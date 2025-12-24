S&P 500
Cars and Drivers

BYD’s European Sales Soar 235%

  • BYD sales in Europe soared in November, while those at Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) were in retreat.
  • BYD is expanding beyond Europe and China, but not to the United States due to high tariffs on Chinese EVs.
Douglas A. McIntyre
BYD’s registrations in the European Union were up 235.2% in November to 16,158, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA). Meanwhile, registrations for Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) fell 34.2% to 12,130. For the first 11 months of the year, BYD registrations rose 240% to 110,715, while those at Tesla fell 38.8% to 110,715.

BYD sells more electric vehicles than Tesla does worldwide. It is also the sales leader in its home market of China, which is the world’s largest EV market.

One way BYD is pushing into Europe is by building assembly plants there. It is considering a factory in Spain, which would be its third in the region. It has plants operating in Hungary and Turkey. These factories might be a way to avoid tariffs on Chinese EVs in the region.

BYD’s position in China bolsters its finances. Its market share is about 25%, but there are dozens of competitors, including Tesla. Because the market has so many manufacturers, some are likely to go out of business.

BYD has started to export its vehicles to markets outside China and Europe. One of its major targets is South America, and it has a factory in Brazil.

For now, BYD will sell no vehicles in the United States because of a 100% tariff on Chinese EVs. GM and Ford understand that if these tariffs disappear, they will be in trouble. Ford CEO Jim Farley said as much earlier this year.

BYD sales in Europe show how quickly it can enter a market and expand its footprint.

