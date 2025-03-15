These Are the States Where the Most Drivers Are Going Green 2024 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

The transportation sector has long been the largest emitter of greenhouse gases in the United States — and, partially as a result, much of the shift to clean energy has centered on transit. During his time in office, President Joe Biden set a goal of having electric vehicles, or EVs, account for 50% of new car sales by 2030. To incentivize consumers, the Biden administration ratified a $7,500 tax credit for certain EV purchases.

Between 2020 and 2023, the number of electric and hybrid vehicles on American roads surged by over 90%.

According to the latest data, hybrids and EVs account for about 4.3% of all registered passenger vehicles in the United States — but in some parts of the country, these zero- and low-emission vehicles are far more popular than average.

Biden’s policy goals, if achieved, would result in a staggering reduction of harmful air pollution. Electric vehicles create an average of about 2,730 pounds of carbon equivalent emissions per year, hybrid vehicles create about 6,900 pounds, and plug-in hybrids, about 4,760 pounds, according to the Energy Information Administration. Meanwhile, a traditional gasoline-powered vehicle creates nearly 12,600 pounds of greenhouse gas emissions annually.

Notably, however, during his first days in office, President Donald Trump signed an executive order revoking Biden’s 2030 EV sales target and cast doubt on the future of the federal tax credit. While the ultimate impact of the Trump administration’s policies remains to be seen, the latest data from the U.S. Department of Energy shows that adoption of EVs, as well as hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles, has picked up substantially in recent years. And Americans in some parts of the country appear far more receptive to leaving internal combustion engines behind than others. (Here is a look at what Trump’s presidency may mean for stocks.)

Using data from the U.S. DOE, 24/7 Wall St. identified the states where most drivers are going green. States are ranked on the share of registered light-duty vehicles that are either hybrid, plug-in hybrid, or fully electric in 2023. Supplemental population data used to calculate rates of low- and zero-tail pipe emission vehicle ownership are from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey.

Hybrids and EVs account for anywhere from 1.2% to 9.1% of all registered passenger vehicles, depending on the state. The highest ranking states on this list are concentrated in the West and in the Northeast, while nearly all of the lowest ranking states are in the South and the Midwest. (Here is a look at the states with the cleanest energy grids.)

Notably, even in states where EVs and hybrids make up a relatively small share of vehicles on the road, adoption of these low- and zero-emission cars and trucks has surged in recent years. In every state, there are now thousands more hybrids and EVs on the road than there were as recently as 2020 — and in one state, there are nearly 1.5 million more. Across the 50 states, the number of registered hybrids and EVs surged by anywhere from 70% to over 200% between 2020 and 2023.

Why it Matters

Several of the executive orders issued in the early days of the second Trump administration suggest that the federal government may soon end certain programs designed to boost electric vehicle sales. Many of these incentives likely help explain the proliferation of EVs on American roads in recent years. If, or to what degree, public interest in EVs and low-emission vehicles continues to grow under the new administration remains to be seen, but in many parts of the country, hybrids and EVs already account for a meaningful share of registered cars and trucks.

50. Mississippi

Registered EVs and hybrids in state, 2023: 1.2% of all registered vehicles (33,800 total)

1.2% of all registered vehicles (33,800 total) Registered low- and zero-emission vehicles by type: 3,600 electric vehicles, 2,000 plug-in hybrid, 28,200 hybrid

3,600 electric vehicles, 2,000 plug-in hybrid, 28,200 hybrid Change in registered EVs and hybrids, 2020-2023: +95.4% (+16,500 vehicles)

+95.4% (+16,500 vehicles) Number of registered EVs and hybrids adjusted for population: 11.5 per 1,000 residents in 2023, 5.8 per 1,000 residents in 2020

49. North Dakota

Registered EVs and hybrids in state, 2023: 1.3% of all registered vehicles (10,000 total)

1.3% of all registered vehicles (10,000 total) Registered low- and zero-emission vehicles by type: 1,000 electric vehicles, 800 plug-in hybrid, 8,200 hybrid

1,000 electric vehicles, 800 plug-in hybrid, 8,200 hybrid Change in registered EVs and hybrids, 2020-2023: +104.1% (+5,100 vehicles)

+104.1% (+5,100 vehicles) Number of registered EVs and hybrids adjusted for population: 12.8 per 1,000 residents in 2023, 6.4 per 1,000 residents in 2020

48. Louisiana

Registered EVs and hybrids in state, 2023: 1.4% of all registered vehicles (52,400 total)

