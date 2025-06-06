Sales Plummet for Ford F-150 Lightning Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum (2024) (53621481713) by Charles from Port Chester, New York / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Since the beginning of modern automobiles, Ford has been a standout name in the automotive industry. From their original Ford Model A to their bestselling F-Series trucks, Ford reigns supreme in the auto world. Just like every other modern vehicle manufacturer, Ford has jumped on the EV bandwagon in recent years with the release of the F-150 Lightning EV. While performing well initially, the electric truck has seen a massive decline in sales in 2025.

This drop in interest comes at an inopportune time for Ford Motor Co., after recently announcing plans to hit 2 million in electric vehicle sales in 2026. However, this goal seemed out of line with company decisions, such as their temporary pause on production of F-150 Lightning.

This slideshow details Ford’s latest sales, including its entrance into the EV market. We cover the company’s ambitious plans within the electric vehicle vertical and how faltering EV sales will impact the company moving forward.

Ford’s May Sales Surge

2024 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Ford sold 220,959 vehicles in May 2025 in the U.S.

This marks a 16.3% increase over May 2024

The F-Series pickup trucks were a major contributor to the growth.

F-Series Leads the Charge

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Ford sold 79,817 F-Series trucks in May 2025

This represented nearly 36% of total U.S. sales for the month

The F-Series has been the top-selling fossil-fueled vehicle in the U.S. for decades

F-150 Lightning Sales Collapse

Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum (2024) (53621481713) by Charles from Port Chester, New York / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

F-150 Lightning sales dropped 41.7% in May 2025

Only 1,902 units were sold, or 63 per day across the nation

The Lightning was intended to be a high-profile EV success.

Ford’s EV Vision Falters

Spencer Platt / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Ford CEO Jim Farley launched the Lightning in April 2022

He projected 2 million EVs annually by 2026

Lightning’s underperformance puts this goal in jeopardy.

Production Pause Signals Trouble

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In October 2024, Ford paused Lightning production

The reason cited was insufficient consumer demand

Production is expected to resume in early 2025.

Why the Lightning Strategy Mattered

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Ford tried to extend its strongest brand into EVs

The F-150 name was expected to generate consumer trust and interest

The strategy has not achieved its intended results.

EV Market Pressure Builds

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Competition from Tesla and other EV makers is growing

Consumer EV interest is stabilizing or shifting

Ford’s missteps open market share opportunities for rivals.

Stock Performance Reflects EV Struggles

2003 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Ford’s stock is down 15% over the past year

By contrast, the broader market rose 13%

Investor confidence is likely impacted by EV execution problems.

Can Ford Recover its EV Momentum?

Ford Motor Co.

The company’s EV future hinges on new releases and consumer trust

Scaling production and marketing will be crucial

Strategic clarity and innovation will be key in 2025 and beyond.

Lessons for the Auto Industry

Scharfsinn86 / iStock via Getty Images

Using legacy brands alone isn’t enough to guarantee EV success

Automakers must balance bold goals with realistic execution

The EV transition remains a complex, high-stakes challenge.

