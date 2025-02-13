Cars and Drivers

America's Worst Car Brand

Volkswagen
vesilvio / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
Douglas A. McIntyre
Published:

One of the most carefully followed research studies about automobiles is the annual J.D. Power U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study. The firm recently released its 2025 edition. The ratings are based on problems per 100,000 vehicles (PP100). The brand with the worst ranking was Volkswagen.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points:

The data is taken when drivers’ cars are three years old. Problems are spread across nine major categories: climate, driving assistance features, driving experience, vehicle exterior, the car’s “features/controls/displays,” infotainment systems, vehicle interior, quality of powertrain, and seats.

Many of the poorest scores across all brands had to do with relatively new vehicle features. In particular, these included software defects in systems like Wi-Fi and “personal device integration,” which includes smartphone use. It appears that the more complex cars are to drive, the lower their scores.

Volkswagen scored 283 PP100. The brand launched in the United States in 1949, and it only sold two vehicles that year. VW started in Germany in 1937. In 2024, VW was the second-largest car manufacturer (9.03 million), behind only Toyota (10.8 million).

VW now has several brands. Among the best known are the flagship VW brand, Audi, and Porsche.

For a sense of how badly Volkswagen did in the J.D Power survey, note that the average PP100 among all brands included was 202. The top brand was Lexus at 140.

I Was About to Buy a Volvo, but These 20 Factors Scared Me Off

Travel Cards Are Getting Too Good To Ignore (sponsored)

Credit card companies are pulling out all the stops, with the issuers are offering insane travel rewards and perks.

We’re talking huge sign-up bonuses, points on every purchase, and benefits like lounge access, travel credits, and free hotel nights. For travelers, these rewards can add up to thousands of dollars in flights, upgrades, and luxury experiences every year.

It’s like getting paid to travel — and it’s available to qualified borrowers who know where to look.

We’ve rounded up some of the best travel credit cards on the market. Click here to see the list. Don’t miss these offers — they won’t be this good forever.
Read more: Cars and Drivers, dependable car brands, J.D. Power U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study, Volkswagen

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Latest from 24/7

I Used to Only Drive Japanese Cars, but These 10 Foreign Cars Are Better

The 20 Coolest Facts About the Ford F-150

Millions of Americans Are Registering EVs in These States

The Cadillac Escalade Is Iconic, but These 9 Large Luxury Cars Are Superior
AI Portfolio

Discover Our Top AI Stocks

Our expert who first called NVIDIA in 2009 is predicting 2025 will see a historic AI breakthrough.

You can follow him investing $500,000 of his own money on our top AI stocks for free.