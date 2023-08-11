The States With the Highest Property Taxes

Amidst the early stages of the pandemic, there was a remarkable surge in home sales across the United States. The homeownership rate in the U.S. escalated from 65.3% to 67.9% between the first and second quarters of 2020, marking the most substantial quarterly increase since record-keeping commenced in the mid-1960s. Although owning a home provides various advantages compared to renting, it also entails additional costs, and property taxes are among the most significant.

Property taxes, particularly those levied on land and residential structures, are customarily imposed at the local level by entities such as cities, counties, or school districts. State governments often add to these by imposing supplementary taxes on personal belongings like cars or boats.

Frequently used to fund essential public services like schools, law enforcement, and infrastructure enhancements, property taxes serve as the lifeblood of local communities across the entire United States. Nationwide, in the fiscal year 2020, property taxes constituted 32.2% of all state and local tax revenue, surpassing other taxes like sales and income taxes. The share of tax revenue attributed to property taxes varies depending on the state, spanning from 16.8% to 64.0%. (Here is a look at the counties where families need to budget the most for taxes in every state.)

The exact amount that Americans pay annually in property taxes hinges on both the local property tax rate and the assessed value of their property. To illustrate, if a single-family home is valued at $200,000 in a given year and the local property tax rate is 1%, the resulting property tax bill would total $2,000.

Across the nation, there are substantial disparities in home values and property tax rates, resulting in Americans paying thousands of dollars more per year on average in certain regions compared to others. Using data from the Tax Foundation, an independent non-profit tax policy research organization, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states where people pay the most in property taxes. States are ranked by the effective property tax rate, or the average amount paid in property taxes as a share of property value in 2021.

Nationwide, the average effective property tax rate stands at 1.1%. But depending on the state, it could be as low as 0.32% or as high as 2.23%.

Lower rates do not necessarily mean a smaller tax bill, however. Hawaii, for example, has the lowest average property tax rate of any state at 0.32%. But, because Hawaii also has nation-leading home values, state and local property tax collections in Hawaii total about $1,556 per person, more than in 22 other states. In several states with the highest effective property tax rate, per capita property tax collections total well over $2,500 each year. (Here is a look at the most tax friendly states for the rich.)