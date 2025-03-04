8 Auto Companies That Could Take Ford's Crown in America Within the Next 10 Years 2024 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

When you think about Ford, you likely think of an automobile icon, a Detroit legend, a titan of the industry, and a dozen other words that probably all work. Ever since Ford was founded in 1903, the company and its Model T laid the groundwork for an industry that would soon take on a life of its own.

Key Points Ford is one of the most iconic names in the automobile industry.

While Ford might be a historic giant, the auto industry has not only caught up but, in many ways, surpassed it.

Brands like Tesla, Hyundai, and Toyota are all likely to surpass Ford in the next 10 years.

Ford remains one of the world’s largest automakers and one of the original “big three” members still alive and kicking. However, while Ford may have an incredibly successful backstory, the auto industry is moving at lightspeed, and in the next ten years, Ford could be in the shadow of new industry giants.

8. General Motors

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Vehicles sold 2024: 2.7 million

Most popular models: Chevrolet Silverado, GMC Sierra, Chevy Equinox, Corvette

Founded: September 1908

Market share: 17%

Bitter Rivals

RiverNorthPhotography / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

For over 100 years, Ford and General Motors have been “bitter” rivals, and in many ways, they have made each other produce better vehicles. The reality is that General Motors has already had Ford’s crown multiple times, with the F-150 outselling anything GM makes, right now, Ford is in the driver’s seat. Still, GM and its staple brands are ready to push Ford into the backseat and take over.

7. Volkswagen

josefkubes / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Vehicles sold 2024: 379,178

Most popular models: Jetta, Tiguan

Founded: May 1937

Market share: 3.6%

Giant Potential

vesilvio / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

While Volkswagen might seem like an unlikely opponent to take Ford’s crown in the next decade, it’s important to remember that this is the second largest vehicle manufacturer in the world. This scale and opportunity give Volkswagen all the drive it needs to try to push its market share into the double digits while taking down Ford’s at the same time. Will everyone in the United States want to drive a Jetta? Only time will tell.

6. Stellantis

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Vehicles sold 2024: 1.3 million

Most popular models: Jeep Wrangler, Dodge Charger, Jeep Cherokee

Founded: January 2021

Market share: 12%

A Global Giant

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

With 14 different vehicle brands, including Jeep, Chrysler, Fiat, Maserati, Dodge, and Ram Trucks, Ford would be wrong to ignore this brand. Stellantis’ presence in more than 130 countries gives it a unique production advantage, and its lineup is deep enough to match everything Ford sells but for less. As a result, while it may not seem likely today, Stellantis could set its sights on Ford and quickly catch up.

5. Honda

tomeng / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Vehicles sold 2024: 1.2 million

Most popular models: Civic, Accord, Pilot

Founded: September 24, 1948

Market share: 7.3%

Better Resale Value

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Compared to Ford models, Honda vehicles tend to have higher resale value, which has been increasingly crucial to vehicle buyers who want to capitalize on this value down the road. In addition, Honda’s reputation for reliability is second-to-none, and Ford, once known for being an acronym for Found On Road Dead, will have a hard time winning customers over from a brand that offers far more reliability.

4. Toyota

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Vehicles sold 2024: 2.3 million

Most popular models: Camry, Corolla, Highlander

Founded: August 1937

Market share: 15%

Reliability Above All Else

dogayusufdokdok / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Even if you only look at the auto industry once in a blue moon, you should know that Toyota has been coming for Ford’s crown for years. Offering better reliability, durability, and a more overall value than Ford, Toyota’s models like the Camry and Corolla are some of the United States’ best-selling cars year-over-year for a reason. Since its introduction in 1966, the Corolla has sold over 50 million vehicles, a number even the F-150 can’t match.

3. Hyundai Motor Group

Falcon® Photography / Wikimedia Commons

Vehicles sold 2024: 988,000

Most popular models: Tucson, Santa Fe, Elanta

Founded: December 1967

Market share: 11%

From Good to Great

eyewave / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

If you turn back the clock a decade ago, Hyundai (and by extension Kia) was a good car company that held its own and had the best warranty in America. Fast forward to today, and Hyundai and Kia can do no wrong. The Tucson, Santa Fe, and the K5 are selling out as fast as the company can make them. Hyundai’s emphasis on making many features standard compared to luxury auto brands is winning customers over en masse, a lesson Ford should be taking note of.

2. Mazda

josefkubes / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Vehicles sold 2024: 424,382

Most popular models: CX-5, CX-30, CX-9

Founded: January 1920

Market share: 3.6%

Growing Fast

Koki Nagahama / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Mazda must be doing something right for a car company to see a 16% change in annual sales year over year between 2023 and 2024. With a lineup that appeals to all types of customers of all budgets, the company has positioned itself somewhere between luxury vehicles and budget-friendly, and it’s working in a big way. Mazda’s emphasis on affordability without compromise, including its wildly popular CX-30, is paying off and Ford should watch out as Mazda will only keep growing.

1. Tesla

2021 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

Vehicles sold 2024: 634,000

Most popular models: Model 3, Model Y

Founded: 2003

Market share: 4%

The EV King

2023 Getty Images / Getty Images News via Getty Images

With a 50% market share of the electric vehicle market in the United States, Tesla has already overtaken Ford for its crown in some ways. Along with having a (much) larger market cap, Tesla is well on its way to dominating the US market and pushing it toward an electric future whether other car companies want to acknowledge this reality or not. Ford may not stand a chance if Tesla figures out how to make supercharger stations as numerous as gas stations.

