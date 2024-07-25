Avoid All Purse and Bag Brands Except These 9 HighKey / Shutterstock

A purse isn’t just a practical place to stash your cell phone and wallet. It’s also a statement piece that reflects your style and completes your outfit. Quality purses and bags can last for years, while others may start coming apart at the seams after only a few uses. While a quality bag may be expensive, but the price is worth it.

When it comes to nice purses and bags, a few brands rise to the top. While there are many want-to-be brands that pop up every few years, there is a reason many top purse brands are quite old. These brands are best known for their timeless design and unparalleled quality. They tend to offer just a few quality bags, but these bags are carefully designed and crafted.

We scoured Reddit, YouTube, and blogs like the Collectors Cage to find the best premium purse and bag brands. Here are some key takeaways:

The best handbags are more than just a way to transport all your essentials. They have exceptional quality and a serious brand heritage. They’re often seen as heirloom pieces and tend to rettain their value overtime.

You should also be wary of counterfeit bags, which are one of the most counterfeited items in America.

Why Are We Covering This?

Source: FG Trade / Getty Images

The handbag market is absolutely massive! It’s poised to grow to 81.76 billion by 2031, which is nothing to scoff at. Its market size makes it a significant part of the economy.

1. Celine

Source: Creative Lab / Shutterstock.com

Celine was founded in 1945 and has since morphed into a quality, timeless brand. This brand is best known for its minimalist aesthetic and focus on quality materials. Celine handbags are crafted out of top-quality leather, ensuring that they’re stunning out of the box and age beautifully. These bags are some of the few that tend to look better after being used.

Celine’s Top Purses

Source: fstop123 / E+ via Getty Images

The Celine handbag collection has many timeless styles, perfect for everyday use and special occasions. Their most famous bag is the structured Trapeze bag, which has turned into a true icon. It has very distinctive, clean lines and a convenient clasp closure.

Celine also makes some more relaxed bags, like the Cabas tote bag, which is very spacious and perfect for those who need to carry quite a bit of stuff.

Of course, this brand is constantly coming out with new bags, too. The Triomphe bag takes inspiration from Celine’s older purses but in a new, modern aesthetic. The Celine 16 bag is one of their newer designs and has a boxier outline.

2. Loewe

Source: philfiddyment / Flickr

Loewe offers a unique Spanish twist with a touch of playfulness. Loewe was founded in Madrid in 1846. They provide more of a whimsical design, and they aren’t scared to innovate with more interesting materials, like feathers. Therefore, many of their bags are more eye-catching and unique than anything else you’ll find.

Loewe’s Top Bags

Source: Eloi_Omella / E+ via Getty Images

Loewe may be a traditional brand, but they do not make traditional bags! Practically all of their purses have an unconventional design. For instance, the Puzzle bag is a geometric masterpiece that has a distinctive origami-like constriction. The Balloon bag lives up to its name with its rounded silhouette and drawstring closure.

One of their more “normal” bags is the Gate bag, which features a clean silhouette and structured top handle. The Amazona bag provides a bit of extra elegance and plenty of functionality for those who don’t want something that’s quite so out there.

3. Gucci

Source: Sitthipong Pengjan / iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Most people have heard of Gucci. They’re a brand that’s synonymous with bold, statement-making design Gucci has become a household name thanks to their trendsetting design and luxurious materials. The Gucci bag is an unmistakable symbol of individuality and a touch of Italian flamboyance.

Gucci’s Top Purses

Source: Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images

Gucci has made tons of bags over the years. The GG Supreme is one of their signature bags and is instantly recognizable. It features soft, padded leather with bold hardware. If you want a simple luxury bag, this is the one many people choose.

Gucci has a legacy rich with bag design, though. For instance, their Jackie bag is named after Jackie Kennedy and features clean lines with a bamboo handle. Their Dionysus bag is a bit bolder with a tiger head closure, adding a touch of surprise to their traditional bag design.

4. Prada

Source: Franco Origlia / Getty Images

Similiar to Gucci, just about everyone has heard of Prada, too (even if you aren’t bit into luxury purses). Prada is best known for their more traditional luxury bags that focus on clean lines and premium materials. They may not be the most trend-setting bags, but they’re designed to last a lifetime and still be fashionable.

Prada’s Top Bags

Source: CervelliInFuga / Shutterstock.com

Prada’s design philosophy leans closely towards minimalism and timeless designs, so you’ll find many more traditional bags in their arsenal. For instance, their iconic Saffiano leather is known for its distinctive crosshatch pattern and exceptional durability. It’s a staple of the Prada collection. The Galleria bag embodies the brand well, too, with its structure silhouette and clean lines.

While Prada is known for its classical design, they also have some modern options that are a bit different. The Prada Re-Nylon collection utilizes recycled nylon for a sustainable twist, while maintaining the brand’s signature elegance.

