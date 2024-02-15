25 Best Hybrid SUVs Ranked By Fuel Economy

Special Report

It’s no secret that Americans are enamored with big vehicles. Eight of the ten best-selling vehicles in 2023 were trucks and SUVs. The Toyota Camry and Tesla Model Y were the only cars to crack the top ten in sales last year. This love affair with large automobiles comes at a cost, though, and we don’t just mean the sticker price at the dealership. Big vehicles have historically been gas guzzlers, meaning they come with a greater environmental cost (here is a list of the worst polluting vehicles in America). And, with the always volatile price of gas, the yearly financial cost of ownership for large vehicles is also quite a bit higher than smaller, more fuel-efficient cars. However, hybrid and electric vehicles are rapidly changing this narrative.

American drivers have proven far more reluctant to switch over to fully electric vehicles than many industry experts predicted. Two of the main reasons include the higher cost of EVs and “range anxiety” stemming from the lack of charging stations in many parts of the country. However, sales of hybrids (vehicles that use both an electric motor and an internal combustion engine) have skyrocketed. Drivers can enjoy much greater fuel efficiency compared to a traditional gasoline engine without worrying about their vehicle battery dying with no charging station in sight. This, coupled with Americans’ affinity for larger vehicles, has created a thriving market for hybrid SUVs. Here are the 25 most fuel-efficient hybrid SUVs currently on the market.

Compiling The List

Sign at the James V Forrestal Building for the headquarters of the United States Department of Energy in Southwest Washington DC by JSquish
Sign at the James V Forrestal Building for the headquarters of the United States Department of Energy in Southwest Washington DC (CC BY-SA 3.0) by JSquish
The following information was gathered from fueleconomy.gov, a website operated by the U.S. Department of Energy and the Environmental Protection Agency.

To compile this list, 24/7 Wall St. used data from fueleconomy.gov, the official U.S. government source for fuel economy information. Only 2023 and 2024 models were included in our survey.

It is important to note that many of the vehicles listed are base models. Adding all-wheel drive (AWD) and/or other features can reduce the fuel efficiency of a specific vehicle.

The list is divided into two categories: hybrid and plug-in hybrid SUVs. Hybrid vehicles feature smaller batteries and typically switch to a gasoline engine to power the vehicle at higher speeds (although, in some hybrids, the electric and gasoline motors work together). The battery in a hybrid vehicle is charged through the vehicle’s normal operation.

A plug-in hybrid’s larger battery may receive a small charge through the vehicle’s operation, but it must connected to an exterior power source to fully charge. While a hybrid vehicle typically runs on gasoline at highway speeds, a plug-in hybrid vehicle may utilize both electric and gasoline power at high speeds. The vehicle is entirely powered by gasoline only when the battery is low.

These two types of hybrid vehicles feature significant differences in fuel economy. Plug-in hybrids consume far less gasoline than hybrids, but they feature shorter ranges and, as noted above, require external charging sources. Each driver should weigh their needs to decide which is right for them. Whatever their choice, drivers can be assured that both types of hybrid vehicles feature far greater fuel efficiency than comparable gasoline-powered models.

MPG and MPGe

gasoline pump
Source: jovannig / iStock via Getty Images
With a hybrid or a plug-in hybrid, you’ll be seeing a lot less of this in your daily life.

The combined MPG (miles per gallon) is listed for each hybrid vehicle in our survey. Combined MPG is a weighted average of city and highway MPG values. It is calculated by weighting the city value by 55% and the highway value by 45%.

A different calculation is used to measure the fuel efficiency of plug-in hybrid vehicles. The MPGe (miles per gallon of gasoline equivalent) metric was created by the Environmental Protection Agency in 2010 to measure the efficiency of electric vehicles compared to those powered by gasoline. Fueleconomy.gov states that MPGe, “represents the number of miles the vehicle can go using a quantity of fuel with the same energy content as a gallon of gasoline.” The combined MPGe metric uses the same weighted average of city and highway values as the combined MPG measurement.

Hybrid SUVs

Eco Hybrid badge
Source: Jack Taylor / Getty Images News via Getty Images
Hybrid vehicles offer significant fuel savings over traditional gasoline-powered vehicles.