1.4% of all registered vehicles (52,400 total) Registered low- and zero-emission vehicles by type: 8,200 electric vehicles, 4,000 plug-in hybrid, 40,200 hybrid

8,200 electric vehicles, 4,000 plug-in hybrid, 40,200 hybrid Change in registered EVs and hybrids, 2020-2023: +111.3% (+27,600 vehicles)

+111.3% (+27,600 vehicles) Number of registered EVs and hybrids adjusted for population: 11.5 per 1,000 residents in 2023, 5.3 per 1,000 residents in 2020

47. Wyoming

Registered EVs and hybrids in state, 2023: 1.6% of all registered vehicles (10,300 total)

1.6% of all registered vehicles (10,300 total) Registered low- and zero-emission vehicles by type: 1,100 electric vehicles, 800 plug-in hybrid, 8,400 hybrid

1,100 electric vehicles, 800 plug-in hybrid, 8,400 hybrid Change in registered EVs and hybrids, 2020-2023: +94.3% (+5,000 vehicles)

+94.3% (+5,000 vehicles) Number of registered EVs and hybrids adjusted for population: 17.6 per 1,000 residents in 2023, 9.1 per 1,000 residents in 2020

46. South Dakota

Registered EVs and hybrids in state, 2023: 1.6% of all registered vehicles (14,900 total)

1.6% of all registered vehicles (14,900 total) Registered low- and zero-emission vehicles by type: 1,700 electric vehicles, 1,300 plug-in hybrid, 11,900 hybrid

1,700 electric vehicles, 1,300 plug-in hybrid, 11,900 hybrid Change in registered EVs and hybrids, 2020-2023: +84.0% (+6,800 vehicles)

+84.0% (+6,800 vehicles) Number of registered EVs and hybrids adjusted for population: 16.2 per 1,000 residents in 2023, 9.2 per 1,000 residents in 2020

45. Alabama

Registered EVs and hybrids in state, 2023: 1.7% of all registered vehicles (82,100 total)

1.7% of all registered vehicles (82,100 total) Registered low- and zero-emission vehicles by type: 13,000 electric vehicles, 5,800 plug-in hybrid, 63,300 hybrid

13,000 electric vehicles, 5,800 plug-in hybrid, 63,300 hybrid Change in registered EVs and hybrids, 2020-2023: +98.8% (+40,800 vehicles)

+98.8% (+40,800 vehicles) Number of registered EVs and hybrids adjusted for population: 16.1 per 1,000 residents in 2023, 8.4 per 1,000 residents in 2020

44. Arkansas

Registered EVs and hybrids in state, 2023: 1.7% of all registered vehicles (47,300 total)

1.7% of all registered vehicles (47,300 total) Registered low- and zero-emission vehicles by type: 7,100 electric vehicles, 3,200 plug-in hybrid, 37,000 hybrid

7,100 electric vehicles, 3,200 plug-in hybrid, 37,000 hybrid Change in registered EVs and hybrids, 2020-2023: +90.7% (+22,500 vehicles)

+90.7% (+22,500 vehicles) Number of registered EVs and hybrids adjusted for population: 15.4 per 1,000 residents in 2023, 8.2 per 1,000 residents in 2020

43. West Virginia

Registered EVs and hybrids in state, 2023: 1.8% of all registered vehicles (27,000 total)

1.8% of all registered vehicles (27,000 total) Registered low- and zero-emission vehicles by type: 2,800 electric vehicles, 1,800 plug-in hybrid, 22,400 hybrid

2,800 electric vehicles, 1,800 plug-in hybrid, 22,400 hybrid Change in registered EVs and hybrids, 2020-2023: +104.5% (+13,800 vehicles)

+104.5% (+13,800 vehicles) Number of registered EVs and hybrids adjusted for population: 15.3 per 1,000 residents in 2023, 7.3 per 1,000 residents in 2020

42. Kentucky

Registered EVs and hybrids in state, 2023: 2.1% of all registered vehicles (84,300 total)

2.1% of all registered vehicles (84,300 total) Registered low- and zero-emission vehicles by type: 11,600 electric vehicles, 5,600 plug-in hybrid, 67,100 hybrid

11,600 electric vehicles, 5,600 plug-in hybrid, 67,100 hybrid Change in registered EVs and hybrids, 2020-2023: +83.3% (+38,300 vehicles)

+83.3% (+38,300 vehicles) Number of registered EVs and hybrids adjusted for population: 18.6 per 1,000 residents in 2023, 10.3 per 1,000 residents in 2020

