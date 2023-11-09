America's Least Dependable Car Brand urbazon / E+ via Getty Images

The past few years have been tumultuous ones for automakers. The COVID-19 pandemic triggered severe supply chain issues, hurting sales for months. The big three American automakers just resolved a nearly two month strike, conceding major pay increases.

To stay competitive in the age of the internet, where bad news and bad reviews spread like wildfire, automakers must make cars that both appeal to consumer tastes and importantly are as close to flawless as possible.

One widely-cited measure of vehicle quality is the annual U.S. Vehicle Dependability Study, produced by market research company J.D. Power. 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the findings of the 2023 edition of the study, a survey that followed the owners of 2020 edition vehicles over three years.

The study measures the number of problems per 100 vehicles reported during the previous 12 months by original owners of three-year-old vehicles. Problems fell into one of nine categories: climate, driving assistance, driving experience, exterior, features/controls/displays, infotainment, interior, powertrain, and seats. All 32 brands with data are ranked from the most reliable (those with the fewest reported problems per 100 vehicles) to the least reliable (those with the most problems per 100 vehicles). (These are the deadliest cars in America.)

Lexus, the most reliable brand, had 133 reported problems per 100 vehicles, just over half of the problems of the worst-performing car brand. Lexus is a luxury brand, but while one might make an assumption that higher-priced brands generally perform better in this survey compared to mass-market vehicles, the opposite is true. The average across the auto industry is 186 problems per 100 vehicles, or PP100. Mass-market brands had 182 PP100, while luxury brands had 205 PP100.

One explanation for the counterintuitive outcome for Luxury brands may be related to the way car manufacturers introduce cutting-edge technology. Frank Hanley, senior director of auto benchmarking at J.D. Power explained, “It is typical in the automotive industry to roll out concepts and features by putting them in premium vehicles first…” (These are America’s least reliable cars.)

Comparing the results among the automakers from year to year, brands fluctuate in the rankings. Lexus ranked sixth best last year, with Kia taking first place overall. Ram, which ranked second worst last year, with 266 PP100 compared to the 2022 industry average of 192 PP100, moved to a more respectable 17th best this year, with 189 PP100 in 2023.

The fact that some brands have improved further cements the difficult position Land Rover, this year’s least dependable car brand (273 PP100), finds itself in. Land Rover has been the worst-ranked brand every year since 2020, and was second worst in both 2019 and 2018.

These are the best and worst-built cars in America.

Source: chameleonseye / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 1. Lexus

> Problems per 100 vehicles (2023): 133 (industry avg: 186)

> Problems per 100 vehicles (2022): 159 — # 6 best out of 32 (industry avg: 192)

> Parent company: Toyota Motor Corp.

Source: 152930510@N02 / Flickr 2. Genesis

> Problems per 100 vehicles (2023): 144 (industry avg: 186)

> Problems per 100 vehicles (2022): 155 — # 4 best out of 32 (industry avg: 192)

> Parent company: Hyundai Motor Group

Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 3. Kia

> Problems per 100 vehicles (2023): 152 (industry avg: 186)

> Problems per 100 vehicles (2022): 145 — # 1 best out of 32 (industry avg: 192)

> Parent company: Hyundai Motor Group

Source: Courtesy of Buick 4. Buick

> Problems per 100 vehicles (2023): 159 (industry avg: 186)

> Problems per 100 vehicles (2022): 147 — # 2 best out of 32 (industry avg: 192)

> Parent company: General Motors

Source: Courtesy of Chevrolet 5. Chevrolet

> Problems per 100 vehicles (2023): 162 (industry avg: 186)

> Problems per 100 vehicles (2022): 171 — # 10 best out of 32 (industry avg: 192)

> Parent company: General Motors

Source: rafalkrakow / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images 6. Mitsubishi

> Problems per 100 vehicles (2023): 167 (industry avg: 186)

> Problems per 100 vehicles (2022): 183 — # 14 best out of 32 (industry avg: 192)

> Parent company: Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance

Source: Courtesy of Toyota 7. Toyota

> Problems per 100 vehicles (2023): 168 (industry avg: 186)

> Problems per 100 vehicles (2022): 158 — # 5 best out of 32 (industry avg: 192)

> Parent company: Toyota Motor Corp.

Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 8. Nissan

> Problems per 100 vehicles (2023): 170– tied (industry avg: 186)

> Problems per 100 vehicles (2022): 205 — # 20 best out of 32 (industry avg: 192)

> Parent company: Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance

Source: shaunl / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images 10. Hyundai

> Problems per 100 vehicles (2023): 170– tied (industry avg: 186)

> Problems per 100 vehicles (2022): 148 — # 3 best out of 32 (industry avg: 192)

> Parent company: Hyundai Motor Group

Source: Courtesy of Dodge 11. Dodge

> Problems per 100 vehicles (2023): 172 (industry avg: 186)

> Problems per 100 vehicles (2022): 166 — # 8 best out of 32 (industry avg: 192)

> Parent company: Stellantis

Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 12. Cadillac

> Problems per 100 vehicles (2023): 173 (industry avg: 186)

> Problems per 100 vehicles (2022): 168 — # 9 best out of 32 (industry avg: 192)

> Parent company: General Motors

Source: Courtesy of Mazda 13. Mazda

> Problems per 100 vehicles (2023): 174 (industry avg: 186)

> Problems per 100 vehicles (2022): 179 — # 12 best out of 32 (industry avg: 192)

> Parent company: Mazda Motor Corp.

