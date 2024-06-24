Avoid All Car Brands Except These 10 Oscar Siagian / Getty Images

When it comes to cars, there’s constant debates. Electric or gas, SUV or truck, domestic or foreign are just some examples. The truth is that even the best-looking car with the lowest price might not be the best option. When it comes to cars, you can find a mix of reliable, attractive and affordable if you know where to look.

To find the ten best-selling cars we think our readers should buy, we used Consumer Reports and online reviews. Because used car prices are higher than ever, we focused on the reliability rating of the vehicle as the most important factor. Reliability is determined by performance within the first 12 months of driving in 20 common trouble areas like battery, transmission and engine.

We did this because we figured that no matter how good a car looks, it has no benefit to you if it breaks down regularly. This gives you insight into how long your investment will last, and ultimately how much it’s worth. Here are the ten best-selling cars we think you should try, listed from least reliable to most reliable. While the survey covered 30 vehicle brands, we are focusing on the top ten.

The global automotive manufacturing market is worth more than $2.5 trillion. Not only is that a big chunk of the global economy that affects almost every person on earth, the industry also provides jobs to millions of people. The reliability of cars is about more than your investment – it’s about keeping a giant portion of the economy moving seamlessly. When automakers build reliable cars, it’s good for the owner and the economy.

10. Kia

Reliability ranking out of 100: 61

A cousin to the Hyundai brand, Kia is known for competent and stylish SUVs and cars. A Korean brand, the company offers efficient fuel economy and respectable acceleration in most models. The brand offers small sedans like the Kia EV3, along with larger sedans, SUVs and minivans.

9. BMW

Reliability ranking out of 100: 64

A German auto manufacturing company, consumers can expect high comfort levels, new technology and fuel efficiency from BMW. Their vehicles are fun to drive and sporty, but also practical at the right time. Choose anything from the sporty BMW Z4 to the BMW X7 for a family vehicle. While these are higher priced, they came in ninth on the reliability ranking.

8. Porsche

Reliability ranking out of 100: 66

The Porsche isn’t affordable to many buyers, but that doesn’t mean it’s not reliable. The company has sport models like the Cayman and the Boxster roadster, they’ve also branched into sedans and SUVs. Porsche only uses premium products and with regular maintenance and servicing the cars are extremely reliable. Most report that a Porsche will last 10 years of 150,000 with little need for repair. If your budget allows it, consider the Cayenne, the Taycan or the Panamera.

7. Mazda

Reliability ranking out of 100: 67

The company makes fun-to-drive cars, yet relies on efficient engine technology and lightweight construction to make them more fuel-efficient. They handle the road better than expected and diversity from sports cars all the way to SUVs. Mazda also offers a hybrid SUV, and some names you may recognize include the Miata, the CX-5 and the retired Tribute.

6. Subaru

Reliability ranking out of 100: 69

Subaru is a Japanese automaker known for practical, affordable, unpretentious all-wheel-drive vehicles. They have easy access, roomy interiors, intuitive controls, great visibility, a comfortable right and good fuel economy. Subaru consistently ranks high in reliability, from the Impreza sedan to the Outback SUV.

5. Honda

Reliability ranking out of 100: 70

Honda offers an engaging driving experience and a competitive fuel economy through the energetic powertrain technology. Models that consumers love include the Odyssey van, the CR-V small SUB, the Pilot SUV and the Accord sedan. They hold their value, meet high safety standards and have low repair costs. Many drivers have seen Hondas pass several hundred thousand miles with minimal repairs.

4. Acura

Reliability ranking out of 100: 70

Acura is the premium brand of Honda and makes both cars and SUVs with similar technology. These vehicles are known for their fuel efficiency ratings, low repair costs and notable safety features. Consumers only had one complaint with the Acura – the controls are sometimes frustrating. While the Acura is a luxury brand, it’s more affordable than other luxury vehicles, making them more accessible to the average consumer. Choose from the TLX, the RDX, the MDX, and many others.

3. Mini

Reliability ranking out of 100: 71

The Mini is engineered and designed by BMW and comes in third on the reliability scale. Offering the charm of a British vehicle that’s available all over the world, the brand is shifting its focus to electrics. This means the new Mini Cooper will be followed in 2025 by the electric Countryman. Mini also makes the Paceman, the Cooper Clubman and the Aceman.

2. Toyota

Reliability ranking out of 100: 76

As Lexus is the top reliable car, it’s no surprise that Toyota would come in second. Toyota vehicles are known for being reliable efficient and solid. Consumers rave about the easy access, quiet cabins, impressive gas mileage and comfortable rides. The company is currently working on a new Tacoma and Land Cruiser, and a redesigned Camry. These models come with a hybrid option to balance efficiency and power. Popular Toyotas include the Corolla, the Prius, the 4Runner and the Highlander.

1. Lexus

Reliability ranking out of 100: 79

Lexus claims to have a flawless quality control process, and they may be right since they came in first in the report. The company subjects each car to a rigorous testing protocol to make sure they all meet the high standards. Lexus was built and developed by Toyota, one of the most respected automakers in the business. Lexus functions as the luxury version of Toyota and includes the ES, ES Hybrid, NX, NX Hybrid, RX, RX Hybrid and the UX.

As you set off on your search to find the right car, remember that it doesn’t have to be brand new to be a reliable vehicle. While many of those discussed here are newer models, the beauty of a reliable car is that it holds its resale value and will last through several owners. A used car can be just as valuable as a brand new car and can save you thousands, but we encourage you to stick with a brand in the top ten on the reliability factor.