41. Nebraska

Registered EVs and hybrids in state, 2023: 2.2% of all registered vehicles (43,300 total)

2.2% of all registered vehicles (43,300 total) Registered low- and zero-emission vehicles by type: 6,900 electric vehicles, 3,800 plug-in hybrid, 32,600 hybrid

6,900 electric vehicles, 3,800 plug-in hybrid, 32,600 hybrid Change in registered EVs and hybrids, 2020-2023: +85.8% (+20,000 vehicles)

+85.8% (+20,000 vehicles) Number of registered EVs and hybrids adjusted for population: 21.9 per 1,000 residents in 2023, 12.1 per 1,000 residents in 2020

40. South Carolina

Registered EVs and hybrids in state, 2023: 2.2% of all registered vehicles (113,000 total)

2.2% of all registered vehicles (113,000 total) Registered low- and zero-emission vehicles by type: 20,900 electric vehicles, 9,000 plug-in hybrid, 83,100 hybrid

20,900 electric vehicles, 9,000 plug-in hybrid, 83,100 hybrid Change in registered EVs and hybrids, 2020-2023: +97.9% (+55,900 vehicles)

+97.9% (+55,900 vehicles) Number of registered EVs and hybrids adjusted for population: 21.0 per 1,000 residents in 2023, 11.2 per 1,000 residents in 2020

39. Iowa

Registered EVs and hybrids in state, 2023: 2.3% of all registered vehicles (72,300 total)

2.3% of all registered vehicles (72,300 total) Registered low- and zero-emission vehicles by type: 9,000 electric vehicles, 6,100 plug-in hybrid, 57,200 hybrid

9,000 electric vehicles, 6,100 plug-in hybrid, 57,200 hybrid Change in registered EVs and hybrids, 2020-2023: +75.1% (+31,000 vehicles)

+75.1% (+31,000 vehicles) Number of registered EVs and hybrids adjusted for population: 22.5 per 1,000 residents in 2023, 13.1 per 1,000 residents in 2020

38. Tennessee

Registered EVs and hybrids in state, 2023: 2.4% of all registered vehicles (157,500 total)

2.4% of all registered vehicles (157,500 total) Registered low- and zero-emission vehicles by type: 33,200 electric vehicles, 11,000 plug-in hybrid, 113,300 hybrid

33,200 electric vehicles, 11,000 plug-in hybrid, 113,300 hybrid Change in registered EVs and hybrids, 2020-2023: +94.9% (+76,700 vehicles)

+94.9% (+76,700 vehicles) Number of registered EVs and hybrids adjusted for population: 22.1 per 1,000 residents in 2023, 11.9 per 1,000 residents in 2020

37. Alaska

Registered EVs and hybrids in state, 2023: 2.5% of all registered vehicles (14,200 total)

2.5% of all registered vehicles (14,200 total) Registered low- and zero-emission vehicles by type: 2,700 electric vehicles, 900 plug-in hybrid, 10,600 hybrid

2,700 electric vehicles, 900 plug-in hybrid, 10,600 hybrid Change in registered EVs and hybrids, 2020-2023: +89.3% (+6,700 vehicles)

+89.3% (+6,700 vehicles) Number of registered EVs and hybrids adjusted for population: 19.4 per 1,000 residents in 2023, 10.2 per 1,000 residents in 2020

36. Indiana

Registered EVs and hybrids in state, 2023: 2.6% of all registered vehicles (158,100 total)

2.6% of all registered vehicles (158,100 total) Registered low- and zero-emission vehicles by type: 26,100 electric vehicles, 12,900 plug-in hybrid, 119,100 hybrid

26,100 electric vehicles, 12,900 plug-in hybrid, 119,100 hybrid Change in registered EVs and hybrids, 2020-2023: +80.5% (+70,500 vehicles)

+80.5% (+70,500 vehicles) Number of registered EVs and hybrids adjusted for population: 23.0 per 1,000 residents in 2023, 13.1 per 1,000 residents in 2020

35. Kansas

Registered EVs and hybrids in state, 2023: 2.6% of all registered vehicles (67,300 total)

2.6% of all registered vehicles (67,300 total) Registered low- and zero-emission vehicles by type: 11,300 electric vehicles, 5,600 plug-in hybrid, 50,400 hybrid

11,300 electric vehicles, 5,600 plug-in hybrid, 50,400 hybrid Change in registered EVs and hybrids, 2020-2023: +70.4% (+27,800 vehicles)

+70.4% (+27,800 vehicles) Number of registered EVs and hybrids adjusted for population: 22.9 per 1,000 residents in 2023, 13.6 per 1,000 residents in 2020

