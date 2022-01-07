The Most Popular Car in Every State

Due to continuing COVID-19 fallout and a global microchip shortage, 2021 was another difficult year for the auto industry. U.S. vehicle sales hit roughly 15 million in 2021, well below the five-year average of 17.3 million from 2015 to 2019.

A handful of vehicles were popular in 2021, although not equally nationwide. Each state had at least one vehicle that accounted for at least 2.5% of all car sales statewide in 2021, with some vehicles accounting for well more than double that percentage.

To determine every state’s most popular car in 2021, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data provided by automotive search engine iSeeCars. iSeeCars reviewed 7.6 million new car sales in 2021 to find the vehicle that accounted for the highest percentage of total new vehicle sales in that state.

The most popular vehicle in the majority of states was a pickup truck. In fact, Ford F-150 accounted for the highest percentage of sales in 20 states. Residents of other states preferred Chevrolet Silverado 1500s, GMC Sierra 1500s, Ram Pickup 1500s, Nissan Frontiers, and Toyota Tacomas. The majority of the states in which a truck has the largest share of total vehicle sales were in the South and Midwest.

Toyota has more different cars on the list than any other brand, with four of its vehicles ranking as the most popular new car in at least one state. The Japanese automaker sold more cars in the U.S. than any other company that year, marking the first time General Motors has been outsold in 90 years. In recent months, Toyotas have sold quickly, with several models lasting fewer than 20 days on dealer lots. These are the fastest selling cars in America.

Click here to see the most popular car in every state