The New Fastest Car in the World Is an EV

The new Yangwang U9 Xtreme hypercar set a new global production-car speed record. In a test, it reached 308 miles per hour. It took the lead from the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+. The Yangwang brand belongs to China-based BYD, the largest EV manufacturer in the world.

According to Yangwang, the U9 Xtreme puts out 3,000 horsepower, which is almost unimaginable. Bloomberg reports, “Energy is stored in BYD’s lithium iron phosphate Blade Battery.” The car also needed custom-made tires.

The announcement is a victory for BYD. A few years ago, it was barely known outside its home country. It is the world’s largest EV maker because China is the world’s largest EV market by far. BYD has started to expand in southwest Asia and Latin America. It is in the early stages of entering Europe, but there are tariffs there. In the United States, 100% tariffs, put in place largely to help Ford and GM, block BYD sales.

Most of the world’s fastest cars are built in Europe. They come from Porsche, Ferrari, McLaren, Lamborghini, and niche car companies such as Koenigsegg. They are combustion-powered cars, usually with massive V8 engines, and they are also expensive. Price tags can reach above $2 million.

The speed record may help BYD become better known outside China.