34. Oklahoma

Registered EVs and hybrids in state, 2023: 2.6% of all registered vehicles (112,200 total)

2.6% of all registered vehicles (112,200 total) Registered low- and zero-emission vehicles by type: 22,800 electric vehicles, 33,000 plug-in hybrid, 56,400 hybrid

22,800 electric vehicles, 33,000 plug-in hybrid, 56,400 hybrid Change in registered EVs and hybrids, 2020-2023: +217.8% (+76,900 vehicles)

+217.8% (+76,900 vehicles) Number of registered EVs and hybrids adjusted for population: 27.7 per 1,000 residents in 2023, 8.9 per 1,000 residents in 2020

33. Ohio

Registered EVs and hybrids in state, 2023: 2.7% of all registered vehicles (274,200 total)

2.7% of all registered vehicles (274,200 total) Registered low- and zero-emission vehicles by type: 50,400 electric vehicles, 24,000 plug-in hybrid, 199,800 hybrid

50,400 electric vehicles, 24,000 plug-in hybrid, 199,800 hybrid Change in registered EVs and hybrids, 2020-2023: +85.1% (+126,100 vehicles)

+85.1% (+126,100 vehicles) Number of registered EVs and hybrids adjusted for population: 23.3 per 1,000 residents in 2023, 12.7 per 1,000 residents in 2020

32. Michigan

Registered EVs and hybrids in state, 2023: 2.7% of all registered vehicles (227,500 total)

2.7% of all registered vehicles (227,500 total) Registered low- and zero-emission vehicles by type: 50,300 electric vehicles, 29,100 plug-in hybrid, 148,100 hybrid

50,300 electric vehicles, 29,100 plug-in hybrid, 148,100 hybrid Change in registered EVs and hybrids, 2020-2023: +95.3% (+111,000 vehicles)

+95.3% (+111,000 vehicles) Number of registered EVs and hybrids adjusted for population: 22.7 per 1,000 residents in 2023, 11.7 per 1,000 residents in 2020

31. Missouri

Registered EVs and hybrids in state, 2023: 2.7% of all registered vehicles (154,700 total)

2.7% of all registered vehicles (154,700 total) Registered low- and zero-emission vehicles by type: 26,900 electric vehicles, 13,900 plug-in hybrid, 113,900 hybrid

26,900 electric vehicles, 13,900 plug-in hybrid, 113,900 hybrid Change in registered EVs and hybrids, 2020-2023: +72.7% (+65,100 vehicles)

+72.7% (+65,100 vehicles) Number of registered EVs and hybrids adjusted for population: 25.0 per 1,000 residents in 2023, 14.6 per 1,000 residents in 2020

30. Montana

Registered EVs and hybrids in state, 2023: 2.8% of all registered vehicles (28,200 total)

2.8% of all registered vehicles (28,200 total) Registered low- and zero-emission vehicles by type: 4,600 electric vehicles, 2,500 plug-in hybrid, 21,100 hybrid

4,600 electric vehicles, 2,500 plug-in hybrid, 21,100 hybrid Change in registered EVs and hybrids, 2020-2023: +122.0% (+15,500 vehicles)

+122.0% (+15,500 vehicles) Number of registered EVs and hybrids adjusted for population: 24.9 per 1,000 residents in 2023, 12.0 per 1,000 residents in 2020

29. Texas

Registered EVs and hybrids in state, 2023: 2.8% of all registered vehicles (730,500 total)

2.8% of all registered vehicles (730,500 total) Registered low- and zero-emission vehicles by type: 230,100 electric vehicles, 55,300 plug-in hybrid, 445,100 hybrid

230,100 electric vehicles, 55,300 plug-in hybrid, 445,100 hybrid Change in registered EVs and hybrids, 2020-2023: +118.1% (+395,600 vehicles)

+118.1% (+395,600 vehicles) Number of registered EVs and hybrids adjusted for population: 23.9 per 1,000 residents in 2023, 11.7 per 1,000 residents in 2020

28. Idaho

Registered EVs and hybrids in state, 2023: 2.9% of all registered vehicles (56,800 total)

2.9% of all registered vehicles (56,800 total) Registered low- and zero-emission vehicles by type: 8,500 electric vehicles, 4,600 plug-in hybrid, 43,700 hybrid

8,500 electric vehicles, 4,600 plug-in hybrid, 43,700 hybrid Change in registered EVs and hybrids, 2020-2023: +96.5% (+27,900 vehicles)

