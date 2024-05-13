These Are the Most Tax Friendly States designer491 / iStock via Getty Images

It is no secret that some states have a much friendlier tax climate than others. Several states levy no income tax, for example, and manage to attract Americans who prefer to pay less in taxes (you still need to pay federal income tax). Other states don’t have corporate income tax in order to attract businesses.

Ans these are but a two of the taxes states levy. Others include sales tax, inheritance or estate tax, capital gains tax, and more. Localities, too, often have their own sales taxes. Which states, then, have the best taxes?

To answer that, Greenback Expat Tax Services gathered information from several sources on income tax, sales tax, inheritance tax, corporate tax, and capital gains tax rates to arrive at an overall tax score out of 100, with 100 being the most friendly. The study, Countries and States With the Best Tax Rates, notes that the data was updated in February 2024. 24/7 Wall St. added data on personal income per capita from the Bureau of Economic Analysis and state total tax collections (including property taxes, sales and gross receipts taxes, license taxes, income taxes, and other taxes) from the Census Bureau. We used population data to calculate per capita collection.

Based on Greenback’s study, Wyoming, South Dakota, Alaska, New Hampshire, and Texas have the most favorable tax rates, “making them attractive destinations for both individuals and businesses seeking tax efficiency,” according to the study. The tax burden in these states is reduced, aiming to encourage economic growth.

While eight states — Alaska, Wyoming, South Dakota, Florida, Texas, Washington, Nevada, and Tennessee — levy no income tax, five — Alaska, Delaware, Montana, New Hampshire, and Oregon — impose no sales tax. When it comes to corporate income tax, six states — Nevada, Wyoming, South Dakota, Texas, Ohio, and Washington state — do not impose such a tax.

50. California

Overall tax score: 29.64 out of 100

29.64 out of 100 Maximum personal income tax rate: 13.30% — the highest

13.30% — the highest State sales tax rate: 7.25% — the highest

7.25% — the highest Maximum corporate income tax rate: 8.84% — 7th highest

8.84% — 7th highest Personal income per capita, 2023: $80,423 — 4th highest

$80,423 — 4th highest State tax collection per capita, 2023: $5,661 — 11th highest

$5,661 — 11th highest Total population, 2023: 38,965,193

49. New Jersey

Overall tax score: 30.42 out of 100

30.42 out of 100 Maximum personal income tax rate: 10.75% — 4th highest

10.75% — 4th highest State sales tax rate: 6.63% — 8th highest

6.63% — 8th highest Maximum corporate income tax rate: 11.50% — the highest

11.50% — the highest Personal income per capita, 2023: $80,724 — 3rd highest

$80,724 — 3rd highest State tax collection per capita, 2023: $5,562 — 12th highest

$5,562 — 12th highest Total population, 2023: 9,290,841

48. New York

Overall tax score: 31.99 out of 100

31.99 out of 100 Maximum personal income tax rate: 10.90% — 3rd highest

10.90% — 3rd highest State sales tax rate: 4% — 7th lowest (tied)

4% — 7th lowest (tied) Maximum corporate income tax rate: 7.25% — 19th highest

7.25% — 19th highest Personal income per capita, 2023: $79,581 — 6th highest

$79,581 — 6th highest State tax collection per capita, 2023: $6,397 — 5th highest

$6,397 — 5th highest Total population, 2023: 19,571,216

47. Minnesota

Overall tax score: 32.77 out of 100

32.77 out of 100 Maximum personal income tax rate: 9.85% — 6th highest

9.85% — 6th highest State sales tax rate: 6.88% — 6th highest

6.88% — 6th highest Maximum corporate income tax rate: 9.80% — 2nd highest

9.80% — 2nd highest Personal income per capita, 2023: $71,866 — 13th highest

$71,866 — 13th highest State tax collection per capita, 2023: $6,008 — 8th highest

$6,008 — 8th highest Total population, 2023: 5,737,915

46. Vermont

Overall tax score: 40.48 out of 100

40.48 out of 100 Maximum personal income tax rate: 8.75% — 8th highest

8.75% — 8th highest State sales tax rate: 6% — 25th lowest (tied)

6% — 25th lowest (tied) Maximum corporate income tax rate: 8.50% — 9th highest

8.50% — 9th highest Personal income per capita, 2023: $66,463 — 21st highest

$66,463 — 21st highest State tax collection per capita, 2023: $6,948 — 3rd highest

