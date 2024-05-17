Companies and Brands

Millennials' 24 Least Favorite Beverages: Ranked

Happy mature business woman executive holding cell phone looking away in office. Smiling mid aged 40s professional businesswoman manager entrepreneur using cellphone working on smartphone. Copy space
insta_photos / Shutterstock.com
Kristin Hitchcock
Published:

Millennials tend to have pretty adventurous palates, but there are some drinks that they just don’t like! From sugary concoctions to bitter brews, get ready for a countdown of the 24 beverages millennials are most likely to wrinkle their noses at!

We gathered all of our data from YouGov, which surveyed millennials about their drink preferences. This article is organized countdown style, so you’ll find the most disliked beverage at the end! We’ve also included a rating, which is the percentage of millennials that gave each beverage a high rating. 

As always, if you decide to indulge in any of the alcoholic beverages on this list, be sure to drink responsibly!

You can also take a look at the brands millennials like the most. As you might imagine, they’re very different from this list. 

Without further ado, let’s see if your least favorite beverage made the cut!

What Does This Have to Do with Finance?

Business Woman putting a coin on a pile of coins. Placing coins in a row from low to high is comparable to saving money to grow more. The concept of growing savings and saving by investing in a stock.
Source: Pickadook / Shutterstock.com

As my dad always used to say: “the best way to figure out what to invest in is to see what your neighbor is wearing.” Or, in this case, what your neighbor is drinking! If you’re selecting companies to invest in, you probably don’t want to select companies that Millenials don’t like. 

24. Lavazza

Barista woman testing the aroma of fresh coffee beans sniffing
Source: Kzenon / Shutterstock.com

  • Rating: 39%

Lavazza is a popular Italian coffee brand that’s best known for its espresso blends. However, the flavor may be a bit too bold for what many Millenials are looking for. 

23. Zephyrhills

overflowing mineral water in transparent glass with drops and bubbles isolated over white, blue background, close up
Source: Ailisa / Shutterstock.com

  • Rating: 39%

This brand of bottled water is sourced in Florida. It may offer a clear, crisp taste, but many Millenials may consider it too expensive. Others seemingly didn’t even know the brand existed!

22. Erath

Three glasses with white, rose and red wine on a wooden barrel in the vineyard. Wide photo
Source: Rostislav_Sedlacek / Shutterstock.com

  • Rating: 39%

Erath is a winery in Oregon’s Dundee Hills. This company produces Pinot Noir and other cool-climate varietals. While their wine is described as fruit-forward, it appears that Millenials don’t like them too much!

21. BuzzTallz

Source: Finn Hafemann / E+ via Getty Images

  • Rating: 39%

BuzzTallz isn’t well-known to millennials. Typically, they are loaded with sugar and target a younger demographic. 

20. Cakebread Cellars

Young people toasting red wine glasses at farm house vineyard countryside - Happy friends enjoying happy hour at winery bar restaurant - Life style concept with guys and girls eating at dinner party
Source: DavideAngelini / Shutterstock.com

  • Rating: 39%

Cakebread Cellars is a well-respected winery located in Napa Valley, California. Cakebread produces a range of wines, like Chardonnay and Cabernet Sauvignon. 

19. Ghia

Happy mature business woman entrepreneur in office using laptop at work, smiling professional middle aged 40 years old female company executive wearing suit working on computer at workplace.
Source: insta_photos / Shutterstock.com

  • Rating: 39%

Ghia is a sparkling aperitif brand known for its botanical ingredients and lower alcohol content than traditional aperitifs. It is targeted towards health-conscious drinkers, but it appears that Millenials do not rate it very highly. 

18. Rasasvada Zero-Proof Spirit

A glass of whiskey in old oak barrel. Copper alambic on background. Traditional alcohol distillery concept
Source: Smit / Shutterstock.com

  • Rating: 38%

Rasasvada offers a unique option for those who want to enjoy the taste and experience of a spirit without the alcohol. This company offers zero-proof spirits that are crafted with botanicals and other natural flavors. However, millennials do not seem to like this brand. 

17. ZICO

Source: PicturePartners / Getty Images

  • Rating: 38%

ZICO is a brand of coconut water that millennials don’t seem to know well. It’s likely that this generation prefers other brands of coconut water. 

16. Starborough

Source: Ridofranz / iStock via Getty Images

  • Rating: 38%

Starborough is another brand that millennials don’t know well and don’t seem to like when they do know it. It’s rated similarly to the previous drinks on this list. 

15. Pentire Adrift

Nachos and beer on a table of a sports bar
Source: Esdelval / Shutterstock.com

  • Rating: 38%

Pentire Adrift is a Cornish brewery that’s best known for its craft beers. It’s known for using locally sourced ingredients, but it seems that many Millenials don’t prefer their beverages.

14. Kim Crawford

A group of girlfriends raise a toast with glasses of white colored wine on a sunset. Close shot.
Source: Summer loveee / Shutterstock.com

  • Rating: 38%

Kim Crawford is a New Zealand winery. Its drinks used to be pretty popular amongst Millenials, but its ratings have been dropping. Its most popular wines are typically fruit-forward and crips. 

13. Robert Mondavi Private Selection

Pouring two glasses of white wine from a bottle in a close up view of the wineglasses over an abstract brown blue background with copy space
Source: stockcreations / Shutterstock.com

  • Rating: 38%

Robert Mondavi Private Selection is a line of wines from the Robert Mondavi Winery in California. Its selection includes affordable, dependable wine, but this company also produces some high-end drinking options. 