+96.5% (+27,900 vehicles) Number of registered EVs and hybrids adjusted for population: 28.9 per 1,000 residents in 2023, 16.5 per 1,000 residents in 2020

27. Wisconsin

Registered EVs and hybrids in state, 2023: 2.9% of all registered vehicles (161,000 total)

2.9% of all registered vehicles (161,000 total) Registered low- and zero-emission vehicles by type: 24,900 electric vehicles, 12,500 plug-in hybrid, 123,600 hybrid

24,900 electric vehicles, 12,500 plug-in hybrid, 123,600 hybrid Change in registered EVs and hybrids, 2020-2023: +70.0% (+66,300 vehicles)

+70.0% (+66,300 vehicles) Number of registered EVs and hybrids adjusted for population: 27.2 per 1,000 residents in 2023, 16.3 per 1,000 residents in 2020

26. Georgia

Registered EVs and hybrids in state, 2023: 3.0% of all registered vehicles (290,400 total)

3.0% of all registered vehicles (290,400 total) Registered low- and zero-emission vehicles by type: 92,400 electric vehicles, 22,700 plug-in hybrid, 175,300 hybrid

92,400 electric vehicles, 22,700 plug-in hybrid, 175,300 hybrid Change in registered EVs and hybrids, 2020-2023: +104.7% (+148,500 vehicles)

+104.7% (+148,500 vehicles) Number of registered EVs and hybrids adjusted for population: 26.3 per 1,000 residents in 2023, 13.5 per 1,000 residents in 2020

25. New Mexico

Registered EVs and hybrids in state, 2023: 3.0% of all registered vehicles (59,500 total)

3.0% of all registered vehicles (59,500 total) Registered low- and zero-emission vehicles by type: 10,300 electric vehicles, 4,900 plug-in hybrid, 44,300 hybrid

10,300 electric vehicles, 4,900 plug-in hybrid, 44,300 hybrid Change in registered EVs and hybrids, 2020-2023: +80.3% (+26,500 vehicles)

+80.3% (+26,500 vehicles) Number of registered EVs and hybrids adjusted for population: 28.1 per 1,000 residents in 2023, 15.7 per 1,000 residents in 2020

24. North Carolina

Registered EVs and hybrids in state, 2023: 3.4% of all registered vehicles (304,500 total)

3.4% of all registered vehicles (304,500 total) Registered low- and zero-emission vehicles by type: 70,200 electric vehicles, 23,700 plug-in hybrid, 210,600 hybrid

70,200 electric vehicles, 23,700 plug-in hybrid, 210,600 hybrid Change in registered EVs and hybrids, 2020-2023: +91.6% (+145,600 vehicles)

+91.6% (+145,600 vehicles) Number of registered EVs and hybrids adjusted for population: 28.1 per 1,000 residents in 2023, 15.3 per 1,000 residents in 2020

23. Minnesota

Registered EVs and hybrids in state, 2023: 3.5% of all registered vehicles (177,700 total)

3.5% of all registered vehicles (177,700 total) Registered low- and zero-emission vehicles by type: 37,100 electric vehicles, 16,100 plug-in hybrid, 124,500 hybrid

37,100 electric vehicles, 16,100 plug-in hybrid, 124,500 hybrid Change in registered EVs and hybrids, 2020-2023: +76.1% (+76,800 vehicles)

+76.1% (+76,800 vehicles) Number of registered EVs and hybrids adjusted for population: 31.0 per 1,000 residents in 2023, 18.0 per 1,000 residents in 2020

22. Pennsylvania

Registered EVs and hybrids in state, 2023: 3.5% of all registered vehicles (354,500 total)

3.5% of all registered vehicles (354,500 total) Registered low- and zero-emission vehicles by type: 70,200 electric vehicles, 38,900 plug-in hybrid, 245,400 hybrid

70,200 electric vehicles, 38,900 plug-in hybrid, 245,400 hybrid Change in registered EVs and hybrids, 2020-2023: +107.2% (+183,400 vehicles)

+107.2% (+183,400 vehicles) Number of registered EVs and hybrids adjusted for population: 27.3 per 1,000 residents in 2023, 13.4 per 1,000 residents in 2020

21. Rhode Island

Registered EVs and hybrids in state, 2023: 3.8% of all registered vehicles (33,600 total)

3.8% of all registered vehicles (33,600 total) Registered low- and zero-emission vehicles by type: 6,400 electric vehicles, 5,100 plug-in hybrid, 22,100 hybrid