$6,948 — 3rd highest Total population, 2023: 647,464

45. Massachusetts

Overall tax score: 40.64 out of 100

40.64 out of 100 Maximum personal income tax rate: 9% — 7th highest

9% — 7th highest State sales tax rate: 6.25% — 15th highest (tied)

6.25% — 15th highest (tied) Maximum corporate income tax rate: 8% — 12th highest

8% — 12th highest Personal income per capita, 2023: $87,812 — the highest

$87,812 — the highest State tax collection per capita, 2023: $5,942 — 9th highest

$5,942 — 9th highest Total population, 2023: 7,001,399

44. Illinois

Overall tax score: 43.15 out of 100

43.15 out of 100 Maximum personal income tax rate: 4.95% — 23rd lowest (tied)

4.95% — 23rd lowest (tied) State sales tax rate: 6.25% — 15th highest (tied)

6.25% — 15th highest (tied) Maximum corporate income tax rate: 9.50% — 3rd highest

9.50% — 3rd highest Personal income per capita, 2023: $70,953 — 15th highest

$70,953 — 15th highest State tax collection per capita, 2023: $5,019 — 13th highest

$5,019 — 13th highest Total population, 2023: 12,549,689

43. Hawaii

Overall tax score: 43.43 out of 100

43.43 out of 100 Maximum personal income tax rate: 11% — 2nd highest

11% — 2nd highest State sales tax rate: 4% — 7th lowest (tied)

4% — 7th lowest (tied) Maximum corporate income tax rate: 6.40% — 25th lowest

6.40% — 25th lowest Personal income per capita, 2023: $65,151 — 25th lowest

$65,151 — 25th lowest State tax collection per capita, 2023: $7,099 — 2nd highest

$7,099 — 2nd highest Total population, 2023: 1,435,138

42. Nebraska

Overall tax score: 46.88 out of 100

46.88 out of 100 Maximum personal income tax rate: 6.64% — 13th highest

6.64% — 13th highest State sales tax rate: 5.50% — 21st lowest (tied)

5.50% — 21st lowest (tied) Maximum corporate income tax rate: 7.25% — 19th highest

7.25% — 19th highest Personal income per capita, 2023: $67,800 — 19th highest

$67,800 — 19th highest State tax collection per capita, 2023: $3,703 — 18th lowest

$3,703 — 18th lowest Total population, 2023: 1,978,379

41. Rhode Island

Overall tax score: 47.80 out of 100

47.80 out of 100 Maximum personal income tax rate: 5.99% — 18th highest

5.99% — 18th highest State sales tax rate: 7% — 5th highest (tied)

7% — 5th highest (tied) Maximum corporate income tax rate: 7% — 21st highest

7% — 21st highest Personal income per capita, 2023: $66,480 — 20th highest

$66,480 — 20th highest State tax collection per capita, 2023: $4,324 — 22nd highest

$4,324 — 22nd highest Total population, 2023: 1,095,962

40. Connecticut

Overall tax score: 48.31 out of 100

48.31 out of 100 Maximum personal income tax rate: 6.99% — 11th highest

6.99% — 11th highest State sales tax rate: 6.35% — 12th highest

6.35% — 12th highest Maximum corporate income tax rate: 7.50% — 17th highest

7.50% — 17th highest Personal income per capita, 2023: $87,447 — 2nd highest

$87,447 — 2nd highest State tax collection per capita, 2023: $6,053 — 7th highest

$6,053 — 7th highest Total population, 2023: 3,617,176

39. Maine

Overall tax score: 48.36 out of 100

48.36 out of 100 Maximum personal income tax rate: 7.15% — 10th highest

7.15% — 10th highest State sales tax rate: 5.50% — 21st lowest (tied)

5.50% — 21st lowest (tied) Maximum corporate income tax rate: 8.93% — 6th highest

8.93% — 6th highest Personal income per capita, 2023: $63,117 — 21st lowest

$63,117 — 21st lowest State tax collection per capita, 2023: $4,614 — 17th highest

$4,614 — 17th highest Total population, 2023: 1,395,722

38. Maryland

Overall tax score: 49.56 out of 100

49.56 out of 100 Maximum personal income tax rate: 5.75% — 23rd highest (tied)

5.75% — 23rd highest (tied) State sales tax rate: 6% — 25th lowest (tied)