12. Woodnose Sacre

Middle age hispanic couple smiling happy and drinking coffee. Leaning on the window at home.
Source: Krakenimages.com / Shutterstock.com

  • Rating: 37%

Woodnose Sacre is a smaller producer that doesn’t have much traction. Based on the poll results, not many millennials know of their beverages, which is likely why they have such low ratings. 

11. Santa Margherita

Wine sparkles in the late afternoon sun/Sparkling Red Wine?Grapes and leaves surround a glass of sparkling red wine in a glass.
Source: Timothy OLeary / Shutterstock.com

  • Rating: 37%

Santa Margherita is an Italian winery that’s best known for their Pinto Grigio and Prosecco wines. For one reason or another, millennials just don’t seem to like them!

10. Eight O’Clock Coffee

Popular health care drink : Bulletproof Coffee
Source: karins / Shutterstock.com

  • Rating: 37%

While Eight O’Clock Coffee was well-known by the millennials surveyed, it seems that most did not think highly of this coffee brand. That said, this coffee is a popular choice for other generations. It’s best known for being affordable and consistent. 

9. Three Spirit Non-Alcoholic

Source: Brent Hofacker / Shutterstock

  • Rating: 37%

This company caters to the growing market for non-alcoholic beverages with complex flavors. It produces zero-proof spirits made with botanicals that mimic the experience of spirits without the alcohol content. That said, millennials generally don’t seem to like them. 

8. Slim Chillers

Source: bhofack2 / iStock via Getty Images

  • Rating: 37%

Slim Chillers is another one of those brands that millennials just aren’t very familiar with. For this reason, the company ended up at the bottom of the list! You can’t think highly of something if you don’t know about it.

7. Mi Campo

Tasty tequila with lime, salt and chili pepper on dark background
Source: Pixel-Shot / Shutterstock.com

  • Rating: 36%

Mi Campo is a brand of tequila made with pure blue agave. It doesn’t rate well with millennials, and many of those polled didn’t know the brand existed! Therefore, the company got booted towards the bottom of our list. 

6. BuzzBallz Biggies

glasses of tequila, gold tequila and silver tequila, typical mexican drink
Source: RHJPhtotos / Shutterstock.com

  • Rating: 36%

BuzzBalls Biggies makes hand-crafted cocktails in larger sizes. Its drinks are made to be shared and very easy to drink. Still, many millennials do not care for their drinks. 

5. Widow Jane

Glass of elegant whiskey with ice cubes on a bar counter with dark moody atmosphere. Drink art concept.
Source: Cagkan Sayin / Shutterstock.com

  • Rating: 36%

Widow Jane is a New York-based distillery known for its innovative and award-winning whiskeys. Despite being very adventurous, this brand isn’t well-liked by millennials. The company is best known for its unique grains and finishing techniques, which leave its whiskeys with a unique blend of flavors. 

4. Volcan de mi Tierra

Shots of tasty tequila with lime on table in bar
Source: Pixel-Shot / Shutterstock.com

  • Rating: 36%

Volcan de mi Tierra translates to “Volcano of my Earth” and is a brand of tequila. Based on the survey, not many millennials have tried this brand and those who have didn’t rate it very highly. Like all tequilas, this company makes its beverages with blue agave plants. 

 3. Proteau

Refreshing Cold Boozy Frozen Tequila Margarita with Salt and Lime
Source: Brent Hofacker / Shutterstock.com

  • Rating: 34%

Proteau is another nonalcoholic drink company that focuses on high-end beverages. As you might imagine, the brand can get pretty expensive for this reason! Some of its drinks were meant to replace wine, but many millennials do not rate them very highly. 

2. Curious Elixirs

Source: Brent Hofacker / Shutterstock

  • Rating: 34%

Curious Elixirs specializes in non-alcoholic cocktails, like many of the beverages on our list! Its bottled drinks are crafted with botanicals and made to mimic the taste of classic cocktails without providing any alcohol. 

1. Firstleaf

tall glass of rich orange wine
Source: Olesia Teteria / Shutterstock.com

  • Rating: 32%

Firstleaf is a wine club that provides a curated selection of wine to your doorstep based on your preferences. While this company is unique compared to others on our list, it also isn’t very highly rated by millennials.

Want to Retire Early? Start Here (Sponsor)

Want retirement to come a few years earlier than you’d planned? Or are you ready to retire now, but want an extra set of eyes on your finances?

Now you can speak with up to 3 financial experts in your area for FREE. By simply clicking here you can begin to match with financial professionals who can help you build your plan to retire early. And the best part? The first conversation with them is free.

Click here to match with up to 3 financial pros who would be excited to help you make financial decisions.
Read more: Companies and Brands, lowest-rated beverages by millennials, millennials least favorite beverages, Millennials' 24 Least Favorite Beverages, poorly rated beverages, what beverages do millennials avoid, which beverages do millennials like least

Thank you for reading! Have some feedback for us?
Contact the 24/7 Wall St. editorial team.

Editors' Picks

15 Least Popular Car Models According to Millennials: Ranked

15 Least Popular TV Networks According to Millennials: Ranked

This Company Reports $4 Million in Profit for Every Employee