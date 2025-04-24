I Was About to Buy a Toyota Tacoma, But These 8 Common Complaints Scared Me Off dogayusufdokdok / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

The Toyota Tacoma is one of the most popular trucks around. Since its introduction, it has garnered a reputation for reliability. However, the common complaints we’re covering today might be a solid reason to avoid picking up one of these trucks for your usage. Let’s dive into some complaints that come up time and time again from Tacoma owners.

#1: Transmission Issues

Now, I can hear you grousing already. The transmission age is going to affect the overall operation of a vehicle. However, one of the biggest complaints you’ll find on the Toyota Tacoma is problems with the automatic transmission, especially in older models. It isn’t so much a question of the age or use of the system, but rather issues with the shift solenoids or throttle position sensors.

Failures Regardless of Age

That said, the transmission failures aren’t just down to older models of the Tacoma. While these failures are reported in models from the 1990s to the mid-2010s, it is still an issue with brand-new ones. You can find horror stories online about transmission failures on practically brand-new Toyota Tacomas with low mileage. That isn’t exactly a ringing endorsement for the truck.

#2: Stalling and Sputtering

There is a unique sense of fear you get when in a vehicle traveling at any speed, and it starts sputtering and choking. The engine can’t get the power it needs, and you’re left wondering if the Toyota Tacoma is entering some sort of costly failure state.

A Lack of Power

The Tacoma can run into issues after a bit of mileage. One of the bigger complaints you’ll find is that the fuel supply, fuel pump, and even gaskets can enter a failure state. This isn’t something experienced after a ton of mileage either, so daily drivers might want to be aware of the risks it poses.

#3: Gear Hunting

I know some folks aren’t ever going to go for an automatic transmission in a truck like this. However, one common complaint seen with the third generation of Toyota Tacoma is gear hunting when driving at highway speeds. It makes for a uniquely scary experience, given that you don’t know what to expect.

An Unstable Driving Experience

The Toyota Tacoma range described has an issue where it’ll slip between a lower and higher gear before ever settling into the proper one when driving at highway speeds. Now, this might not be an issue for some, but it doesn’t instill much faith in the continued operation of the vehicle.

#4: Lack of Rear Passenger Space

When I was a kid, the big complaint for any pickup truck was a lack of seating. That has changed substantially over the last 25 years, but it seems like the Toyota Tacoma didn’t get the message.

Cramped and Uncomfortable Seating

Even if you’re buying a brand-new Toyota Tacoma, you’re still going to have to contend with less than ideal leg room. The seating itself isn’t much better either, with the rear passenger seats being uncomfortable. This might just be a truck intended more for work than it is for cruising around.

#5: Poor Build Quality

Build quality is one of those issues we’re likely to see more and more of with the way things are going economically this year. However, if you’re looking to buy a new Toyota Tacoma, this is one of the biggest complaints surrounding the vehicle.

A Lack of Confidence

The assembly of the Tacomas doesn’t instill any sense of confidence or trust in the consumer. Interior materials are lacking, panels can be fitted while misaligned, and it certainly doesn’t imply the latest Tacoma line is going to be as long-lived as previous generations. It’s enough of a concern that you’ll probably want to give it a once-over before taking it for a spin at the dealership.

#6: Corrosion Issues

If you’re looking at purchasing older Toyota Tacomas, the frame and chassis are going to be points of concern. This holds for just about any automobile on the market, but it is certainly pronounced on these trucks.

Structural Problems Down the Road

Frame rust or chassis corrosion is going to lead to fairly substantial structural damage as time goes on. This problem seems to have mostly been rectified with recent revisions to the Tacoma. However, if you’re looking at purchasing an older, used truck, it’s something you’ll want to keep in mind.

#7: The Paint

The paint and clear coat of any vehicle are what protect it from the elements. A periodic refreshing is almost guaranteed with an old enough vehicle, but it doesn’t speak well of a manufacturer if the paint is spotty.

Possible Underlying Rust

The paint jobs on recent Toyota Tacomas have hidden away things like rust on the hoods or roofs of the vehicles. This doesn’t bode well and implies that paint was applied to disguise cosmetic issues. Further, some drivers have noted that the paint begins to fade prematurely, well before the expected shelf life of the paint.

#8: Random Acceleration

Our final complaint is probably the scariest of these to consider. This issue has been handled with the most recent revisions to the Toyota Tacoma line, but the fact that it persisted for years means I’ll be steering clear of these. The Tacoma is known to randomly accelerate without user input.

Potential Safety Issues

This probably goes without saying, but there are some massive issues with not being able to trust your truck. Randomly accelerating is a potential hazard not just to the people in the truck, but also to everyone outside of it.