Source: Courtesy of GMC 14. GMC

> Problems per 100 vehicles (2023): 175 (industry avg: 186)

> Problems per 100 vehicles (2022): 192 — # 17 best out of 32 (industry avg: 192)

> Parent company: General Motors

Source: pwmotion / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 15. BMW

> Problems per 100 vehicles (2023): 184 (industry avg: 186)

> Problems per 100 vehicles (2022): 187 — # 15 best out of 32 (industry avg: 192)

> Parent company: BMW Group

Source: Isaac Brekken / Getty Images Entertainment via Getty Images 16. Ram

> Problems per 100 vehicles (2023): 189 (industry avg: 186)

> Problems per 100 vehicles (2022): 266 — # 31 best out of 32 (industry avg: 192)

> Parent company: Stellantis

Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 17. Jeep

> Problems per 100 vehicles (2023): 196 (industry avg: 186)

> Problems per 100 vehicles (2022): 201 — # 19 best out of 32 (industry avg: 192)

> Parent company: Stellantis

Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 18. Honda

> Problems per 100 vehicles (2023): 205– tied (industry avg: 186)

> Problems per 100 vehicles (2022): 230 — # 24 best out of 32 (industry avg: 192)

> Parent company: Honda Motor Co.

Source: Tramino / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images 19. Infiniti

> Problems per 100 vehicles (2023): 205– tied (industry avg: 186)

> Problems per 100 vehicles (2022): 228 — # 23 best out of 32 (industry avg: 192)

> Parent company: Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance

Source: DarthArt / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 20. Porsche

> Problems per 100 vehicles (2023): 208 (industry avg: 186)

> Problems per 100 vehicles (2022): 162 — # 7 best out of 32 (industry avg: 192)

> Parent company: Volkswagen Group

Source: shaunl / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images 21. Acura

> Problems per 100 vehicles (2023): 211 (industry avg: 186)

> Problems per 100 vehicles (2022): 244 — # 28 best out of 32 (industry avg: 192)

> Parent company: Honda Motor Company

Source: tomeng / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images 22. Subaru

> Problems per 100 vehicles (2023): 214 (industry avg: 186)

> Problems per 100 vehicles (2022): 226 — # 22 best out of 32 (industry avg: 192)

> Parent company: Subaru Corp.

Source: Luca Piccini Basile / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 23. Volvo

> Problems per 100 vehicles (2023): 215 (industry avg: 186)

> Problems per 100 vehicles (2022): 256 — # 30 best out of 32 (industry avg: 192)

> Parent company: Zhejiang Geely Holding Group

Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 24. Volkswagen

> Problems per 100 vehicles (2023): 216 (industry avg: 186)

> Problems per 100 vehicles (2022): 217 — # 21 best out of 32 (industry avg: 192)

> Parent company: Volkswagen AG.

Source: RomanBabakin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 25. Chrysler

> Problems per 100 vehicles (2023): 226 (industry avg: 186)

> Problems per 100 vehicles (2022): 240 — # 27 best out of 32 (industry avg: 192)

> Parent company: Stellantis

Source: loops7 / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images 27. Mercedes-Benz

> Problems per 100 vehicles (2023): 240 (industry avg: 186)

> Problems per 100 vehicles (2022): 195 — # 18 best out of 32 (industry avg: 192)

> Parent company: Daimler AG

Source: Sundry Photography / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 28. Tesla Inc.

> Problems per 100 vehicles (2023): 242 (industry avg: 186)

> Problems per 100 vehicles (2022): N/A

> Parent company: Tesla Inc.

Source: shaunl / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images 29. Ford

> Problems per 100 vehicles (2023): 249 (industry avg: 186)

> Problems per 100 vehicles (2022): 188 — # 16 best out of 32 (industry avg: 192)

> Parent company: Ford Motor Co.

Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images 30. Audi

> Problems per 100 vehicles (2023): 252 (industry avg: 186)

> Problems per 100 vehicles (2022): 232 — # 25 best out of 32 (industry avg: 192)

> Parent company: Volkswagen Group

Source: 152930510@N02 / Flickr 31. Lincoln

> Problems per 100 vehicles (2023): 259 (industry avg: 186)

> Problems per 100 vehicles (2022): 180 — # 13 best out of 32 (industry avg: 192)

> Parent company: Ford Motor Co.

Source: tomeng / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images 32. Land Rover

> Problems per 100 vehicles (2023): 273 (industry avg: 186)

> Problems per 100 vehicles (2022): 284 — # 32 best out of 32 (industry avg: 192)

> Parent company: Tata Motors

Sponsored: Tips for Investing A financial advisor can help you understand the advantages and disadvantages of investment properties. Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors who serve your area, and you can interview your advisor matches at no cost to decide which one is right for you. If you’re ready to find an advisor who can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now. Investing in real estate can diversify your portfolio. But expanding your horizons may add additional costs. If you’re an investor looking to minimize expenses, consider checking out online brokerages. They often offer low investment fees, helping you maximize your profit.