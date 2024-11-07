America's Best Car Brand tomeng / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

24/7 Wall St. Insights

The latest J.D. Power U.S. Sales Satisfaction Index reveals that Porsche is the best brand.

In addition, BMW’s Mini scored well in the mass-market category.

Also: 2 Dividend Legends to Hold Forever.

J.D. Power has issued its widely regarded U.S. Sales Satisfaction Index (SSI) Study for 2024. The research’s yardstick shows that the best brand is the luxury brand Porsche from Germany, which makes some of the most expensive cars sold in America. The study aimed to measure “satisfaction with the sales experience.”

The methodology involves survey answers from 34,596 buyers who purchased or leased their new vehicle from March through May 2024. Buyer satisfaction was based on six factors: 1) the delivery process, 2) dealer personnel, 3) working out the deal, 4) paperwork completion, 5) the dealership facility, and 6) the dealership website. Rejecter satisfaction is based on five factors: 1) salesperson, 2) price, 3) facility, 4) variety of inventory, and 5) negotiation.

Brand satisfaction was rated on a scale of 0 to 1,000. Porsche finished first among all brands with a score of 851. It also finished first in the Premium section of the study. The other section of the study was for Mass-Market brands. Mini topped this category with a score of 829. BMW owns the U.K. brand, which sells inexpensive cars.

Among Premium brands, Porsche was followed by Infiniti, which Nissan owns, with a score of 840. Jaguar ranked third with a score of 838. India’s Tata Motors owns it.

Among the Mass-Market brands, GM’s Buick followed Mini and scored 827, then Subaru with a score of 825.

You Can Own This Luxury Italian Sports Car for Just $88,505