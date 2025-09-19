S&P 500
6,661.90
+0.17%
Dow Jones
46,328.80
+0.15%
Nasdaq 100
24,599.50
+0.37%
Russell 2000
2,457.59
-0.64%
FTSE 100
9,245.30
-0.10%
Nikkei 225
45,347.50
-1.29%
Stock Market Live September 19: President Xi Takes President Trump’s Call, S&P 500 (VOO) Rises
Home > Cars and Drivers > Prius Reliability: 6.5 Million Sold Globally but 2007 and 2010 Models Lead in U.S. Complaints

Cars and Drivers

Prius Reliability: 6.5 Million Sold Globally but 2007 and 2010 Models Lead in U.S. Complaints

Prius Reliability: 6.5 Million Sold Globally but 2007 and 2010 Models Lead in U.S. Complaints

By David Beren

Sep 19, 2025  |  Updated 10:27 AM ET

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

24/7 Insights

  • The Toyota Prius is one of the best hybrid-electric vehicles today. 
  • Toyota has sold millions of Prius vehicles since 2001. 
  • Multiple car models have a Prius badge. 
  • Also: Discover “The Next NVIDIA” 

Toyota Prius is one of the most beloved hybrid-electric vehicles on the market. Though it was in Japan as early as 1997, its first model year in the U.S. was 2001. As popular as the vehicle is, it should come as no surprise that the Prius family has sold roughly 6.5–7 million models. Complete with Toyota’s comfort and reliability, the Prius has long been praised for being both comfortable and environmentally friendly. At least, this is true for most model years. To better look at the Prius model years you should purchase or avoid, we look at CarComplaints.com and its trusty data set. 

This post was updated on September 19, 2025 to clarify the history of Prius, current sales figures, the significance of CarComplaints.com, as well as Toyota’s influence on the larger car market.

Why Is This Important?

jetcityimage / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Toyota has been a leader in the automobile industry for years.

Aside from the fact that it’s super helpful to know which car models you should avoid or purchase, 24/7 Wall St regularly covers Toyota. As one of the world’s biggest automobile manufacturers, Toyota is a trendsetter. This means that other car brands look to Toyota to influence the market.

Avoid: 2007

2007 Toyota Prius
Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons

Over 2,500 NHTSA complaints remind you to stay away from the 2007 Prius.

  • Total NHTSA complaints: 2,439

Undoubtedly one of the worst years in Toyota Prius history, 2007 is a year to avoid. Close to 2,500 National Highway Transportation and Safety Administration complaints suggest staying far away, especially around lighting problems. 

Avoid: 2008

2008 Toyota Prius
EurovisionNim / Wikimedia Commons

The 2008 Toyota Prius had multiple headlight issues.

  • Total NHTSA complaints: 1,857

Between holdover issues with lighting and brakes from 2007, the 2008 Toyota Prius is another model year to avoid. Issues with the headlights shutting off while driving were dangerous to the Prius driver and other cars that might not see the Prius coming. Finally, add in concerns about excessive oil consumption. 

Avoid: 2010

Joe Raedle / Getty Images

The 2010 Toyota Prius is definitely a year to avoid.

  • Total NHTSA complaints: 3,365

Complete with CarComplaints.com’s “Avoid Like the Plague” stamp, there is every reason to think 2010 is one of the Prius’ worst model years. The brake issue that accounts for 2,055 of the total NHTSA complaints is well documented and caused multiple recalls before a fix was finally found. 

Avoid: 2011

contrastaddict / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Stay away from the 2011 Toyota Prius model year

  • Total NHTSA complaints: 587

Yet another “Avoid Like the Plague” award from CarComplaints.com is a dead giveaway that the 2011 Prius is another model year to avoid. Brakes again remain the focus this year.

Avoid: 2016

2016 Toyota Prius
Kārlis Dambrāns / Wikimedia Commons

The 2016 Toyota Prius had multiple windshield cracking issues.

  • Total NHTSA complaints: 200

Don’t let the low number of NHTSA complaints fool you; the 2016 Prius is still one to avoid. The car’s windshield was prone to cracking even under light stress, which has been a complete pain for buyers. 

Own: 2014

2014 Toyota Prius
DestinationFearFan / Wikimedia Commons

  • Total NHTSA complaints: 202

Earning the “Seal of Pretty Good” from CarComplaints.com, the 2014 Toyota Prius is a model year worth owning. Most engine and oil issues from previous years have been resolved, while MPG has improved. 

Own: 2015

2015 Toyota Prius
Rutger van der Maar / Wikimedia Commons

The 2015 Toyota Prius was an excellent model year.

  • Total NHTSA complaints: 126

With the CarComplaints.com “Seal of Awesome,” the 2015 Prius model year is an easy purchase. While brake problems were present, the car earned an IIHS Top Safety+ award for outstanding safety. 

Own: 2018

DarthArt / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Total NHTSA complaints: 35

Led by a drop in NHTSA complaints down to just 35 in 2018, it should be no surprise to see the Prius earned CarComplaints.com’s “Seal of Awesome.” No standout issues in 2018 would prevent any recommendation for this model year. 