6% — 25th lowest (tied) Maximum corporate income tax rate: 8.25% — 11th highest

8.25% — 11th highest Personal income per capita, 2023: $73,849 — 10th highest

$73,849 — 10th highest State tax collection per capita, 2023: $4,805 — 16th highest

$4,805 — 16th highest Total population, 2023: 6,180,253

37. Missouri

Overall tax score: 50.11 out of 100

50.11 out of 100 Maximum personal income tax rate: 4.95% — 23rd lowest (tied)

4.95% — 23rd lowest (tied) State sales tax rate: 4.22% — 13th lowest

4.22% — 13th lowest Maximum corporate income tax rate: 4% — 8th lowest

4% — 8th lowest Personal income per capita, 2023: $61,302 — 17th lowest

$61,302 — 17th lowest State tax collection per capita, 2023: $2,801 — 3rd lowest

$2,801 — 3rd lowest Total population, 2023: 6,196,156

36. Iowa

Overall tax score: 51.47 out of 100

51.47 out of 100 Maximum personal income tax rate: 6% — 17th highest

6% — 17th highest State sales tax rate: 6% — 25th lowest (tied)

6% — 25th lowest (tied) Maximum corporate income tax rate: 8.40% — 10th highest

8.40% — 10th highest Personal income per capita, 2023: $62,351 — 19th lowest

$62,351 — 19th lowest State tax collection per capita, 2023: $4,043 — 23rd lowest

$4,043 — 23rd lowest Total population, 2023: 3,207,004

35. Kansas

Overall tax score: 52.56 out of 100

52.56 out of 100 Maximum personal income tax rate: 5.70% — 24th highest

5.70% — 24th highest State sales tax rate: 6.50% — 11th highest (tied)

6.50% — 11th highest (tied) Maximum corporate income tax rate: 7% — 21st highest

7% — 21st highest Personal income per capita, 2023: $63,732 — 22nd lowest

$63,732 — 22nd lowest State tax collection per capita, 2023: $4,468 — 18th highest

$4,468 — 18th highest Total population, 2023: 2,940,546

34. Louisiana

Overall tax score: 54.57 out of 100

54.57 out of 100 Maximum personal income tax rate: 4.25% — 15th lowest (tied)

4.25% — 15th lowest (tied) State sales tax rate: 4.45% — 14th lowest

4.45% — 14th lowest Maximum corporate income tax rate: 7.50% — 17th highest

7.50% — 17th highest Personal income per capita, 2023: $57,100 — 8th lowest

$57,100 — 8th lowest State tax collection per capita, 2023: $3,389 — 13th lowest

$3,389 — 13th lowest Total population, 2023: 4,573,749

33. Wisconsin

Overall tax score: 54.74 out of 100

54.74 out of 100 Maximum personal income tax rate: 7.65% — 9th highest

7.65% — 9th highest State sales tax rate: 5% — 18th lowest (tied)

5% — 18th lowest (tied) Maximum corporate income tax rate: 7.90% — 13th highest

7.90% — 13th highest Personal income per capita, 2023: $63,963 — 24th lowest

$63,963 — 24th lowest State tax collection per capita, 2023: $4,017 — 22nd lowest

$4,017 — 22nd lowest Total population, 2023: 5,910,955

32. Alabama

Overall tax score: 54.80 out of 100

54.80 out of 100 Maximum personal income tax rate: 5% — 25th lowest (tied)

5% — 25th lowest (tied) State sales tax rate: 4% — 7th lowest (tied)

4% — 7th lowest (tied) Maximum corporate income tax rate: 6.50% — 25th highest

6.50% — 25th highest Personal income per capita, 2023: $53,175 — 3rd lowest

$53,175 — 3rd lowest State tax collection per capita, 2023: $3,272 — 10th lowest

$3,272 — 10th lowest Total population, 2023: 5,108,468

31. Arkansas

Overall tax score: 55.22 out of 100

55.22 out of 100 Maximum personal income tax rate: 4.90% — 22nd lowest

4.90% — 22nd lowest State sales tax rate: 6.50% — 11th highest (tied)

6.50% — 11th highest (tied) Maximum corporate income tax rate: 5.30% — 18th lowest

5.30% — 18th lowest Personal income per capita, 2023: $54,347 — 5th lowest

$54,347 — 5th lowest State tax collection per capita, 2023: $4,159 — 25th lowest

$4,159 — 25th lowest Total population, 2023: 3,067,732

30. Pennsylvania

Overall tax score: 55.33 out of 100

55.33 out of 100 Maximum personal income tax rate: 3.07% — 11th lowest

3.07% — 11th lowest State sales tax rate: 6% — 25th lowest (tied)