5. Saint Laurent

Source: Victoria Chudinova / Shutterstock.com

Saint Laurent isn’t as well-known as some other brands on this list, but a quick search online reveals that they have a very strong cult following. They’re much more rebellious than other luxury bag brands, growing out of the rock-and-roll style of the 1960s. While their bags are still crafted with some of the finest materials, they’re also statement-making and bold.

Saint Laurent’s Top Bags

Source: warrenlemay / Flickr

Saint Laurent takes classical bags and infuses them with a touch of surprise. For instance, their Sac de Jour bag features a traditional, structures design and then adds some bold hardware and edgy details. The Loulou bag is one of the more popular options, featuring a signature chain strap.

They also have some more laidback bags, too. The College bag is a structured satchel bag made from top-quality leather and designed to be used everyday. Their Classic envelope clutch is exactly what is sounds like, with clean lines and a minimalist design.

6. Chanel

Source: Deman / Shutterstock.com

Chanel handbags represent the epitome of timeless luxury. Once again, this is a brand just about everyone knows about. A Chanel bag is crafted to be a heirloom piece, lasting for centuries, and made of the finest materials. Their quality design and enduring craftsmanship are a large reason they are so popular!

Chanel’s Top Purses

Source: banyan_tree / Flickr

Chanel boasts a collection of enduring purses and handbags. Their most famous design is the 2.55 bag, which was created by Coco Chanel in 1925. It features a classical rectangular shape, quilted leather, and a signature chain strap. This bag later evolved into the Chanel Classic Flab bag, which is slightly larger and more relaxed.

While Chanel is known for their older, classical styles, they also design new, modern bags regularly. The Chanel Gabrielle bag features a more relaxed silhouette and is designed for everyday wear, for instance. The Chanel 19 bag has a boxier structure and a very textured leather finish, appealing to more modern trends.

7. Dior

Source: tbradford / iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Dior is a truly unique handbag brand. It was founded in 1945 by Christian Dior and focuses on feminine silhouettes and luxurious materials. Their bags are more traditional than some of the trendier brands on this list. However, it’s this elegance that many of their shoppers are looking for.

Dior’s Top Bags

Source: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

Dior handbags are crafted with couture-like details. For instance, the Lady Dior bag was designed with Princess Diana in mind and has a structured silhouette made with quality leather. The Diorama bag’s design probably won’t surprise anyone, but it has a very luxurious leather finish and a unique clasp closure.

This brand is exceptionally additional. However, they do have some bags that standout as more unique. The Dioever bag has a bucket silhouette and is made for be used everyday, unlike many of the other bags this brand makes.

8. Bottega Veneta

Source: Florence, Italy by Lex Kravetski / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Bottega Veneta is often considered the pinnacle of intricate, traditional craftsmanship. It was founded in Italy in 1966. Their focus is on their signature intrecciato leather technique and high-quality materials. Today, their bags still focus heavily on their heritage and quality craftmanship. They’re more of a timeless brand than one focused on current trends.

Bottega Veneta’s Top Purses

Source: Alessandro Cristiano / Shutterstock.com

The intrecciato woven leather is synonymous with Bottega Veneta and is featured on many of the brand’s most iconic bags. This is most obvious in the Cabat tote bag, which is made completely out of intrecciato leather. It’s a versatile bag that relies heavily on the beauty of the material. The Cassette bag features a structured silhouette and a bold intrecciato pattern, making it a statement-making choice.

While they’re very focused on traditional design, Bottega Veneta continues to continues to turn the traditional techniques into fresh designs. The Padded Cassette bag, for instance, has a modern, oversized silhouette with a pillowy weave. It’s a contemporary take on the brand’s classical design.

The Jodie bag is similar, but it features a unique crescent-shaped design that’s crafted with intrecciato leather. It’s a perfect choice for those wanting a timeless piece that’s also not completely traditional.

9. Mansur Gavriel

Source: byswat / Shutterstock.com

Mansur Gavriel is the youngest brand on this list. It was founded in 2012 by Monica Ainley and Rania Mansur. The brand’s focus is minimalist, with an emphasis on quality materials and timeless design. Their bags are made to be versatile and able to be worn at just about any time.

Mansur Gavriel’s Top Bags

Source: Lee Charlie / Shutterstock.com

Mansur Gavriel’s design philosophy centers around clean lines and functionality. While these bags look nice, they also work well. The Bucket bag is the best example of this. It has an aesthetic, structured design with a drawstring closure, and it’s crafted from high-quality leather.

The Mini Doctor bag is another example. It’s compact and sophisticated, making it perfect for everyday essentials. It looks nice, but it’s mostly designed as an everyday bag.

Despite being relatively young, this brand has established itself amongst the younger generations. Their timeless design and high-quality materials have set them apart from less expensive brands, but most of their bags are designed to be used every day – not just on night’s out. Their bags are also exceptionally modern and do not focus solely on trends.

