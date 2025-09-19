Prius Reliability: 6.5 Million Sold Globally but 2007 and 2010 Models Lead in U.S. Complaints

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

24/7 Insights

The Toyota Prius is one of the best hybrid-electric vehicles today.

Toyota has sold millions of Prius vehicles since 2001.

Multiple car models have a Prius badge.

Also: Discover “The Next NVIDIA”

Toyota Prius is one of the most beloved hybrid-electric vehicles on the market. Though it was in Japan as early as 1997, its first model year in the U.S. was 2001. As popular as the vehicle is, it should come as no surprise that the Prius family has sold roughly 6.5–7 million models. Complete with Toyota’s comfort and reliability, the Prius has long been praised for being both comfortable and environmentally friendly. At least, this is true for most model years. To better look at the Prius model years you should purchase or avoid, we look at CarComplaints.com and its trusty data set.

This post was updated on September 19, 2025 to clarify the history of Prius, current sales figures, the significance of CarComplaints.com, as well as Toyota’s influence on the larger car market.

Why Is This Important?

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Aside from the fact that it’s super helpful to know which car models you should avoid or purchase, 24/7 Wall St regularly covers Toyota. As one of the world’s biggest automobile manufacturers, Toyota is a trendsetter. This means that other car brands look to Toyota to influence the market.

Avoid: 2007

Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Total NHTSA complaints: 2,439

Undoubtedly one of the worst years in Toyota Prius history, 2007 is a year to avoid. Close to 2,500 National Highway Transportation and Safety Administration complaints suggest staying far away, especially around lighting problems.

Avoid: 2008

EurovisionNim / Wikimedia Commons

Total NHTSA complaints: 1,857

Between holdover issues with lighting and brakes from 2007, the 2008 Toyota Prius is another model year to avoid. Issues with the headlights shutting off while driving were dangerous to the Prius driver and other cars that might not see the Prius coming. Finally, add in concerns about excessive oil consumption.

Avoid: 2010

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Total NHTSA complaints: 3,365

Complete with CarComplaints.com’s “Avoid Like the Plague” stamp, there is every reason to think 2010 is one of the Prius’ worst model years. The brake issue that accounts for 2,055 of the total NHTSA complaints is well documented and caused multiple recalls before a fix was finally found.

Avoid: 2011

contrastaddict / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Total NHTSA complaints: 587

Yet another “Avoid Like the Plague” award from CarComplaints.com is a dead giveaway that the 2011 Prius is another model year to avoid. Brakes again remain the focus this year.

Avoid: 2016

Kārlis Dambrāns / Wikimedia Commons

Total NHTSA complaints: 200

Don’t let the low number of NHTSA complaints fool you; the 2016 Prius is still one to avoid. The car’s windshield was prone to cracking even under light stress, which has been a complete pain for buyers.

Own: 2014

DestinationFearFan / Wikimedia Commons

Total NHTSA complaints: 202

Earning the “Seal of Pretty Good” from CarComplaints.com, the 2014 Toyota Prius is a model year worth owning. Most engine and oil issues from previous years have been resolved, while MPG has improved.

Own: 2015

Rutger van der Maar / Wikimedia Commons

Total NHTSA complaints: 126

With the CarComplaints.com “Seal of Awesome,” the 2015 Prius model year is an easy purchase. While brake problems were present, the car earned an IIHS Top Safety+ award for outstanding safety.

Own: 2018

DarthArt / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total NHTSA complaints: 35

Led by a drop in NHTSA complaints down to just 35 in 2018, it should be no surprise to see the Prius earned CarComplaints.com’s “Seal of Awesome.” No standout issues in 2018 would prevent any recommendation for this model year.

Own: 2021

Angel Di Bilio / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Total NHTSA complaints: 7

While it’s possible more than 7 NHTSA complaints can roll in, the 2021 model year for the Toyota Prius is what every car manufacturer strives for during manufacturing. Add to this low number another outstanding safety report, and 2021 is a must-own model year.

Own: 2022

Alex Neman / Wikimedia Commons

Total NHTSA complaints: 18

Although 2022 saw double the number of NHTSA complaints from 2021, the number of only 18 complaints two years on is already a great sign this year will be a good one. Consider the lack of major issues and only one recall as a very positive sign.