6% — 25th lowest (tied) Maximum corporate income tax rate: 8.99% — 5th highest

8.99% — 5th highest Personal income per capita, 2023: $67,839 — 18th highest

$67,839 — 18th highest State tax collection per capita, 2023: $4,249 — 25th highest

$4,249 — 25th highest Total population, 2023: 12,961,683

29. Oregon

Overall tax score: 56.03 out of 100

56.03 out of 100 Maximum personal income tax rate: 9.90% — 5th highest

9.90% — 5th highest State sales tax rate: 0% — the lowest (tied)

0% — the lowest (tied) Maximum corporate income tax rate: 7.60% — 14th highest

7.60% — 14th highest Personal income per capita, 2023: $65,426 — 22nd highest

$65,426 — 22nd highest State tax collection per capita, 2023: $4,932 — 14th highest

$4,932 — 14th highest Total population, 2023: 4,233,358

28. South Carolina

Overall tax score: 56.31 out of 100

56.31 out of 100 Maximum personal income tax rate: 6.50% — 16th highest (tied)

6.50% — 16th highest (tied) State sales tax rate: 6% — 25th lowest (tied)

6% — 25th lowest (tied) Maximum corporate income tax rate: 5% — 15th lowest

5% — 15th lowest Personal income per capita, 2023: $56,123 — 7th lowest

$56,123 — 7th lowest State tax collection per capita, 2023: $2,912 — 6th lowest

$2,912 — 6th lowest Total population, 2023: 5,373,555

27. West Virginia

Overall tax score: 56.51 out of 100

56.51 out of 100 Maximum personal income tax rate: 6.50% — 16th highest (tied)

6.50% — 16th highest (tied) State sales tax rate: 6% — 25th lowest (tied)

6% — 25th lowest (tied) Maximum corporate income tax rate: 6.50% — 25th highest

6.50% — 25th highest Personal income per capita, 2023: $52,585 — 2nd lowest

$52,585 — 2nd lowest State tax collection per capita, 2023: $4,316 — 23rd highest

$4,316 — 23rd highest Total population, 2023: 1,770,071

26. New Mexico

Overall tax score: 56.80 out of 100

56.80 out of 100 Maximum personal income tax rate: 5.90% — 19th highest

5.90% — 19th highest State sales tax rate: 4.88% — 17th lowest

4.88% — 17th lowest Maximum corporate income tax rate: 5.90% — 22nd lowest

5.90% — 22nd lowest Personal income per capita, 2023: $54,428 — 6th lowest

$54,428 — 6th lowest State tax collection per capita, 2023: $6,748 — 4th highest

$6,748 — 4th highest Total population, 2023: 2,114,371

25. Kentucky

Overall tax score: 57.08 out of 100

57.08 out of 100 Maximum personal income tax rate: 4.50% — 18th lowest

4.50% — 18th lowest State sales tax rate: 6% — 25th lowest (tied)

6% — 25th lowest (tied) Maximum corporate income tax rate: 5% — 15th lowest

5% — 15th lowest Personal income per capita, 2023: $54,326 — 4th lowest

$54,326 — 4th lowest State tax collection per capita, 2023: $3,804 — 20th lowest

$3,804 — 20th lowest Total population, 2023: 4,526,154

24. Georgia

Overall tax score: 58.22 out of 100

58.22 out of 100 Maximum personal income tax rate: 5.75% — 23rd highest (tied)

5.75% — 23rd highest (tied) State sales tax rate: 4% — 7th lowest (tied)

4% — 7th lowest (tied) Maximum corporate income tax rate: 5.75% — 20th lowest

5.75% — 20th lowest Personal income per capita, 2023: $58,581 — 10th lowest

$58,581 — 10th lowest State tax collection per capita, 2023: $3,056 — 7th lowest

$3,056 — 7th lowest Total population, 2023: 11,029,227

23. Oklahoma

Overall tax score: 59.14 out of 100

59.14 out of 100 Maximum personal income tax rate: 4.75% — 19th lowest (tied)

