The New Fastest Car in the World Is an EV

Cars and Drivers
By
Douglas A. McIntyre
Sep 23, 2025 | Updated 7:04 AM ET
This post may contain links from our sponsors and affiliates, and Flywheel Publishing may receive compensation for actions taken through them.
Sending You to Google News in 3
The new Yangwang U9 Xtreme hypercar set a new global production-car speed record. In a test, it reached 308 miles per hour. It took the lead from the Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 300+. The Yangwang brand belongs to China-based BYD, the largest EV manufacturer in the world.
According to Yangwang, the U9 Xtreme puts out 3,000 horsepower, which is almost unimaginable. Bloomberg reports, “Energy is stored in BYD’s lithium iron phosphate Blade Battery.” The car also needed custom-made tires.
The announcement is a victory for BYD. A few years ago, it was barely known outside its home country. It is the world’s largest EV maker because China is the world’s largest EV market by far. BYD has started to expand in southwest Asia and Latin America. It is in the early stages of entering Europe, but there are tariffs there. In the United States, 100% tariffs, put in place largely to help Ford and GM, block BYD sales.
Most of the world’s fastest cars are built in Europe. They come from Porsche, Ferrari, McLaren, Lamborghini, and niche car companies such as Koenigsegg. They are combustion-powered cars, usually with massive V8 engines, and they are also expensive. Price tags can reach above $2 million.
The speed record may help BYD become better known outside China.
New Study Spells Doom for Tesla, Rivian, and Others
The image featured for this article is © Deagreez / iStock via Getty Images
Latest Podcast Episode
Eric Bleeker of The AI Investor Podcast catches up with 7investing CEO Simon Erickson
40 min
Live Updates
See us invest in our favorite AI stock ideas for free
Live
Sep 4, 2025
Sep 3, 2025
In the first half of this year, China’s EV giant BYD made $2.1 billion on revenue of $52 billion. The…
Tesla is set to release a six-seat Model Y in China. Local electric vehicle (EV) makers will soon launch six-seat…
New European Union tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles will benefit Tesla, even if China retaliates with tariffs of its own.
BYD outsold Tesla in Europe for the first time in April. The electric vehicle makers are locked in a battle…
Tesla lags its rivals in the world’s largest electric vehicle (EV) market. However, it has a larger global footprint than its…
Investing is rooted in one’s assessment of what the future will bring. With the UK trade deal announced, and 17…
President Trump is going scorched earth on America’s major European trading partners. Vowing to impose reciprocal tariffs on “every country”…
Warren Buffett sold the last of the BYD shares he owned. Here's why the Oracle of Omaha is getting out…
Apple within striking distance of a trillion dollar market value, Campbell Soup under pressure to restructure more rapidly, the president…