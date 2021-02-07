Car Brands With the Best and Worst Buyer Experience

Deciding what car to buy can be a difficult process. Car buyers often have to contend with a stressful sales environment, negotiating the price they are willing to pay, and filling stacks of paperwork before they can drive off in their new vehicle.

The stress of buying a new car largely depends on where you are getting the car from. Some car brands have made their dealership experience easy and straightforward, while others can leave their customers feeling frustrated.

To determine the car brands with the best and worst buyer shopping experiences, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed the results of J.D. Power’s 2020 Sales Satisfaction Index Study. In the survey, the consumer product review and analytics company measured customer satisfaction with the overall sales experience for major auto brands, rating the experience on a 1,000 point scale.

As you may expect, luxury brands tended to have better sales experiences than mass market brands. Luxury brands had an average sales satisfaction score of 816 out of 1,000, while mass market cars had an average score of 784.

One of the main factors in this year’s ranking was dealerships’ practices in the face of the pandemic. Companies that updated their practices to contend with COVID-19 tended to score much higher than those that did not. Car brands that allowed buyers to do most of their paperwork online or that used virtual communication typically scored better on the survey than those that did not.

While the car buying experience is important to drivers, the car itself is the most important part of the transaction. Certain vehicles simply do not sell well, whether because of poor reviews they have received from car critics or their low safety ratings, or because they have an exorbitant price tag, or due to a number of other factors. These are the cars Americans don’t want to buy.

Click here to see the car brands with the best and worst buyer experience.