4.75% — 19th lowest (tied) State sales tax rate: 4.50% — 15th lowest

4.50% — 15th lowest Maximum corporate income tax rate: 4% — 8th lowest

4% — 8th lowest Personal income per capita, 2023: $58,499 — 9th lowest

$58,499 — 9th lowest State tax collection per capita, 2023: $3,415 — 14th lowest

$3,415 — 14th lowest Total population, 2023: 4,053,824

22. Washington

Overall tax score: 59.88 out of 100

59.88 out of 100 Maximum personal income tax rate: 0% — the lowest (tied)

0% — the lowest (tied) State sales tax rate: 6.50% — 11th highest (tied)

6.50% — 11th highest (tied) Maximum corporate income tax rate: 0% — the lowest

0% — the lowest Personal income per capita, 2023: $79,659 — 5th highest

$79,659 — 5th highest State tax collection per capita, 2023: $4,867 — 15th highest

$4,867 — 15th highest Total population, 2023: 7,812,880

21. Idaho

Overall tax score: 60.57 out of 100

60.57 out of 100 Maximum personal income tax rate: 5.80% — 20th highest

5.80% — 20th highest State sales tax rate: 6% — 25th lowest (tied)

6% — 25th lowest (tied) Maximum corporate income tax rate: 5.80% — 21st lowest

5.80% — 21st lowest Personal income per capita, 2023: $59,035 — 11th lowest

$59,035 — 11th lowest State tax collection per capita, 2023: $3,759 — 19th lowest

$3,759 — 19th lowest Total population, 2023: 1,964,726

20. Mississippi

Overall tax score: 60.86 out of 100

60.86 out of 100 Maximum personal income tax rate: 5% — 25th lowest (tied)

5% — 25th lowest (tied) State sales tax rate: 7% — 5th highest (tied)

7% — 5th highest (tied) Maximum corporate income tax rate: 5% — 15th lowest

5% — 15th lowest Personal income per capita, 2023: $48,110 — the lowest

$48,110 — the lowest State tax collection per capita, 2023: $3,514 — 15th lowest

$3,514 — 15th lowest Total population, 2023: 2,939,690

19. Virginia

Overall tax score: 61.30 out of 100

61.30 out of 100 Maximum personal income tax rate: 5.75% — 23rd highest (tied)

5.75% — 23rd highest (tied) State sales tax rate: 5.30% — 20th lowest

5.30% — 20th lowest Maximum corporate income tax rate: 6% — 23rd lowest

6% — 23rd lowest Personal income per capita, 2023: $72,855 — 12th highest

$72,855 — 12th highest State tax collection per capita, 2023: $4,259 — 24th highest

$4,259 — 24th highest Total population, 2023: 8,715,698

18. Utah

Overall tax score: 61.46 out of 100

61.46 out of 100 Maximum personal income tax rate: 4.85% — 21st lowest

4.85% — 21st lowest State sales tax rate: 6.10% — 16th highest

6.10% — 16th highest Maximum corporate income tax rate: 4.85% — 12th lowest

4.85% — 12th lowest Personal income per capita, 2023: $62,823 — 20th lowest

$62,823 — 20th lowest State tax collection per capita, 2023: $3,947 — 21st lowest

$3,947 — 21st lowest Total population, 2023: 3,417,734

17. Colorado

Overall tax score: 62.98 out of 100

62.98 out of 100 Maximum personal income tax rate: 4.40% — 17th lowest

4.40% — 17th lowest State sales tax rate: 2.90% — 6th lowest

2.90% — 6th lowest Maximum corporate income tax rate: 4.40% — 11th lowest

4.40% — 11th lowest Personal income per capita, 2023: $78,918 — 7th highest

$78,918 — 7th highest State tax collection per capita, 2023: $3,085 — 8th lowest

$3,085 — 8th lowest Total population, 2023: 5,877,610

16. Michigan

Overall tax score: 64.44 out of 100

64.44 out of 100 Maximum personal income tax rate: 4.25% — 15th lowest (tied)

4.25% — 15th lowest (tied) State sales tax rate: 6% — 25th lowest (tied)

6% — 25th lowest (tied) Maximum corporate income tax rate: 6% — 23rd lowest

6% — 23rd lowest Personal income per capita, 2023: $59,714 — 12th lowest

$59,714 — 12th lowest State tax collection per capita, 2023: $3,699 — 17th lowest