6,400 electric vehicles, 5,100 plug-in hybrid, 22,100 hybrid Change in registered EVs and hybrids, 2020-2023: +94.2% (+16,300 vehicles)

+94.2% (+16,300 vehicles) Number of registered EVs and hybrids adjusted for population: 30.7 per 1,000 residents in 2023, 16.4 per 1,000 residents in 2020

20. Delaware

Registered EVs and hybrids in state, 2023: 3.8% of all registered vehicles (35,100 total)

3.8% of all registered vehicles (35,100 total) Registered low- and zero-emission vehicles by type: 8,400 electric vehicles, 3,800 plug-in hybrid, 22,900 hybrid

8,400 electric vehicles, 3,800 plug-in hybrid, 22,900 hybrid Change in registered EVs and hybrids, 2020-2023: +92.9% (+16,900 vehicles)

+92.9% (+16,900 vehicles) Number of registered EVs and hybrids adjusted for population: 34.0 per 1,000 residents in 2023, 18.8 per 1,000 residents in 2020

19. New Hampshire

Registered EVs and hybrids in state, 2023: 3.9% of all registered vehicles (53,300 total)

3.9% of all registered vehicles (53,300 total) Registered low- and zero-emission vehicles by type: 9,900 electric vehicles, 6,600 plug-in hybrid, 36,800 hybrid

9,900 electric vehicles, 6,600 plug-in hybrid, 36,800 hybrid Change in registered EVs and hybrids, 2020-2023: +87.0% (+24,800 vehicles)

+87.0% (+24,800 vehicles) Number of registered EVs and hybrids adjusted for population: 38.0 per 1,000 residents in 2023, 21.0 per 1,000 residents in 2020

18. Florida

Registered EVs and hybrids in state, 2023: 3.9% of all registered vehicles (726,700 total)

3.9% of all registered vehicles (726,700 total) Registered low- and zero-emission vehicles by type: 254,900 electric vehicles, 57,300 plug-in hybrid, 414,500 hybrid

254,900 electric vehicles, 57,300 plug-in hybrid, 414,500 hybrid Change in registered EVs and hybrids, 2020-2023: +120.8% (+397,600 vehicles)

+120.8% (+397,600 vehicles) Number of registered EVs and hybrids adjusted for population: 32.1 per 1,000 residents in 2023, 15.5 per 1,000 residents in 2020

17. Maine

Registered EVs and hybrids in state, 2023: 3.9% of all registered vehicles (48,600 total)

3.9% of all registered vehicles (48,600 total) Registered low- and zero-emission vehicles by type: 7,400 electric vehicles, 7,600 plug-in hybrid, 33,600 hybrid

7,400 electric vehicles, 7,600 plug-in hybrid, 33,600 hybrid Change in registered EVs and hybrids, 2020-2023: +79.3% (+21,500 vehicles)

+79.3% (+21,500 vehicles) Number of registered EVs and hybrids adjusted for population: 34.8 per 1,000 residents in 2023, 20.2 per 1,000 residents in 2020

16. Illinois

Registered EVs and hybrids in state, 2023: 4.2% of all registered vehicles (418,400 total)

4.2% of all registered vehicles (418,400 total) Registered low- and zero-emission vehicles by type: 99,600 electric vehicles, 33,400 plug-in hybrid, 285,400 hybrid

99,600 electric vehicles, 33,400 plug-in hybrid, 285,400 hybrid Change in registered EVs and hybrids, 2020-2023: +82.2% (+188,800 vehicles)

+82.2% (+188,800 vehicles) Number of registered EVs and hybrids adjusted for population: 33.3 per 1,000 residents in 2023, 18.1 per 1,000 residents in 2020

15. Connecticut

Registered EVs and hybrids in state, 2023: 4.3% of all registered vehicles (125,300 total)

4.3% of all registered vehicles (125,300 total) Registered low- and zero-emission vehicles by type: 31,600 electric vehicles, 18,400 plug-in hybrid, 75,300 hybrid

31,600 electric vehicles, 18,400 plug-in hybrid, 75,300 hybrid Change in registered EVs and hybrids, 2020-2023: +93.4% (+60,500 vehicles)

+93.4% (+60,500 vehicles) Number of registered EVs and hybrids adjusted for population: 34.6 per 1,000 residents in 2023, 18.1 per 1,000 residents in 2020

14. Virginia

Registered EVs and hybrids in state, 2023: 4.4% of all registered vehicles (341,100 total)

4.4% of all registered vehicles (341,100 total) Registered low- and zero-emission vehicles by type: 84,900 electric vehicles, 26,800 plug-in hybrid, 229,400 hybrid

