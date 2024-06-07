5 Worst Toyota Tundra Years to Avoid and 5 Years to Own TaurusEmerald / Wikimedia Commons

Toyota’s full-size pickup truck, the Tundra, is one of the most popular pickups in the United States. According to 2023 annual sales, the Tundra was the sixth best-selling pickup in the country, right behind its sibling, the Toyota Tacoma. First introduced in May 1999, the Tundra was available for the 2000 model year.

Fast forward to 2024, and the Tundra’s popularity remains strong. Toyota has shown why the Tundra has been a staple of its lineup for three generations, but this isn’t to say every model year has been perfect. For this reason, we look at websites like CarComplaints, Consumer Reports, and CoPilot. These sites help us determine the best and worst model years if you’re in the market for a Tundra.

Avoid: 2005

Source: SsmIntrigue / Wikimedia Commons

The first year in a four-year stint of difficult times for the Toyota Tundra started in 2005. With around 460 NHTSA (National Highway Transportation & Safety Administration) complaints filed, it was clear that Toyota needed to address some immediate issues. First and foremost, 87 separate complaints were filed about airbags not deploying. According to Car Complaints, four reported injuries were due to airbags not correctly deploying.

Airbags aside, several issues related to Tundra frames rusting well before they should. Between rust and corrosion, complaints from Tundra owners came swiftly. Worse yet, out of the 14 recalls the 2005 Toyota Tundra earned, none were related to these issues, while an airbag recall was not issued until at least 10 years later.

Avoid: 2006

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Two thousand and six would mark the second year in a row during which the Toyota Tundra has suffered from larger-than-usual NHTSA complaints, with 641 filed in 2006. This model year is primarily associated with several critical issues, including problems with the Tundra’s air induction system. However, the most significant problem ties directly into 135 NHTSA complaints around corrosion and rust. These issues were identified mainly around 86,000 miles, according to CarComplaints.

However, another 100-plus complaints filed focused on airbag issues, which 5 out of 13 recalled in 2006 were focused on. As this issue has been carried over from the previous year, it’s clear that the Toyota Tundra had more than just a minor issue on hand. Moreover, according to Consumer Reports, the Toyota Tundra scored poorly on reliability.

Avoid: 2007

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

While reliability significantly improved in 2007, according to Consumer Reports, CarComplaints tells a different story. With 516 NHTSA complaints filed in 2007, it ranks as one of the worst years for the Toyota Tundra. Engine issues were the primary source of problems, with air injection failures and a stuck secondary air pump. Judging by 14 recalls, it’s clear that 2007 is a Toyota Tundra year to avoid. Ultimately, it was discovered that the 2003 -2006 Toyota Tundra models used Takata airbags (80 million were recalled), so on the plus side, airbag issues were a much smaller concern in 2007.

Positive airbag story aside, the Consumer Report report on the first model year of the 2007 Toyota Tundra was mainly underwhelming. Consumer Reports highlighted that the Tundra wasn’t very quiet to drive, and customers were not pleased with a limited number of build configurations. The TRD off-road package, new for 2007, made for a jittery ride on the Tundra’s current suspension.

Avoid: 2008

Source: Navigator84 / Wikimedia Commons

In 2008, we saw a wind-down in a terrible four-year period for the Toyota Tundra. While 2008 was a year to avoid, at least things picked up after 2008. However, with 441 NHTSA complaints filed this year, it’s still a year filled with issues. Thirteen recalls total doesn’t bode well for potential 2008 buyers, and several safety concerns remain to consider. While IIHS (Insurance Institute for Highway Safety) awarded the 2008 Tundra with a “Top Safety Pick” choice, it did not test every potential driver and passenger configuration.

More importantly, in 2008, you still had plenty of concerns about engine troubles. Of the total number of NHTSA complaints, 130 were focused on engine issues. The primary problem was vehicle speed control, as Tundras would continue accelerating without the pedal being pressed. This is a definite safety issue that led to at least 13 crashes, according to CarComplaints.

Avoid: 2012

Source: Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Yet another problematic year to recommend for the Toyota Tundra is 2012. Only 202 NHTSA complaints were filed this year, but because 65 of those focused on engine issues, making any recommendation related to the 2012 Tundra is still challenging. Between errant check engine lights, vehicle speed control issues with acceleration, and engine knocking noises, there was a definite issue with the 2012 Tundra engine.

