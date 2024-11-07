America's Worst Car Brand RomanBabakin / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The latest J.D. Power U.S. Sales Satisfaction Index reveals that Chrysler is the worst brand.

In addition, Hyundai’s Genesis scored poorly in the premium category.

J.D. Power has issued its widely regarded U.S. Sales Satisfaction Index (SSI) Study for 2024. The research’s yardstick shows that the worst brand is Chrysler. Troubled car manufacturer Stellantis owns the brand, as well as Dodge, Jeep, Fiat, and Ram. The study aimed to measure “satisfaction with the sales experience.”

The methodology involves survey answers from 34,596 buyers who purchased or leased their new vehicle from March through May 2024. Buyer satisfaction was based on six factors: 1) the delivery process, 2) dealer personnel, 3) working out the deal, 4) paperwork completion, 5) the dealership facility, and 6) the dealership website. Rejecter satisfaction is based on five factors: 1) salesperson, 2) price, 3) facility, 4) variety of inventory, and 5) negotiation.

Brand satisfaction was rated on a scale of 0 to 1,000. Chrysler finished last with a score of 768. J.D. Power classified it as a Mass-Market brand. The lowest-ranked brand in the Premium category was Genesis, with a rating of 781. South Korea’s Hyundai owns that brand.

Following Chrysler at the bottom of the list of brands were Mitsubishi and Toyota, with scores of 776 and 777, respectively.

Chrysler, founded in 1925, was once one of the largest car companies in America. Recently, its number of models dropped to two: the minivan Pacifica and Voyager. It discontinued its 300 sedan model in 2023.

