The Best Car Brand In America DarthArt / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Once a year, J.D. Power releases one of the most important evaluations of American car brands: the J.D. Power U.S. Initial Quality Study. It has just released the 2024 version.

The study looks at problems per 100 vehicles. The current version is the 38th year. J.D. Power polled 99,144 people from July 2023 to May 2024. The study looks at the categories of infotainment, features, controls, and displays: exterior, driving assistance, interior, powertrain, seats, driving experience, climate, and unique to repair.

One thing stands out. People prefer simple, familiar driving features. New technology features tend to drive poor scores. Frank Hanley, senior director of auto benchmarking at J.D. Power, said, “It is not surprising that the introduction of new technology has challenged manufacturers to maintain vehicle quality.” These systems often give what the research firm called “false warnings.” Drivers do not like the addition of Apple CarPay and Android Auto because they add even more complexity. Drivers also do not want complex infotainment systems that control simple features like windshield wipers. Avoid car brands except these 10.

The measured brands were divided into” premium brands” and “mass market brands.” RAM, the pickup and van manufacturer, held the top position. It scored 149 out of 100 vehicles. Porsche had the top premium brand spot, with 172 problems per 100 vehicles. The average for all brands measured was 195 per 100.

RAM’s products are primarily pickups. Its primary competitors are the Chevy Silverado and F-150. Pickups are among the best-selling vehicles in America year after year. The base model of the RAM is the 1500 Classic, which carries an MSRP of $38,705. It has a model called the TRX, priced at almost $100,000, and has a 700 HP engine.