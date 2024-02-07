11 Phone Service Providers to Avoid shaunl / E+ via Getty Images

For better or worse, wireless service isn’t perfect, meaning you need to find the least bad phone service provider. While price is something to consider, so are things like coverage, perks, phone selection, and more. The reality is that many of the best-known wireless carriers have very similar offerings. On the other hand, there are quite a few differences.

While Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile tend to get all of the buzz, they are not the only carriers to choose from. Brands like Boost, Xfinity Mobile, and Visible are also big players in the game and also potential brands to avoid. The reality is that all carriers have their pluses and minuses as there are areas where Verizon is better than T-Mobile and vice versa.

Fortunately, we have the 2023 American Customer Satisfaction Index for wireless phone service to tell us which carriers are truly the ones to avoid.

#11: Cricket Wireless

While Cricket Wireless has been highly regarded in the past for its pricing, network concerns have affected customer satisfaction. With an ASCI 2023 score of 76, it still ranks just above the middle of the road on phone service provider scores.

One of the biggest complaints about Cricket Wireless is its video streaming service. Calling it a “Video Management” feature, Cricket caps streaming video to speeds of only 1.5 to 2 Mbps. That’s awfully slow for rendering good-quality video.

Add in upgrade fees and having to prepay for months at a time to get the best possible discounts plus pricey phones, and Cricket Wireless isn’t quite as fun as its cuddly commercials. Add in being one of the only carriers not to offer a broader international calling plan, it’s well worth considering the Cricket competition.

#10: Tracfone

Tracfone has long been one of the most dominant players in the prepaid space. However, being large doesn’t always equate to being good. Tracfone’s biggest hurdle is its limited phone selection, which is often limited to phones that have been out for some time. Unlike other phone service providers that get the latest and greatest on day one, Tracfone is frequently behind the times with phone releases.

On top of its phone selection, or lack thereof, Tracfone also ranks as one of the only phone service providers not to include an unlimited text offer. At best, you can buy a 365-day plan which includes only 24GB of data for the entire 12 months. For most people, this just isn’t practical unless you use your phone in very limited ways.

These negatives around Tracfone have led to an American Consumer Satisfaction Index score of 76.

#9: Metro by T-Mobile

In the world of Metro by T-Mobile, you have what is essentially an offshoot brand of T-Mobile. Metro might like to call itself “no-nonsense wireless” but there is plenty of nonsense. Perhaps the biggest flag is that while T-Mobile owns Metro, it can also be deprioritized by T-Mobile. If the network is busy, T-Mobile will throttle down Metro customers, which can be aggravating.

Metro’s insistence on only having SD video streaming is another customer disappointment. Consider this one of many reasons why Metro by T-Mobile has a 76 ASCI score in 2023.

It’s also possible Metro’s score has something to do with slower overall speeds than T-Mobile’s. Along with slower speeds, Metro’s customer service is also a source of customer dissatisfaction.

#8: Spectrum Mobile

While Spectrum Mobile might be a smaller phone service provider, it’s still one to avoid. Perhaps the biggest frustration with Spectrum Mobile plans is that they require two lines on every plan.

This means no single user can take advantage of Spectrum’s discounted pricing, which is why Spectrum earns a 75 ASCI score.

Along with the lack of individual line discounts, Spectrum Mobile also offers “by the gig” plans, which are a great way to run a customer’s bill up. These are arguably among the least friendly plans available to consumers and should be ignored at all costs. That spectrum offers these plans at all is a disappointment.

#7: AT&T

It shouldn’t come as any surprise to see AT&T on this list as it has a long history of disappointing customer satisfaction. Looking at network performance around the country, the only place AT&T beats out T-Mobile and Verizon is the Southeast according to J.D. Power 2023 Wireless Network Quality Study.

On top of this study, AT&T has earned an ASCI score of 75, which speaks to a low level of customer satisfaction.