Own: 2021

Toyota Prius
Angel Di Bilio / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The 2021 Toyota Prius is a great model year to own.

  • Total NHTSA complaints: 7

While it’s possible more than 7 NHTSA complaints can roll in, the 2021 model year for the Toyota Prius is what every car manufacturer strives for during manufacturing. Add to this low number another outstanding safety report, and 2021 is a must-own model year. 

Own: 2022

2022 Toyota Prius
Alex Neman / Wikimedia Commons

The 2022 Toyota Prius is an easy recommendation.

  • Total NHTSA complaints: 18

Although 2022 saw double the number of NHTSA complaints from 2021, the number of only 18 complaints two years on is already a great sign this year will be a good one. Consider the lack of major issues and only one recall as a very positive sign. 

The image featured for this article is © <a href="https://live.staticflickr.com/65535/53520121689_9131316cbc_b.jpg" target="_blank" style="font-size: 100%">2024 Toyota Prius in Silver</a> (<a href="https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/" target="_blank" style="100%">BY 2.0</a>) by <a href="https://www.flickr.com/photos/51434786@N06" target="_blank" style="100%">crudmucosa</a>

Latest Podcast Episode

Eric Bleeker of The AI Investor Podcast catches up with 7investing CEO Simon Erickson

40 min

Live Updates

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Will Broadcom (AVGO) Beat Earnings Tonight?

Live

Joel South |

Sep 4, 2025

Live: Will Broadcom (AVGO) Beat Earnings Tonight?
Live: Credo Smashes earnings and Shares Jump 8%

Live

Joel South |

Sep 3, 2025

Live: Credo Smashes earnings and Shares Jump 8%

Continue Reading

5 Toyota Corolla Years To Avoid and 5 Years To Own
David Beren | May 15, 2024

5 Toyota Corolla Years To Avoid and 5 Years To Own

First released to the world in 1966, the Toyota Corolla became the best-selling car in the world in only eight…
These Are the Toyota Camry Model Years to Avoid
David Beren | Aug 11, 2024

These Are the Toyota Camry Model Years to Avoid

24/7 Wall St. Insights The Toyota Camry is a popular, reliable, mid-sized sedan. In 2023, Toyota sold nearly 300,000 Camry…
5 Worst Toyota Camry Years To Avoid and 5 Years To Own
David Beren | May 7, 2024

5 Worst Toyota Camry Years To Avoid and 5 Years To Own

As one of the most popular vehicles in the world, the Toyota Camry has a stellar reputation. Originally sold in…
Completely Avoid These Worst Toyota Highlander Years
Christian Drerup | Nov 9, 2024

Completely Avoid These Worst Toyota Highlander Years

Toyota is a highly reliable brand of Japanese car that has sold extremely well across the U.S. Ever since the…
The Worst Toyota Highlander Years and Why You Should Avoid Them
David Beren | Aug 14, 2024

The Worst Toyota Highlander Years and Why You Should Avoid Them

24/7 Wall St. Insights We used data from websites like CoPilot, Consumer Reports, CarComplaints, and FIXD The Highlander offers strong…
5 Worst Toyota Highlander Years to Avoid and 5 Years to Own
David Beren | May 25, 2024

5 Worst Toyota Highlander Years to Avoid and 5 Years to Own

As one of Toyota’s most popular SUVs, the Highlander has been around since 2000. The three-row SUV sits in the…
You Should Definitely Avoid These Subaru Crosstrek Model Years
Jenn Boozer | Sep 17, 2025

You Should Definitely Avoid These Subaru Crosstrek Model Years

24/7 Wall St. Insights We used data from CarComplaints, Consumer Reports, and Vehicle History. The Subaru Crosstrek, a subcompact SUV,…
5 Honda Accord Years to Avoid and 5 Years to Own
David Beren | May 8, 2024

5 Honda Accord Years to Avoid and 5 Years to Own

One of the most popular mid-size sedans on the road today, the Honda Accord needs no introduction. This hugely popular…
You Really Don’t Want to Own This Car
David Beren | Aug 22, 2024

You Really Don’t Want to Own This Car

24/7 Wall St. Insights We used sales and recall data on Honda Accords. Honda sold 197,947 Accords in 2023. Also,…

Top Gaining Stocks

Eversource Energy
ES Vol: 6,680,082
+$3.46
+5.42%
$67.34
Newmont
NEM Vol: 6,407,937
+$3.48
+4.44%
$81.80
Uber
UBER Vol: 16,409,465
+$3.80
+4.01%
$98.50
Palantir
PLTR Vol: 50,154,038
+$6.78
+3.83%
$183.75
Fortinet
FTNT Vol: 5,426,415
+$2.81
+3.47%
$83.80

Top Losing Stocks

Dexcom
DXCM Vol: 8,715,653
-$7.61
10.04%
$68.17
Humana
HUM Vol: 1,878,349
-$13.49
5.09%
$251.38
Dollar General
DG Vol: 2,269,209
-$4.68
4.38%
$102.22
Texas Pacific Land
TPL Vol: 93,552
-$37.29
4.08%
$875.99
Hologic
HOLX Vol: 2,812,368
-$2.78
4.06%
$65.50