84,900 electric vehicles, 26,800 plug-in hybrid, 229,400 hybrid Change in registered EVs and hybrids, 2020-2023: +80.0% (+151,600 vehicles)

+80.0% (+151,600 vehicles) Number of registered EVs and hybrids adjusted for population: 39.1 per 1,000 residents in 2023, 22.3 per 1,000 residents in 2020

13. Utah

Registered EVs and hybrids in state, 2023: 4.4% of all registered vehicles (136,200 total)

4.4% of all registered vehicles (136,200 total) Registered low- and zero-emission vehicles by type: 40,000 electric vehicles, 13,000 plug-in hybrid, 83,200 hybrid

40,000 electric vehicles, 13,000 plug-in hybrid, 83,200 hybrid Change in registered EVs and hybrids, 2020-2023: +105.7% (+70,000 vehicles)

+105.7% (+70,000 vehicles) Number of registered EVs and hybrids adjusted for population: 39.9 per 1,000 residents in 2023, 21.0 per 1,000 residents in 2020

12. Arizona

Registered EVs and hybrids in state, 2023: 4.5% of all registered vehicles (291,100 total)

4.5% of all registered vehicles (291,100 total) Registered low- and zero-emission vehicles by type: 89,800 electric vehicles, 25,600 plug-in hybrid, 175,700 hybrid

89,800 electric vehicles, 25,600 plug-in hybrid, 175,700 hybrid Change in registered EVs and hybrids, 2020-2023: +87.3% (+135,700 vehicles)

+87.3% (+135,700 vehicles) Number of registered EVs and hybrids adjusted for population: 39.2 per 1,000 residents in 2023, 21.7 per 1,000 residents in 2020

11. New York

Registered EVs and hybrids in state, 2023: 4.7% of all registered vehicles (537,600 total)

4.7% of all registered vehicles (537,600 total) Registered low- and zero-emission vehicles by type: 131,300 electric vehicles, 92,300 plug-in hybrid, 314,000 hybrid

131,300 electric vehicles, 92,300 plug-in hybrid, 314,000 hybrid Change in registered EVs and hybrids, 2020-2023: +108.5% (+279,700 vehicles)

+108.5% (+279,700 vehicles) Number of registered EVs and hybrids adjusted for population: 27.5 per 1,000 residents in 2023, 13.2 per 1,000 residents in 2020

10. New Jersey

Registered EVs and hybrids in state, 2023: 4.8% of all registered vehicles (349,900 total)

4.8% of all registered vehicles (349,900 total) Registered low- and zero-emission vehicles by type: 134,800 electric vehicles, 40,900 plug-in hybrid, 174,200 hybrid

134,800 electric vehicles, 40,900 plug-in hybrid, 174,200 hybrid Change in registered EVs and hybrids, 2020-2023: +136.7% (+202,100 vehicles)

+136.7% (+202,100 vehicles) Number of registered EVs and hybrids adjusted for population: 37.7 per 1,000 residents in 2023, 16.6 per 1,000 residents in 2020

9. Nevada

Registered EVs and hybrids in state, 2023: 5.0% of all registered vehicles (127,600 total)

5.0% of all registered vehicles (127,600 total) Registered low- and zero-emission vehicles by type: 47,400 electric vehicles, 10,600 plug-in hybrid, 69,600 hybrid

47,400 electric vehicles, 10,600 plug-in hybrid, 69,600 hybrid Change in registered EVs and hybrids, 2020-2023: +119.6% (+69,500 vehicles)

+119.6% (+69,500 vehicles) Number of registered EVs and hybrids adjusted for population: 39.9 per 1,000 residents in 2023, 19.2 per 1,000 residents in 2020

8. Colorado

Registered EVs and hybrids in state, 2023: 5.2% of all registered vehicles (280,300 total)

5.2% of all registered vehicles (280,300 total) Registered low- and zero-emission vehicles by type: 90,100 electric vehicles, 37,500 plug-in hybrid, 152,700 hybrid

90,100 electric vehicles, 37,500 plug-in hybrid, 152,700 hybrid Change in registered EVs and hybrids, 2020-2023: +112.3% (+148,300 vehicles)

+112.3% (+148,300 vehicles) Number of registered EVs and hybrids adjusted for population: 47.7 per 1,000 residents in 2023, 23.2 per 1,000 residents in 2020

7. Maryland

Registered EVs and hybrids in state, 2023: 5.4% of all registered vehicles (272,100 total)