AT&T’s scores are likely a direct result of being the most expensive phone provider in the country. Even Verizon, which has typically been considered the most expensive, is no longer priced as high as AT&T.

#6: T-Mobile

For all of T-Mobile’s recent bragging about having the fastest 5G network in the U.S., customers are still dissatisfied. One of the biggest reasons for dissatisfaction around T-Mobile has been something of a rollback of some of the company’s “Uncarrier” moves as of late.

Earning a 74 ASCI score is likely due to T-Mobile not sticking to the original tenets of this program. For example, as of the last few weeks, T-Mobile has set aside its “price guarantee” of not raising customer prices ever. Instead, T-Mobile has relaxed this program and said it can’t make the same guarantees for new customers.

This behavior, along with rising prices, has led to a significant increase in customer dissatisfaction. T-Mobile is no longer the underdog and it’s now acting like the same carriers it once criticized.

#5: Xfinity Mobile

Like Spectrum Mobile, Xfinity Mobile has earned a place on this list of phone service providers to avoid because of its two-line discount requirement. An ACSI rating of 74 speaks to customer disappointment around requiring two lines to get unlimited data for $30 a line.

It’s very frustrating as an individual to know that you won’t get Xfinity Mobile’s best pricing without trying to drag a friend or family member along.

Along with its odd pricing structure, you also have to be an Xfinity Internet customer, which is a big restriction. This is especially true if you have Xfinity, move, and have to switch to another provider. In this case, you’d be forced to give up Xfinity Mobile service.

#4: Verizon

Verizon has long been considered the most expensive phone service provider, which is arguably responsible for its ASCI score of 73. Not only is the service pricey, but adding together a family of four can be very confusing. It’s difficult to add in all of the various discounts for Disney+ and Netflix, plus different 5G plans. Ultimately, it’s easy to say Verizon doesn’t make it very consumer-friendly to sign up.

On the plus side, Verizon does offer some of the better trade-in values between it and T-Mobile, but that’s one of the few positives Verizon offers.

Additionally, Verizon has lost the 5G speed argument in favor of T-Mobile, which now ranks as the fastest network in the country. For the price, Verizon needs to be faster and less confusing to justify its premium pricing.

#3: Boost Mobile

Right from the jump, it’s clear why Boost Mobile has only earned a 71 American Consumer Satisfaction Index score. As soon as you land on the Boost Mobile website, it’s immediately difficult to see the differences between rate plans. With 3 unlimited plans, you really can’t figure out what the difference is.

Other top complaints include reports of Boost Mobile not properly tracking data use. This can lead to throttling, which is a dramatic drop in performance over high-speed data.

Add in high prices on phones without discounts or promotions, and it’s difficult to become a Boost Mobile customer without incurring significant costs.

#2: US Cellular

One of the last independent phone providers left, US Cellular was once at the high end of the ASCI spectrum. Instead, US Cellular ranks right near the bottom with a score of 70. Unfortunately, US Cellular struggled with its VoLTE rollout, which led to dropped calls and slow data speeds.

More importantly, US Cellular has also suffered from having a multitude of confusing rate plans. The company hasn’t done a good job of separating different perks like its hotspot or video streaming quality.

Another potentially impacting issue is the subject of roaming for US Cellular customers. There are frequent concerns posted online about going outside US Cellular’s coverage area.

#1: Simple Mobile

As a prepaid carrier, Simple Mobile is heavily dependent on Verizon’s network for coverage. This is absolutely one of the biggest complaints when Simple Mobile switched from T-Mobile. Customer complaints over 5G speeds and in-home coverage have skyrocketed since the switchover. Because of this, Simple Mobile has been left as the number one phone provider to avoid with an ASCI score of 70.

Additionally, Simple Mobile offers more expensive unlimited plans beginning at $50. This pricing is far more expensive than competitors like Mint Mobile.

Add in frustrating customer service if any problems arise with payment and you may be left without service for a few days.

