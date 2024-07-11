It Takes 80+ Days For Dealers To Sell This Car Brand welcomia / iStock via Getty Images

New-vehicle sales volume rose by only 0.1% in the second quarter compared to the same period a year ago, according to AP reporting Motorintelligence.com recent tallies. Interestingly, the stagnant sales came despite discounts and slightly lower prices, but prices remain significantly elevated compared to before the pandemic.

While new car prices are indeed about 2% lower than the peak in December 2022, according to Kelley Blue Book, they are still 17% higher than three year ago. Analysts expect car prices to continue to decline as demand stalls. One reason could be that some buyers plan to wait for further interest rate cuts that would make car loans more affordable.

While continued elevated prices are partly the reason for the nearly flat sales, another is in the 3% decline in sales in June, specifically in the last two weeks of the month, per Cox Automotive. The cause for the decline is partly due to a cyberattack on CDK Global, which provides the software many dealerships use. Whether or not prices continue to decline and new car sales recover from the slump remains to be seen. But as is always the case, as well as in this environment, some cars tend to sell faster and some slower.

24/7 Wall St. reviewed iSeeCars.com’s Fastest Selling Cars study, which analyzed 463,000 new and used car sales between October 2023 and March 2024. We listed here the 21 slowest-selling new car brands. Cars from these brands sit on the dealership lot until sold more time than the industry average of 54 days. We also added first half sales volume and change from last year from GoodCarBadCar.

The results of the study mirror sales results as new cars sit on the dealership lots 21.6% longer, at the above-mentioned 54 days on average. Electric vehicles sell the slowest, at 70.6 days, while hybrids sell the fastest, at 49.5 days. (Also see: See the 10 Most American Cars Today.)

While Toyota, Alfa Romeo, and Cadillac sell the fastest, at 39.6, 41.8, and 43.4 days, the slowest-selling brands are Buick, Infiniti, and Lincoln, averaging about double the time at 79, 79.8, and 82.6 days.

Some of the fast-selling brands, say analysts at iSeeCars, tend to be “mainstream,” with consumers in these market conditions seeking the best value. Also among the fast sellers are some low-volume luxury brands, reflecting limited supply and high demand from affluent buyers.

Most of the slowest-selling are also luxury brands, but also among the slowest-selling cars are brands whose best-sellers tend to be trucks, likely reflecting declines in truck sales.

21. Maserati

Average days on market, March 2024: 54.8 days (1.5% slower than avg)

54.8 days (1.5% slower than avg) Total sales, first half 2024: N/A

N/A Change from sales in first half 2023: N/A

N/A Owner of brand: Stellantis

20. Mini

Average days on market, March 2024: 54.9 days (1.8% slower than avg)

54.9 days (1.8% slower than avg) Total sales, first half 2024: 12,239 (8th least of 39 brands)

12,239 (8th least of 39 brands) Change from sales in first half 2023: -17.7%

-17.7% Owner of brand: BMW Group

19. Mercedes-Benz

Average days on market, March 2024: 57.1 days (5.8% slower than avg)

57.1 days (5.8% slower than avg) Total sales, first half 2024: 83,354 (20th least of 39 brands)

83,354 (20th least of 39 brands) Change from sales in first half 2023: -50.8%

-50.8% Owner of brand: Mercedes-Benz Group AG

18. Volkswagen

Average days on market, March 2024: 58.2 days (7.8% slower than avg)

58.2 days (7.8% slower than avg) Total sales, first half 2024: 182,900 (14th most of 39 brands)

182,900 (14th most of 39 brands) Change from sales in first half 2023: +26.3%

+26.3% Owner of brand: Volkswagen AG.

17. Nissan

Average days on market, March 2024: 58.3 days (7.9% slower than avg)

58.3 days (7.9% slower than avg) Total sales, first half 2024: 461,433 (5th most of 39 brands)

461,433 (5th most of 39 brands) Change from sales in first half 2023: +3.0%

+3.0% Owner of brand: Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance

16. Mitsubishi

Average days on market, March 2024: 58.8 days (9.0% slower than avg)

58.8 days (9.0% slower than avg) Total sales, first half 2024: 51,133 (15th least of 39 brands)

51,133 (15th least of 39 brands) Change from sales in first half 2023: +12.3%

+12.3% Owner of brand: Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance

15. Jeep

Average days on market, March 2024: 60.5 days (12.0% slower than avg)

60.5 days (12.0% slower than avg) Total sales, first half 2024: 304,182 (9th most of 39 brands)

304,182 (9th most of 39 brands) Change from sales in first half 2023: -9.2%

-9.2% Owner of brand: Stellantis

14. Chevrolet

Average days on market, March 2024: 60.7 days (12.5% slower than avg)

