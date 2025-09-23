S&P 500
6,704.40
+0.02%
Dow Jones
46,492.70
+0.12%
Nasdaq 100
24,801.90
+0.03%
Russell 2000
2,470.74
+0.19%
FTSE 100
9,265.50
+0.06%
Nikkei 225
45,819.00
+0.00%
Home > Cars and Drivers > The New Fastest Car in the World Is an EV

Cars and Drivers

The New Fastest Car in the World Is an EV

The New Fastest Car in the World Is an EV

By Douglas A. McIntyre

Sep 23, 2025  |  Updated 7:04 AM ET

This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.

The new Yangwang U9 Xtreme hypercar set a new global production-car speed record. In a test, it reached 308 miles per hour. It took the lead from the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+. The Yangwang brand belongs to China-based BYD, the largest EV manufacturer in the world.

24/7 Wall St. Key Points:

  • The Yangwang U9 Xtreme hypercar has set a new global production-car speed record.
  • That may help EV maker BYD become better known outside China.
  • Are you ahead, or behind on retirement? SmartAsset’s free tool can match you with a financial advisor in minutes to help you answer that today. Each advisor has been carefully vetted, and must act in your best interests. Don’t waste another minute; learn more here.(Sponsor)

According to Yangwang, the U9 Xtreme puts out 3,000 horsepower, which is almost unimaginable. Bloomberg reports, “Energy is stored in BYD’s lithium iron phosphate Blade Battery.” The car also needed custom-made tires.

The announcement is a victory for BYD. A few years ago, it was barely known outside its home country. It is the world’s largest EV maker because China is the world’s largest EV market by far. BYD has started to expand in southwest Asia and Latin America. It is in the early stages of entering Europe, but there are tariffs there. In the United States, 100% tariffs, put in place largely to help Ford and GM, block BYD sales.

Most of the world’s fastest cars are built in Europe. They come from Porsche, Ferrari, McLaren, Lamborghini, and niche car companies such as Koenigsegg. They are combustion-powered cars, usually with massive V8 engines, and they are also expensive. Price tags can reach above $2 million.

The speed record may help BYD become better known outside China.

New Study Spells Doom for Tesla, Rivian, and Others

 

The image featured for this article is © Deagreez / iStock via Getty Images

Latest Podcast Episode

Eric Bleeker of The AI Investor Podcast catches up with 7investing CEO Simon Erickson

40 min

Live Updates

Our $500K AI Portfolio

See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free

Our Investment Portfolio
Live: Will Broadcom (AVGO) Beat Earnings Tonight?

Live

Joel South |

Sep 4, 2025

Live: Will Broadcom (AVGO) Beat Earnings Tonight?
Live: Credo Smashes earnings and Shares Jump 8%

Live

Joel South |

Sep 3, 2025

Live: Credo Smashes earnings and Shares Jump 8%

Continue Reading

Tesla Rival BYD Hits A Home Run
Douglas A. McIntyre | Aug 30, 2025

Tesla Rival BYD Hits A Home Run

In the first half of this year, China’s EV giant BYD made $2.1 billion on revenue of $52 billion. The…
New Tesla Model to Help Sales
Douglas A. McIntyre | Sep 3, 2024

New Tesla Model to Help Sales

Tesla is set to release a six-seat Model Y in China. Local electric vehicle (EV) makers will soon launch six-seat…
Europe Gives Tesla Big Help
Douglas A. McIntyre | Jun 12, 2024

Europe Gives Tesla Big Help

New European Union tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles will benefit Tesla, even if China retaliates with tariffs of its own.
BYD Outsells Tesla in Europe
Douglas A. McIntyre | May 22, 2025

BYD Outsells Tesla in Europe

BYD outsold Tesla in Europe for the first time in April. The electric vehicle makers are locked in a battle…
Tesla’s China Challenge
Douglas A. McIntyre | Dec 10, 2024

Tesla’s China Challenge

Tesla lags its rivals in the world’s largest electric vehicle (EV) market. However, it has a larger global footprint than its…
With Many Upcoming Trade Agreements….INVEST TO WIN!
Randy Lazer | May 29, 2025

With Many Upcoming Trade Agreements….INVEST TO WIN!

Investing is rooted in one’s assessment of what the future will bring. With the UK trade deal announced, and 17…
2 Surprising Stocks That Could Be Hurt By Trump’s European Tariffs
Rich Duprey | Feb 19, 2025

2 Surprising Stocks That Could Be Hurt By Trump’s European Tariffs

President Trump is going scorched earth on America’s major European trading partners. Vowing to impose reciprocal tariffs on “every country”…
Buffett Dumps China BYD EV
Douglas A. McIntyre | Sep 22, 2025

Buffett Dumps China BYD EV

Warren Buffett sold the last of the BYD shares he owned. Here's why the Oracle of Omaha is getting out…
6 Most Important Things in Business Today
Douglas A. McIntyre | Aug 1, 2018

6 Most Important Things in Business Today

Apple within striking distance of a trillion dollar market value, Campbell Soup under pressure to restructure more rapidly, the president…

Top Gaining Stocks

Teradyne
TER Vol: 7,137,441
+$15.33
+12.79%
$135.18
Oracle
ORCL Vol: 44,437,715
+$19.49
+6.31%
$328.15
Applied Materials
AMAT Vol: 15,475,503
+$10.42
+5.48%
$200.52
Western Digital
WDC Vol: 9,686,352
+$5.78
+5.42%
$112.41
Enphase Energy
ENPH Vol: 9,081,146
+$2.08
+5.41%
$40.50

Top Losing Stocks

Kenvue
KVUE Vol: 76,034,194
-$1.37
7.47%
$16.97
Match Group
MTCH Vol: 8,805,160
-$2.08
5.40%
$36.43
Keurig Dr Pepper
KDP Vol: 23,838,592
-$1.16
4.28%
$25.95
Lennar
LEN Vol: 6,043,598
-$5.41
4.25%
$121.91
Church & Dwight
CHD Vol: 3,331,728
-$3.67
4.06%
$86.68