$3,699 — 17th lowest Total population, 2023: 10,037,261

15. Arizona

Overall tax score: 64.95 out of 100

64.95 out of 100 Maximum personal income tax rate: 2.50% — 9th lowest

2.50% — 9th lowest State sales tax rate: 5.60% — 23rd lowest

5.60% — 23rd lowest Maximum corporate income tax rate: 4.90% — 13th lowest

4.90% — 13th lowest Personal income per capita, 2023: $61,652 — 18th lowest

$61,652 — 18th lowest State tax collection per capita, 2023: $3,144 — 9th lowest

$3,144 — 9th lowest Total population, 2023: 7,431,344

14. North Carolina

Overall tax score: 65.76 out of 100

65.76 out of 100 Maximum personal income tax rate: 4.75% — 19th lowest (tied)

4.75% — 19th lowest (tied) State sales tax rate: 4.75% — 16th lowest

4.75% — 16th lowest Maximum corporate income tax rate: 2.50% — 7th lowest

2.50% — 7th lowest Personal income per capita, 2023: $60,484 — 15th lowest

$60,484 — 15th lowest State tax collection per capita, 2023: $3,594 — 16th lowest

$3,594 — 16th lowest Total population, 2023: 10,835,491

13. Indiana

Overall tax score: 66.01 out of 100

66.01 out of 100 Maximum personal income tax rate: 3.15% — 12th lowest

3.15% — 12th lowest State sales tax rate: 7% — 5th highest (tied)

7% — 5th highest (tied) Maximum corporate income tax rate: 4.90% — 13th lowest

4.90% — 13th lowest Personal income per capita, 2023: $60,038 — 13th lowest

$60,038 — 13th lowest State tax collection per capita, 2023: $4,419 — 21st highest

$4,419 — 21st highest Total population, 2023: 6,862,199

12. Tennessee

Overall tax score: 66.12 out of 100

66.12 out of 100 Maximum personal income tax rate: 0% — the lowest (tied)

0% — the lowest (tied) State sales tax rate: 7% — 5th highest (tied)

7% — 5th highest (tied) Maximum corporate income tax rate: 6.50% — 25th highest

6.50% — 25th highest Personal income per capita, 2023: $61,049 — 16th lowest

$61,049 — 16th lowest State tax collection per capita, 2023: $3,342 — 12th lowest

$3,342 — 12th lowest Total population, 2023: 7,126,489

11. North Dakota

Overall tax score: 68.08 out of 100

68.08 out of 100 Maximum personal income tax rate: 2.90% — 10th lowest

2.90% — 10th lowest State sales tax rate: 5% — 18th lowest (tied)

5% — 18th lowest (tied) Maximum corporate income tax rate: 4.31% — 10th lowest

4.31% — 10th lowest Personal income per capita, 2023: $73,341 — 11th highest

$73,341 — 11th highest State tax collection per capita, 2023: $7,716 — the highest

$7,716 — the highest Total population, 2023: 783,926

10. Ohio

Overall tax score: 70.08 out of 100

70.08 out of 100 Maximum personal income tax rate: 3.99% — 13th lowest

3.99% — 13th lowest State sales tax rate: 5.75% — 24th lowest

5.75% — 24th lowest Maximum corporate income tax rate: 0% — the lowest

0% — the lowest Personal income per capita, 2023: $60,402 — 14th lowest

$60,402 — 14th lowest State tax collection per capita, 2023: $3,288 — 11th lowest

$3,288 — 11th lowest Total population, 2023: 11,785,935

9. Delaware

Overall tax score: 71.28 out of 100

71.28 out of 100 Maximum personal income tax rate: 6.60% — 14th highest

6.60% — 14th highest State sales tax rate: 0% — the lowest (tied)

0% — the lowest (tied) Maximum corporate income tax rate: 8.70% — 8th highest

8.70% — 8th highest Personal income per capita, 2023: $65,392 — 24th highest

$65,392 — 24th highest State tax collection per capita, 2023: $6,361 — 6th highest

$6,361 — 6th highest Total population, 2023: 1,031,890

8. Montana

Overall tax score: 73.43 out of 100

73.43 out of 100 Maximum personal income tax rate: 6.75% — 12th highest

6.75% — 12th highest State sales tax rate: 0% — the lowest (tied)

0% — the lowest (tied) Maximum corporate income tax rate: 6.75% — 22nd highest

6.75% — 22nd highest Personal income per capita, 2023: $63,918 — 23rd lowest

$63,918 — 23rd lowest State tax collection per capita, 2023: $4,158 — 24th lowest

