U.S. Auto Prices Set to Surge by $7,500 as Tariffs Hit Stellantis With $2.7B Loss jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Stellantis is the parent company of major car brands like Dodge, Chrysler, and Jeep. The industry giant is taking a massive hit in earnings, to the tune of $2.7 billion, all in just the first half of 2025. This significant loss comes at the hands of tariffs on EU auto imports. These tariffs could be responsible for raising the cost of imported vehicles by up to a whopping 30%. Stellantis is now forced to cut production and take a hard look at its current strategy.

The American auto industry as a whole is on the verge of significant change. Though Ford and GM continue to have stable domestic sales, they too could be impacted by tariffs on automotive parts. These tariffs, set at 25%, would drastically affect their bottom line and raise new car prices for consumers by an average of $7,500. This could be a major hit for companies who rely almost exclusively on the U.S. market. COVID-era supply issues proved that price surges can quickly kill customer demand.

In this slideshow, you’ll learn how tariffs could affect automakers’ earnings, what happened during past market shocks, and how consumer behavior might change as a result. From rising prices to shifting buying habits, these insights help paint a clear picture of the challenges ahead for the U.S. auto industry.

Stellantis Faces $2.7 Billion Earnings Hit

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Stellantis expects a $2.7 billion loss in the first half of the year

Proposed U.S. tariffs on EU imports could raise prices on Stellantis vehicles by up to 30%.

Tariffs Threaten Production and Sales

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Rising import costs are forcing Stellantis to consider major production cuts

Tariffs are putting downward pressure on sales across the board.

North American Sales Plunge 25%

shaunl / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Stellantis reported a 25% year-over-year sales drop in North America for Q2

In contrast, GM and Ford have seen relatively stable U.S. sales during this period.

Tariffs could Add $7,500 to Average New Car Price

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

A 25% tariff on imported cars and parts could raise average new car prices by $7,500

Ford and GM would be directly impacted due to their reliance on the U.S. market.

Why the U.S. Market Matters Most

PierreDesrosiers / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

American automakers are structured around 15.9 million annual U.S. vehicle sales

GM and Ford have limited overseas sales—domestic sales are crucial to earnings.

Tariffs could Mirror COVID-era Disruptions

Cheri Alguire / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

During the pandemic, new car prices rose 17% while sales fell 15%

Tariffs could create a similar market disruption, delaying recovery.

Consumers May Stop Buying

hodim / Shutterstock.com

With new car prices rising, many Americans may delay purchases

The average vehicle on the road is now over 12 years old—longer ownership trends may continue.

A Looming Shock for the Auto Industry

Hadrian / Shutterstock.com

A sudden spike in prices from tariffs could drastically reduce demand

U.S. automakers could face a major sales slump if consumers retreat from new purchases.

Get Ready To Retire (Sponsored) Start by taking a quick retirement quiz from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes, or less. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. Here’s how it works:

1. Answer SmartAsset advisor match quiz

2. Review your pre-screened matches at your leisure. Check out the advisors’ profiles.

3. Speak with advisors at no cost to you. Have an introductory call on the phone or introduction in person and choose whom to work with in the future Click here to get started!