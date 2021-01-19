This Company Is America's Best Place to Work

The COVID-19 pandemic has had devastating economic consequences in the United States. The economy lost 140,000 jobs in December, and while the unemployment rate was unchanged at 6.7%, it remains nearly double the pre-pandemic level of 3.5% in February. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the employment decline reflects the recent increase in COVID-19 cases, as well as efforts to contain the pandemic.

Many companies have weathered the COVID-19 storm, and others have even flourished during the pandemic. Based on comments by employees made to employee-review website Glassdoor, which recently published its annual Best Places to Work list, there remain sections of the American workforce who love their jobs.

Based on more than 50 million reviews, the average company rating on Glassdoor is 3.5 out of 5.0. Each of the 100 companies on this “best” list has an average rating of at least 4.2. The top-rated company had a score of 4.6.

Workers appear more likely to report high job satisfaction if their employers operate in certain industries. Of the 100 best places to work, 28 are technology companies, 10 are in retail, nine in travel and tourism and eight are health care companies.



Employee satisfaction also appears to cluster in certain geographical areas. The most frequently occurring headquarters among the companies on the top 100 list include the San Francisco Bay Area (23 companies), New York City (11) and the Boston area (six). This is perhaps not surprising given the concentration of tech companies in Silicon Valley, health care companies in New York and consulting firms in Boston.

Based on the final count of employee satisfaction, Bain & Company led the list. Its 2021 average employee review was 4.6 out of 5.0. In 2020, the figure was 4.6 as well, which put it in second place. Bain’s annual revenue in the year that ended December 30, 2019, was $4.30 billion. Bain is based in Boston.

Bain is among the world’s largest consulting companies. Bain was founded in 1973. It has 59 offices in 37 countries.