$4,158 — 24th lowest Total population, 2023: 1,132,812

7. Florida

Overall tax score: 73.84 out of 100

73.84 out of 100 Maximum personal income tax rate: 0% — the lowest (tied)

0% — the lowest (tied) State sales tax rate: 6% — 25th lowest (tied)

6% — 25th lowest (tied) Maximum corporate income tax rate: 5.50% — 19th lowest

5.50% — 19th lowest Personal income per capita, 2023: $68,248 — 17th highest

$68,248 — 17th highest State tax collection per capita, 2023: $2,738 — 2nd lowest

$2,738 — 2nd lowest Total population, 2023: 22,610,726

6. Nevada

Overall tax score: 77.79 out of 100

77.79 out of 100 Maximum personal income tax rate: 0% — the lowest (tied)

0% — the lowest (tied) State sales tax rate: 6.85% — 7th highest

6.85% — 7th highest Maximum corporate income tax rate: 0% — the lowest

0% — the lowest Personal income per capita, 2023: $65,168 — 25th highest

$65,168 — 25th highest State tax collection per capita, 2023: $4,439 — 20th highest

$4,439 — 20th highest Total population, 2023: 3,194,176

5. Texas

Overall tax score: 78.10 out of 100

78.10 out of 100 Maximum personal income tax rate: 0% — the lowest (tied)

0% — the lowest (tied) State sales tax rate: 6.25% — 15th highest (tied)

6.25% — 15th highest (tied) Maximum corporate income tax rate: 0% — the lowest

0% — the lowest Personal income per capita, 2023: $65,422 — 23rd highest

$65,422 — 23rd highest State tax collection per capita, 2023: $2,845 — 4th lowest

$2,845 — 4th lowest Total population, 2023: 30,503,301

4. New Hampshire

Overall tax score: 82.70 out of 100

82.70 out of 100 Maximum personal income tax rate: 4% — 14th lowest

4% — 14th lowest State sales tax rate: 0% — the lowest (tied)

0% — the lowest (tied) Maximum corporate income tax rate: 7.50% — 17th highest

7.50% — 17th highest Personal income per capita, 2023: $77,260 — 9th highest

$77,260 — 9th highest State tax collection per capita, 2023: $2,530 — the lowest

$2,530 — the lowest Total population, 2023: 1,402,054

3. Alaska

Overall tax score: 83.40 out of 100

83.40 out of 100 Maximum personal income tax rate: 0% — the lowest (tied)

0% — the lowest (tied) State sales tax rate: 0% — the lowest (tied)

0% — the lowest (tied) Maximum corporate income tax rate: 9.40% — 4th highest

9.40% — 4th highest Personal income per capita, 2023: $71,616 — 14th highest

$71,616 — 14th highest State tax collection per capita, 2023: $4,461 — 19th highest

$4,461 — 19th highest Total population, 2023: 733,406

2. South Dakota

Overall tax score: 83.85 out of 100

83.85 out of 100 Maximum personal income tax rate: 0% — the lowest (tied)

0% — the lowest (tied) State sales tax rate: 4.20% — 12th lowest

4.20% — 12th lowest Maximum corporate income tax rate: 0% — the lowest (tied)

0% — the lowest (tied) Personal income per capita, 2023: $70,353 — 16th highest

$70,353 — 16th highest State tax collection per capita, 2023: $2,860 — 5th lowest

$2,860 — 5th lowest Total population, 2023: 919,318

1. Wyoming

Overall tax score: 85.52 out of 100

85.52 out of 100 Maximum personal income tax rate: 0% — the lowest (tied)

0% — the lowest (tied) State sales tax rate: 4% — 7th lowest (tied)

4% — 7th lowest (tied) Maximum corporate income tax rate: 0% — the lowest (tied)

0% — the lowest (tied) Personal income per capita, 2023: $77,837 — 8th highest

$77,837 — 8th highest State tax collection per capita, 2023: $5,730 — 10th highest

$5,730 — 10th highest Total population, 2023: 584,057

Tax burden in the U.S. varies greatly depending on the state. Lower taxes often help attract investors, individuals, and businesses, therefore contributing to economic growth and to shaping the financial environment of a state. For example, a lower sales tax can encourage spending of both businesses and individuals, while a lower income tax can attract residents and/or corporations. If you’re looking for a better tax climate, this list can help narrow the search.