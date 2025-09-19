Prius Reliability: 6.5 Million Sold Globally but 2007 and 2010 Models Lead in U.S. Complaints

Cars and Drivers
By
David Beren
Sep 19, 2025 | Updated 10:27 AM ET
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Sending You to Google News in 3
Toyota Prius is one of the most beloved hybrid-electric vehicles on the market. Though it was in Japan as early as 1997, its first model year in the U.S. was 2001. As popular as the vehicle is, it should come as no surprise that the Prius family has sold roughly 6.5–7 million models. Complete with Toyota’s comfort and reliability, the Prius has long been praised for being both comfortable and environmentally friendly. At least, this is true for most model years. To better look at the Prius model years you should purchase or avoid, we look at CarComplaints.com and its trusty data set.
This post was updated on September 19, 2025 to clarify the history of Prius, current sales figures, the significance of CarComplaints.com, as well as Toyota’s influence on the larger car market.
Toyota has been a leader in the automobile industry for years.
Aside from the fact that it’s super helpful to know which car models you should avoid or purchase, 24/7 Wall St regularly covers Toyota. As one of the world’s biggest automobile manufacturers, Toyota is a trendsetter. This means that other car brands look to Toyota to influence the market.
Over 2,500 NHTSA complaints remind you to stay away from the 2007 Prius.
Undoubtedly one of the worst years in Toyota Prius history, 2007 is a year to avoid. Close to 2,500 National Highway Transportation and Safety Administration complaints suggest staying far away, especially around lighting problems.
The 2008 Toyota Prius had multiple headlight issues.
Between holdover issues with lighting and brakes from 2007, the 2008 Toyota Prius is another model year to avoid. Issues with the headlights shutting off while driving were dangerous to the Prius driver and other cars that might not see the Prius coming. Finally, add in concerns about excessive oil consumption.
The 2010 Toyota Prius is definitely a year to avoid.
Complete with CarComplaints.com’s “Avoid Like the Plague” stamp, there is every reason to think 2010 is one of the Prius’ worst model years. The brake issue that accounts for 2,055 of the total NHTSA complaints is well documented and caused multiple recalls before a fix was finally found.
Stay away from the 2011 Toyota Prius model year
Yet another “Avoid Like the Plague” award from CarComplaints.com is a dead giveaway that the 2011 Prius is another model year to avoid. Brakes again remain the focus this year.
The 2016 Toyota Prius had multiple windshield cracking issues.
Don’t let the low number of NHTSA complaints fool you; the 2016 Prius is still one to avoid. The car’s windshield was prone to cracking even under light stress, which has been a complete pain for buyers.
Earning the “Seal of Pretty Good” from CarComplaints.com, the 2014 Toyota Prius is a model year worth owning. Most engine and oil issues from previous years have been resolved, while MPG has improved.
The 2015 Toyota Prius was an excellent model year.
With the CarComplaints.com “Seal of Awesome,” the 2015 Prius model year is an easy purchase. While brake problems were present, the car earned an IIHS Top Safety+ award for outstanding safety.
Led by a drop in NHTSA complaints down to just 35 in 2018, it should be no surprise to see the Prius earned CarComplaints.com’s “Seal of Awesome.” No standout issues in 2018 would prevent any recommendation for this model year.
The 2021 Toyota Prius is a great model year to own.
While it’s possible more than 7 NHTSA complaints can roll in, the 2021 model year for the Toyota Prius is what every car manufacturer strives for during manufacturing. Add to this low number another outstanding safety report, and 2021 is a must-own model year.
The 2022 Toyota Prius is an easy recommendation.
Although 2022 saw double the number of NHTSA complaints from 2021, the number of only 18 complaints two years on is already a great sign this year will be a good one. Consider the lack of major issues and only one recall as a very positive sign.
The image featured for this article is © <a href="https://live.staticflickr.com/65535/53520121689_9131316cbc_b.jpg" target="_blank" style="font-size: 100%">2024 Toyota Prius in Silver</a> (<a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/" target="_blank" style="100%">BY 2.0</a>) by <a href="https://www.flickr.com/photos/51434786@N06" target="_blank" style="100%">crudmucosa</a>
Latest Podcast Episode
Eric Bleeker of The AI Investor Podcast catches up with 7investing CEO Simon Erickson
40 min
Live Updates
See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free
Live
Sep 4, 2025
Sep 3, 2025
First released to the world in 1966, the Toyota Corolla became the best-selling car in the world in only eight…
24/7 Wall St. Insights The Toyota Camry is a popular, reliable, mid-sized sedan. In 2023, Toyota sold nearly 300,000 Camry…
As one of the most popular vehicles in the world, the Toyota Camry has a stellar reputation. Originally sold in…
Toyota is a highly reliable brand of Japanese car that has sold extremely well across the U.S. Ever since the…
24/7 Wall St. Insights We used data from websites like CoPilot, Consumer Reports, CarComplaints, and FIXD The Highlander offers strong…
As one of Toyota’s most popular SUVs, the Highlander has been around since 2000. The three-row SUV sits in the…
24/7 Wall St. Insights We used data from CarComplaints, Consumer Reports, and Vehicle History. The Subaru Crosstrek, a subcompact SUV,…
One of the most popular mid-size sedans on the road today, the Honda Accord needs no introduction. This hugely popular…
24/7 Wall St. Insights We used sales and recall data on Honda Accords. Honda sold 197,947 Accords in 2023. Also,…