60.7 days (12.5% slower than avg) Total sales, first half 2024: 838,697 (3th most of 39 brands)

838,697 (3th most of 39 brands) Change from sales in first half 2023: -1.3%

-1.3% Owner of brand: General Motors

13. Genesis

Average days on market, March 2024: 60.9 days (12.9% slower than avg)

60.9 days (12.9% slower than avg) Total sales, first half 2024: 31,821 (13th least of 39 brands)

31,821 (13th least of 39 brands) Change from sales in first half 2023: +2.9%

+2.9% Owner of brand: Hyundai Motor Group

12. Chrysler

Average days on market, March 2024: 62.2 days (15.1% slower than avg)

62.2 days (15.1% slower than avg) Total sales, first half 2024: 74,574 (19th least of 39 brands)

74,574 (19th least of 39 brands) Change from sales in first half 2023: -8.0%

-8.0% Owner of brand: Stellantis

11. Land Rover

Average days on market, March 2024: 62.7 days (16.1% slower than avg)

62.7 days (16.1% slower than avg) Total sales, first half 2024: 17,487 (10th least of 39 brands)

17,487 (10th least of 39 brands) Change from sales in first half 2023: -38.6%

-38.6% Owner of brand: Tata Motors

10. Lexus

Average days on market, March 2024: 64.5 days (19.4% slower than avg)

64.5 days (19.4% slower than avg) Total sales, first half 2024: 167,211 (16th most of 39 brands)

167,211 (16th most of 39 brands) Change from sales in first half 2023: +11.9%

+11.9% Owner of brand: Toyota Motor Corp.

9. Acura

Average days on market, March 2024: 65.4 days (21.1% slower than avg)

65.4 days (21.1% slower than avg) Total sales, first half 2024: 53,371 (16th least of 39 brands)

53,371 (16th least of 39 brands) Change from sales in first half 2023: -27.5%

-27.5% Owner of brand: Honda Motor Company

8. GMC

Average days on market, March 2024: 66.6 days (23.4% slower than avg)

66.6 days (23.4% slower than avg) Total sales, first half 2024: 281,882 (10th most of 39 brands)

281,882 (10th most of 39 brands) Change from sales in first half 2023: -1.7%

-1.7% Owner of brand: General Motors

7. Dodge

Average days on market, March 2024: 67.4 days (24.9% slower than avg)

67.4 days (24.9% slower than avg) Total sales, first half 2024: 92,737 (18th most of 39 brands)

92,737 (18th most of 39 brands) Change from sales in first half 2023: -16.2%

-16.2% Owner of brand: Stellantis

6. Ford

Average days on market, March 2024: 68.1 days (26.1% slower than avg)

68.1 days (26.1% slower than avg) Total sales, first half 2024: 1,003,726 (2th most of 39 brands)

1,003,726 (2th most of 39 brands) Change from sales in first half 2023: +4.0%

+4.0% Owner of brand: Ford Motor Co.

5. Ram

Average days on market, March 2024: 69.7 days (29.1% slower than avg)

69.7 days (29.1% slower than avg) Total sales, first half 2024: 200,792 (13th most of 39 brands)

200,792 (13th most of 39 brands) Change from sales in first half 2023: -25.8%

-25.8% Owner of brand: Stellantis

4. Audi

Average days on market, March 2024: 75.1 days (39.1% slower than avg)

75.1 days (39.1% slower than avg) Total sales, first half 2024: 93,282 (17th most of 39 brands)

93,282 (17th most of 39 brands) Change from sales in first half 2023: -13.8%

-13.8% Owner of brand: Volkswagen Group

3. Buick

Average days on market, March 2024: 79 days (46.3% slower than avg)

79 days (46.3% slower than avg) Total sales, first half 2024: 89,774 (19th most of 39 brands)

89,774 (19th most of 39 brands) Change from sales in first half 2023: +11.0%

+11.0% Owner of brand: General Motors

2. Infiniti

Average days on market, March 2024: 79.8 days (47.9% slower than avg)

79.8 days (47.9% slower than avg) Total sales, first half 2024: 28,027 (12th least of 39 brands)

28,027 (12th least of 39 brands) Change from sales in first half 2023: -13.2%

-13.2% Owner of brand: Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance

1. Lincoln

Average days on market, March 2024: 82.6 days (53.0% slower than avg)

82.6 days (53.0% slower than avg) Total sales, first half 2024: 48,817 (14th least of 39 brands)

48,817 (14th least of 39 brands) Change from sales in first half 2023: +26.2%

+26.2% Owner of brand: Ford Motor Co.

Knowing market conditions when going to buy a new car is important. Cars that tend to sit longest on dealership lots also have the potential for deepest discounts. Knowing which brands slow to move can help in zeroing in on car and encourage further negotiations.