5.4% of all registered vehicles (272,100 total) Registered low- and zero-emission vehicles by type: 72,100 electric vehicles, 31,300 plug-in hybrid, 168,700 hybrid

72,100 electric vehicles, 31,300 plug-in hybrid, 168,700 hybrid Change in registered EVs and hybrids, 2020-2023: +94.9% (+132,500 vehicles)

+94.9% (+132,500 vehicles) Number of registered EVs and hybrids adjusted for population: 44.0 per 1,000 residents in 2023, 23.1 per 1,000 residents in 2020

6. Massachusetts

Registered EVs and hybrids in state, 2023: 5.6% of all registered vehicles (304,900 total)

5.6% of all registered vehicles (304,900 total) Registered low- and zero-emission vehicles by type: 73,800 electric vehicles, 43,800 plug-in hybrid, 187,300 hybrid

73,800 electric vehicles, 43,800 plug-in hybrid, 187,300 hybrid Change in registered EVs and hybrids, 2020-2023: +91.5% (+145,700 vehicles)

+91.5% (+145,700 vehicles) Number of registered EVs and hybrids adjusted for population: 43.5 per 1,000 residents in 2023, 23.2 per 1,000 residents in 2020

5. Vermont

Registered EVs and hybrids in state, 2023: 5.7% of all registered vehicles (33,800 total)

5.7% of all registered vehicles (33,800 total) Registered low- and zero-emission vehicles by type: 7,800 electric vehicles, 5,700 plug-in hybrid, 20,300 hybrid

7,800 electric vehicles, 5,700 plug-in hybrid, 20,300 hybrid Change in registered EVs and hybrids, 2020-2023: +83.7% (+15,400 vehicles)

+83.7% (+15,400 vehicles) Number of registered EVs and hybrids adjusted for population: 52.2 per 1,000 residents in 2023, 29.5 per 1,000 residents in 2020

4. Hawaii

Registered EVs and hybrids in state, 2023: 6.4% of all registered vehicles (69,300 total)

6.4% of all registered vehicles (69,300 total) Registered low- and zero-emission vehicles by type: 25,600 electric vehicles, 7,300 plug-in hybrid, 36,400 hybrid

25,600 electric vehicles, 7,300 plug-in hybrid, 36,400 hybrid Change in registered EVs and hybrids, 2020-2023: +72.0% (+29,000 vehicles)

+72.0% (+29,000 vehicles) Number of registered EVs and hybrids adjusted for population: 48.3 per 1,000 residents in 2023, 28.4 per 1,000 residents in 2020

3. Oregon

Registered EVs and hybrids in state, 2023: 6.5% of all registered vehicles (250,100 total)

6.5% of all registered vehicles (250,100 total) Registered low- and zero-emission vehicles by type: 64,400 electric vehicles, 28,800 plug-in hybrid, 156,900 hybrid

64,400 electric vehicles, 28,800 plug-in hybrid, 156,900 hybrid Change in registered EVs and hybrids, 2020-2023: +77.8% (+109,400 vehicles)

+77.8% (+109,400 vehicles) Number of registered EVs and hybrids adjusted for population: 59.1 per 1,000 residents in 2023, 33.7 per 1,000 residents in 2020

2. Washington

Registered EVs and hybrids in state, 2023: 7.3% of all registered vehicles (500,500 total)

7.3% of all registered vehicles (500,500 total) Registered low- and zero-emission vehicles by type: 152,100 electric vehicles, 41,200 plug-in hybrid, 307,200 hybrid

152,100 electric vehicles, 41,200 plug-in hybrid, 307,200 hybrid Change in registered EVs and hybrids, 2020-2023: +78.6% (+220,300 vehicles)

+78.6% (+220,300 vehicles) Number of registered EVs and hybrids adjusted for population: 64.1 per 1,000 residents in 2023, 37.3 per 1,000 residents in 2020

1. California

Registered EVs and hybrids in state, 2023: 9.1% of all registered vehicles (3,370,500 total)

9.1% of all registered vehicles (3,370,500 total) Registered low- and zero-emission vehicles by type: 1,256,600 electric vehicles, 410,700 plug-in hybrid, 1,703,200 hybrid

1,256,600 electric vehicles, 410,700 plug-in hybrid, 1,703,200 hybrid Change in registered EVs and hybrids, 2020-2023: +75.6% (+1,451,000 vehicles)

+75.6% (+1,451,000 vehicles) Number of registered EVs and hybrids adjusted for population: 86.5 per 1,000 residents in 2023, 48.8 per 1,000 residents in 2020

