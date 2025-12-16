S&P 500
Stock Market Live December 16: S&P 500 (VOO) Slips After Jobs Report, Ford F-150 Cancelation

Worst CEO of the Year: Bill Ford of Ford

24/7 Wall St. Key Points

  • William Clay Ford Jr. of Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) is our pick for the worst CEO in America for 2025.
  • He is behind Ford’s disastrous turn into the electric vehicle business.
  Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset's free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don't waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)
By Douglas A. McIntyre Published
Worst CEO of the Year: Bill Ford of Ford

This is the last in our series on the worst CEOs in America for 2025. We have a winner after picking several possibilities earlier: William Clay Ford Jr., executive chair of Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F).

The chief executives in this series were selected based on their major strategy stumbles and on how their decisions affected shareholders, customers, and employees. Some of these CEOs are relatively new to the public corporations they run. Others, like “Bill” Ford, have had their jobs for years.

Bill Ford is a member of the Ford family who oversees the company’s interests and those of the broader shareholder base. The family controls the company’s Class B shares, which gives them voting control of America’s second-largest car company.

While the CEO on paper is Jim Farley, Bill Ford has run the company since 1999. In that time, he has worked his way through CEOs Jacques Nasser, Alan Mulally, Mark Fields, and James Hackett. Ford even had a period when he himself was CEO.

Ford’s colossal failure, symbolically, can be traced to one moment. In April 2022, he told The Detroit News when the company launched its electric vehicle (EV) flagship, the F-150 Lightning, “To put this in perspective … it is probably the most important launch of my career. … This has been a personal journey of mine since I joined the company 43 years ago.”

Monday, the company walked away from much of its EV business, stating that the decision, “Rationalizes U.S. EV-related assets and product roadmap: Ford expects to record about $19.5 billion in special items with the majority in the fourth quarter. The company expects about $5.5 billion in cash effects with the majority paid in 2026 and the remainder in 2027.” The Lightning’s current version, the symbol of the company’s future, was killed.

The Wall Street Journal’s headline was “Ford Takes $19.5 Billion Hit in Detroit’s Biggest EV Bust.” Its move into EVs is among the worst large company strategies of the 21st century.

Bill Ford, along with Farley in most of the company’s public statements, defended the decision year after year. In 2021, Ford said it would invest $30 billion into its EV efforts. Later, the company said it would build 600,000 EVs annually by 2023 and 2 million by 2026. In a last grab at EV success, in August, the carmaker launched a new manufacturing initiative that it said would change the car industry. Its first product was to be an EV truck in 2027.

Ford sold 1,006 F-150 Lightnings last month. That is 34 per day, nationwide.

Farley may have been the company’s spokesperson through much of its catastrophic EV journey. Yet Bill Ford’s fingerprints are all over its EV decisions.

Ford F-150 Lightning Sales Collapse
Douglas A. McIntyre |

Ford F-150 Lightning Sales Collapse

Though Ford's U.S. sales in May were strong, sales of its flagship EV, the F-150 Lightning, collapsed. If EVs are…
Bill Ford Makes $20 Million as Company Stumbles
Douglas A. McIntyre |

Bill Ford Makes $20 Million as Company Stumbles

Ford's top executives made millions last year while the share price and the electric vehicle business stumbled.
Sales Plummet for Ford F-150 Lightning
Christian Drerup |

Sales Plummet for Ford F-150 Lightning

Since the beginning of modern automobiles, Ford has been a standout name in the automotive industry. From their original Ford…
Ford Needs To Replace Chairman, Revamp Board
Douglas A. McIntyre |

Ford Needs To Replace Chairman, Revamp Board

Ford Motor Company, founded by Henry Ford in 1903, continues to be controlled by the Ford family, which holds 40%…
Ford’s EV Plans Ruined
Douglas A. McIntyre |

Ford’s EV Plans Ruined

Ford’s electric vehicle sales were down sharply in November. Despite its huge investment in EVs, the company will focus on…
Ford to End Production of Failed F-150 Lightning
Douglas A. McIntyre |

Ford to End Production of Failed F-150 Lightning

Ford posted strong numbers for the third quarter, but lowered forecasts because of a fire at a major supplier. It…
Ford CEO Farley Must Be Fired
Douglas A. McIntyre |

Ford CEO Farley Must Be Fired

CEO Jim Farley has become Ford’s number one liability.
Ford May Dump F-150 Lightning
Douglas A. McIntyre |

Ford May Dump F-150 Lightning

Ford sold few of its F-150 Lightning electric pickups in October. The Wall Street Journal reports that the automaker may…
Ford F-150 Lightning’s Tiny Sales
Douglas A. McIntyre |

Ford F-150 Lightning’s Tiny Sales

Ford points out that its F-150 Lightning outsold the Tesla Cybertruck. But is Ford's bestselling electric vehicle worth celebrating?

