickup truck owners use their trucks for hauling (actually putting something, anything in the bed) at least once a year.

Yet, the pickup truck, even in its giant, modern incarnation, remains extremely popular, and the trend shows no sign of slowing down. While people continue to buy them, they will naturally be concerned about the safety of their family while driving. That’s where this list comes in.

All the trucks on this list earned either a four- or five-star rating from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and were given a 2024 Top Safety Pick award by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

It is important to remember, however, that the safety of a vehicle reflects only the safety of the people within the vehicle itself, not the other people who are forced to share the road and public areas with these clown cars. In fact, modern pickup trucks are among the most dangerous vehicles to drive on the road, being the most likely to fatally kill pedestrians and other drivers. The visibility of these large trucks renders many other vehicles and people invisible to the driver, and recent comparisons have shown that an M1 Abrams main battle tank is safer to drive on American roads than modern pickup trucks due to better visibility.

It is a fact that modern, American pickup trucks are not safe vehicles for those who don’t drive them. That being said, here are the eight safest pickup trucks for 2024.

Why Are We Talking About This?

Trucks are popular, but as with any vehicle, safety should be your top priority. You can’t always trust car salesmen to tell you the truth, so we consulted with Motor Trend and their list of the safest trucks of 2024 so you can make a smart, informed decision about your truck purchase.

#1 2024 Hyundai Santa Cruz

The Hyundai Santa Cruz is the first North American compact four-door pickup sold by Hyundai, introduced in 2021. It was designed to appeal to the growing crossover market while attracting people who want a truck but don’t want to invest in one of the larger vehicles.

The vehicle only comes in the four-door model but there are front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive options. If you’ve driven a Tucson before, then you’ll feel at home in the Santa Cruz as the only major difference is the open bed in the back. It was launched as a “sport adventure vehicle”.

#2 2024 Rivian R1T

The Rivian R1T is a battery-powered, mid-sized, light-duty, electric pickup truck. The first model of the R1T was launched in 2021. The vehicle is able to go from 0–60 in less than 3.3 seconds and can climb a 45-degree inclined slope. It can tow up to 11,000 pounds and features additional storage and cargo space in the front of the car where the engine would normally be.

The Rivian R1T won the Truck of the Year from Motor Trend in 2022. It was tied with the Ford F-150 in 2022 for the most efficient pickup truck with a range of 220 miles to 280 miles on the highway.

#3 2024 Toyota Tundra

The first Toyota (NYSE:TM) Tundra was produced in 1999 and was the second full-sized pickup to come from Japan. It was the Truck of the Year according to Motor Trend in 2000 and 2008.

The Toyota Tundra has had a long history of recalls but still earned the highest reliability rating among all pickup trucks from Consumer Reports, and is the only pickup truck to make the lists for the most reliable new car and most reliable used car, being the only pickup truck to have a reliability rating that is above average.

#4 2024 Ford F-150

The Ford (NYSE:F) F-150 is the best-selling vehicle in America and has been for many years. It is the “smallest” of the F-series, which began in 1948 and was first introduced in 1975. The F-series lineup is technically a series of light-duty trucks, despite what the marketing says.

The F-series is currently in its fourteenth generation and introduced a 10-speed automatic engine to all models. The F-150 model won the 2009 Truck of the Year award from Motor Trend, and other awards including the “best luxury pickup”, “Automotive Excellence Award in the Workhorse Category”, “Best Overall Half-Ton Pickup”, and more.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Ford F-Series trucks are involved in more fatal crashes than any other vehicle in the United States. This is because it sits so high and has massive blind spots that render entire vehicles and pedestrians invisible to the driver.

#5 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

The Chevrolet Silverado was first introduced in 1999 and is currently in its fourth generation. It is one of the best-selling vehicles in America. The 1500 model is the light-duty version of the truck. The Chevrolet Silverado 1500 has won numerous awards throughout its lifetime including the Truck of the Year from Motor Trend, Best Pickup Truck from Car and Driver, and many more.

Like other modern pickup trucks, the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 sits much higher than most of the other vehicles on the road and has massive blind spots. This makes it the second-most likely car to be involved in a fatal car accident or car crash.

#6 2024 GMC Sierra 1500

The GMC Sierra is an alternate variant of the Chevrolet Silverado line and is almost identical to that vehicle except being more luxurious and a little bit safer. If one of them made this list, it would make sense that the other would too.

It differs from the Silverado in that it has automatic front emergency braking, lane keep assist, a two-piece tailgate, a bed made of carbon fiber, and a backup camera system in the rearview mirror. It also has blind-spot monitoring (which should be mandatory for all pickup trucks at this point). If you’re looking for a safer, more luxurious alternative to your Silverado, the Sierra might be the truck you’re looking for.

#7 2024 Ram 1500

The first Dodge Ram pickup truck launched in 1980 and has won Motor Trend’s Truck of the Year award eight times. The current generation of the truck, launching in 2019, was the first pickup truck to win it three times.

The 2024 Ram 1500 is capable of carrying 2,300 pounds and can tow up to 12,750 pounds. Interestingly, the Ram 1500 features the highest-quality premium speaker system available in any pickup truck. So, if you’re buying a truck to listen to music, this might be the truck for you.

#8 2024 Honda Ridgeline

The Honda (NYSE:HMC) Ridgeline is the only pickup truck built by Honda and is a mid-sized, four-door truck that first launched in 2005. It was marketed to people who wanted to migrate to a pickup truck from smaller vehicles for the first time. It became one of Honda’s most profitable vehicles even though sales numbers were disappointing.

The Honda Ridgeline remains a favorite among those who have driven it, and it won the North American Car of the Year award in 2006 and 2017, the Canadian Car of the Year and Best New Pickup in 2006, it was Motor Trend’s Truck of the Year in 2006, and won many other awards for style, performance, design, and overall excellence throughout its lifetime.