Here are the top 12 hybrid SUVs for fuel economy.

11. (tied) 2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Platinum Hybrid Max by Autosdeprimera
2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Platinum Hybrid Max (CC BY 3.0) by Autosdeprimera
The Toyota Grand Highlander Hybrid can save you quite a bit at the gas pump.
  • Combined MPG: 36

11. (tied) 2024 Lexus RX

Lexus dealership
Source: chameleonseye / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
The Lexus RX is the first of three Lexus models that are in the top tier of fuel-efficient SUVs.
  • Combined MPG: 36

10. 2024 Kia Sorento Hybrid

Kia Sorento Hybrid by Damian B Oh
Kia Sorento Hybrid (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Damian B Oh
The base price of the 2024 Sorento Hybrid is just over $38,000.
  • Combined MPG: 37

9. 2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid

2024 Hyundai Tucson Hybrid
Source: Bull-Doser / Wikimedia Commons
The Tucson Hybrid is ready for adventure.
  • Combined MPG: 38

5. (tied) 2023 Ford Escape Hybrid

Front view of a 2023 Ford Escape Hybrid by deathpallie325
Front view of a 2023 Ford Escape Hybrid (CC BY-SA 4.0) by deathpallie325
The hybrid of Ford’s wildly popular Escape boasts 39 combined MPGs.
  • Combined MPG: 39

5. (tied) 2024 Lexus NX Hybrid

Frankfurt Auto Show 2017
Source: Sean Gallup / Getty Images News via Getty Images
The Lexus NX Hybrid features a fuel economy rating of 39 combined MPG, compared with the 28 combined MPG of the non-hybrid NX model. (2018 model year is pictured.)
  • Combined MPG: 39

5. (tied) 2024 Toyota RAV-4 Hybrid

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - FEBRUARY 06: A Toyota RAV4 hybrid vehicle is offered for at a dealership on February 06, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. The Japanese carmaker is forecasting record profits driven by its strong sales of hybrid vehicles. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Source: Scott Olson / Getty Images News via Getty Images
Toyota is predicting record profits in 2024 due to expected strong sales of hybrids like the RAV-4.
  • Combined MPG: 39

5. (tied) 2024 Toyota Venza

Toyota Venza Hybrid by Dinkun Chen
Toyota Venza Hybrid (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Dinkun Chen
The price of Toyota’s Venza Hybrid begins at around $35,000.
  • Combined MPG: 39

4. 2024 Honda CR-V Hybrid

Kokomo - Circa August 2021: Honda CR-V Hybrid display. The Honda CR-V is one of the top 25 cars sold in the US every year.
Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
The Honda CR-V Hybrid is the first SUV on our list to break the 40 combined MPG barrier. (The 2021 model is pictured here.)
  • Combined MPG: 40

3. 2024 Lexus UX Hybrid

Lexus dealership
Source: jax10289 / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
The Lexus UX hybrid features the third-best fuel economy among hybrid SUVs.
  • Combined MPG: 42

2. 2024 Kia Sportage Hybrid

2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid by UltraTech66
2023 Kia Sportage Hybrid (CC BY-SA 4.0) by UltraTech66
Kia occupies the top two spots for hybrid SUV fuel economy.
  • Combined MPG: 43

1. 2024 Kia Niro FE

2022 Kia Niro Hybrid by Damian B Oh
2022 Kia Niro Hybrid (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Damian B Oh
The 2024 Kia Niro’s remarkable fuel economy slightly edged out even that of a Toyota Prius. (The 2022 model is pictured.)
  • Combined MPG: 53

Plug-In Hybrid SUVs

hybrid vehicle charging station
Source: Marcus Lindstrom / iStock via Getty Images
Plug-in hybrids offer far greater fuel economy but require an external charger.

Here are the top 13 most fuel-efficient plug-in hybrid SUVs.