According to Car Complaints, 2012 might even be considered the Tundra’s worst model year due to high repair costs. Engine issues could cost Tundra owners as much as $3,000 if discovered after the vehicle is out of warranty. While the volume of complaints was lower than in previous model years, it’s hard to ignore any year that could result in expenses well into the thousands of dollars.

Own: 2009

Source: RL GNZLZ / Wikimedia Commons

After a few difficult years with the Toyota Tundra, 2009 was great. First and foremost, only 52 NHTSA claims were filed. This is a huge dropoff, considering over 440 were filed the year prior. It was clear that Toyota had made progress overhauling the Tundra to better take on its Detroit rivals. While there were a few engine troubles with vehicle speed control (stuck accelerators), the issue was dramatically reduced from years prior. Still, 13 recalls exist for the 2009 Tundra, so it wasn’t a perfect year.

What is notable about the 2009 Tundra is that IIHS issued it a “Top Safety Pick” award. The NHTSA safety rating was also pretty strong, with four stars for the Tundra regular cab and extended cab. Consumer Reports were even positive on the Tundra’s engine, calling its 5.7-liter powertrain “excellent,” and were equally complimentary of its tow rating of 10,300 pounds.

Own: 2015

Source: SsmIntrigue / Wikimedia Commons

If 2009 was good for the Toyota Tundra, 2015 was the start of something great. The Toyota Tundra was so good in 2015 that it didn’t receive 50 NHTSA complaints. The vehicle would fall one short with just 49 submissions from Tundra owners. There were some complaints about the brake warning light coming on too early, so, again, 2015 wasn’t a perfect year. Car Complaints even awarded the 2015 Tundra its “Seal of Awesome.”

However, where the 2015 Toyota Tundra shines is with its updated interior. There were refinements throughout the vehicle that combined to make it feel as if the Tundra was better competing with its Detroit rivals. More importantly, this year, Toyota introduced a 5.8-liter engine, upping its towing capacity to 10,500 pounds. With gas reaching as much as 19 miles per gallon and a price tag starting as low as $16,000, it’s hard to find much to complain about with 2015.

Own: 2019

Source: DestinationFearFan / Wikimedia Commons

You immediately get a strong sense of what the Toyota Tundra stands for in 2019. With only 51 NHTSA complaints, the Toyota Tundra has found its way to better performance. It’s hard to ignore 2019’s 10 total recalls, but these are problems that are both fixable and covered by Toyota under warranty. You can better focus on the promise of the Tundra’s overall reliability in 2019.

This year, you got stronger overall safety ratings from NHTSA, though the crew cab received one “poor” review from IIHS. However, the extended cab Toyota Tundra received an almost opposite score from IIHS. Therefore, if you can find an extended cab model from 2019 that you want to purchase, it’s the preferred Tundra trim level. Consumer Reports showed that the Tundra’s reliability rating outpaced the Ram 1500 and Ford F-350, so that’s something to brag about.

Own: 2020

Source: DestinationFearFan / Wikimedia Commons

Continuing the upward trend from 2019, the 2020 Toyota Tundra shows all the right signs of improvement. According to CarComplaints, NHTSA complaints stayed below 40 for the year, one of the lowest numbers the Tundra has ever received. Better yet, the total number of vehicle recalls for the Toyota Tundra was down to 5, half of what the Tundra has received in recent years. 2020 is a definite year to pick up a Toyota Tundra.

If you need any more convincing that 2020 is a model to consider, Consumer Reports gives the Tundra a much-improved reliability score. There are still some flags around fuel economy, but it easily outpaces rivals from Chevrolet and GMC. Consumer Reports indicated that Tundra owners are giving the Tundra a solid “B” rating for driving experience, comfort, and style.

Own: 2021

Source: Windmemories / Wikimedia Commons

Exclusively powered by a V8 engine, the Toyota Tundra remained a terrific option in 2021 for anyone who needed a towing capacity exceeding 10,000 pounds. With only 3 recalls affecting the 2021 model and just 17 NHTSA complaints on record so far in 2024, there is very little to complain about with the 2021 Toyota Tundra model year. J.D. Power agrees by assigning a “Great” score to the Tundra for its quality and reliability in 2021.

Another ” Great ” score is earned for the Tundra’s resale value, which speaks well to Toyota’s overall reputation for making vehicles that last. Crash test ratings are among the highest they have ever been with NHTSA, with four and five stars across the board. Overall, there is much to like about the 2021 Toyota Tundra and little to complain about. It doesn’t have the same looks as the Ford F-150, but it does cost less while giving you an equal amount of towing capacity.