Mint Mobile Picks Up Strong Reviews

Mint Mobile, a wireless service owned and promoted on TV by actor Ryan Reynolds, has picked up strong reviews from the press. Most criticisms are comments about consumer service.



Mint Mobile is a mobile virtual network, meaning its service runs on the T-Mobile, AT&T, or Verizon networks. Mint Mobile plans are prepaid services, not the traditional post-paid service. The prepaid services are usually used by what Best Phone Plans calls budget-minded consumers.

Mint Mobile gets a positive vote from widely followed Consumer Reports which praises it for its value. It also gets high ratings for its reception.

USNews also rates cellular services. Mint Mobile’s Unlimited plan ties at No. 1 in our Best Unlimited Cell Phone Plans of 2023 rating and ties at No. 2 in the Best Cell Phone Plans of 2023 rating, its reviewer writes.

A Medium.com reviewer praises the Mint Mobile referral plan. Those who refer new customers can get a period of free service. In one case, a subscriber used this plan to get free service for four years. The same writer has a problem with the fact that the service can require a long-term commitment. “I was worried about paying for Mint Mobile a year at a time, which is how their pricing works; but Mint continued delivering great service well into my pre-paid year, and I’ve continued to renew several more times.”

Tom’s criticizes Mint for its customer service. It reports that this is the service’ primary drawback. But, these criticisms represent a minority among a large number of reviews.



Reynolds will probably cash in on Mint, as many celebrities have done with other products and services. It is another one of fame’s advantages.