13. 2023 Audi Q5 TFSI e quattro

Audi dealership
Source: jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images
Audi’s Q5 TFSI e quattro posts a very respectable 60 combined MPGe.
  • Combined MPGe: 60

12. 2024 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV

Go Ultra Low Electric Vehicle on charge on a London street
Source: Miles Willis / Getty Images News via Getty Images
The Mitsubishi Outlander Plug-In Hybrid’s price point starts at around $40,000.
  • Combined MPGe: 64

11. 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Plug-in Hybrid

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid by Chanokchon
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Hybrid (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Chanokchon
The Hyundai Santa Fe Plug-In Hybrid offers an all-electric range of 30 miles. (The non-plug-in model is pictured.)
  • Combined MPGe: 76

10. 2024 Alfa Romeo Tonale

Alfa Romeo Tonale PLUG IN HYBRID Q4 VELOCE by Tokumeigakarinoaoshima
Alfa Romeo Tonale PLUG IN HYBRID Q4 VELOCE (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Tokumeigakarinoaoshima
The Alfa Romeo Tonale plug-in hybrid has a total range of 360 miles per charge/fill-up.
  • Combined MPGe: 77

9. 2023 Lincoln Corsair PHEV

Lincoln Corsair PHEV by Dinkun Chen
Lincoln Corsair PHEV (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Dinkun Chen
The Lincoln Corsair PHEV begins at around $54,000. (Older model pictured.)
  • Combined MPGe: 78

8. 2024 Kia Sorento Plug-in Hybrid

2023 Kia Sorento Premium Plus Plug In Hybrid by Chanokchon
2023 Kia Sorento Premium Plus Plug In Hybrid (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Chanokchon
The fuel economy of the Sorento plug-in hybrid is more than double that of the hybrid model.
  • Combined MPGe: 79

7. 2024 Hyundai Tucson PHEV

Hyundai Tucson PHEV by Alexander-93
Hyundai Tucson PHEV (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Alexander-93
The Hyundai Tucson PHEV breaks through the 80 combined MPGe ceiling. (Older model pictured.)
  • Combined MPGe: 80

5. (tied) 2024 Lexus NX PHEV

Lexus NX PHEV offroad concept by Tokumeigakarinoaoshima
Lexus NX PHEV offroad concept (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Tokumeigakarinoaoshima
The Lexus NX PHEV is a luxury SUV that can handle rough terrain. An outdoor concept of the 2022 model is pictured here.
  • Combined MPGe: 84

5. (tied) 2024 Kia Sportage PHEV

Kia Sportage Plug In Hybrid NQ5e PHEV by Damian B Oh
Kia Sportage Plug In Hybrid NQ5e PHEV (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Damian B Oh
The Sportage PHEV offers an added fuel economy of 41 MPG over the hybrid model. (Older model pictured,)
  • Combined MPGe: 84

4. 2023 Subaru Crosstrek Hybrid

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 21: The Subaru Crosstrek plug-ing hybrid is shown at AutoMobility LA on November 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. The four-day press and trade event precedes the Los Angeles Auto Show, which runs November 22 through December 1. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)
Source: David McNew / Getty Images News via Getty Images
The Subaru Crosstrek plug-in hybrid (2020 model pictured) features a home charging time of two hours.
  • Combined MPGe: 90

3. 2024 Toyota RAV4 Prime

TOYOTA PHEV RAV4 PRIME by Dinkun Chen
TOYOTA PHEV RAV4 PRIME (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Dinkun Chen
The RAV-4 Prime PHEV features a super-economical 94 combined MPGe. (Older model pictured.)
  • Combined MPGe: 94

2. 2023 Ford Escape PHEV

2023 Ford Escape Plug In Hybrid by Autosdeprimera
2023 Ford Escape Plug In Hybrid (CC BY 3.0) by Autosdeprimera
With over 101 MPGe, the Ford Escape Plug-In Hybrid comes close to taking the top spot for the most fuel-efficient of all hybrid SUVs.
  • Combined MPGe: 101

1. 2023 Kia Niro Plug-in Hybrid

2018 Kia Niro 3 PHEV by Vauxford
2018 Kia Niro 3 PHEV (CC BY-SA 4.0) by Vauxford
The Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid offers a jaw-dropping 108 MPGe. (2018 model pictured.)
  • Combined MPGe: 108

