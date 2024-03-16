11 Sunglasses Brands to Try SergeyChayko / Getty Images

Although glasses with tinted lenses existed before, it wasn’t until the early 20th century that tinted lenses were utilized for glare reduction and protection. In 1929 sunglasses gained widespread popularity in the United States after Sam Foster, the founder of Foster Grant, began selling his mass-produced shades on the Atlantic City, New Jersey Boardwalk. A few years later, Bausch & Lomb created anti-glare aviator-style sunglasses for U.S. Army pilots. The sunglasses, which they called Ray-Ban, were embraced by the general public. During the 1930s and 1940s sunglasses continued to evolve, associations with movie stars furthering their appeal. Fast forward to the 21st century in which sunglasses remain essential fashion accessories and eye protection. From sporty sunglasses with polarized lenses to fashionable designer shades with bling, 24/7 Wall St.’s list of 11 sunglasses brands (listed from the oldest brands to the new contenders), runs the gamut. So raise your blinds and prepare to see the light, through rose-colored glasses, of course!

1. Persol

Parent/owner : Luxottica

: Luxottica Brand Established : 1917

: 1917 Pricepoint: $99.00-$325.00

Established Elegance

Among the oldest eyewear companies still in business, Persol is an Italian company that specializes in sunglasses and frames. The name Persol roughly translates to for the sun. The company originally focused on creating sunglasses for race car drivers and aviators. Purchased in 1995 by the conglomerate Luxottica, Persol continues to influence and define elegance in eyewear. Back in the Day, Steve McQueen wore Persol sunglasses. These days cool cats like Zac Efron and Leo DiCaprio don them.

2. Ray-Ban

Parent/owner : Luxottica

: Luxottica Brand Established : 1936

: 1936 Pricepoint:$70.00-$350.00

Effortless Cool

Ray-Ban originally produced aviator sunglasses designed for U.S. Army Air Corps pilots. Over time, Ray-Ban expanded its range to include a variety of styles, including the classic Wayfarer and the sophisticated Clubmaster. The name Ray-Ban is derived from the key components of sunglasses. Ray refers to the rays of the sun, while Ban suggests the action of blocking glare and harmful UV rays. Ray-Ban. Pretty darn clever.

On our list of 11 sunglasses brands to try, Ray-Bans is undoubtedly the most iconic. Jake (John Belushi) and Elwood (Dan Ackroyd) Blues introduced Wayfarers to a new generation in The Blues Brothers (1980), while Maverick (Tom Cruise) made the original Aviator-style Ray-Bans cool again in Top Gun (1986). Agent J (Will Smith), wears Ray-Ban sunglasses in the Men in Black franchise (1997, 2002, 2012, 2019). In fact, all of the agents wear Predator 2 Ray-Ban sunglasses to protect them from their own neuralyzer flashes. It would be a shame if they forgot to wear them.

3. Swarvoski

Parent/owner : Swarovski Optik

: Swarovski Optik Brand Established : 1949

: 1949 Pricepoint: $200.00-$2000.00

Shine On You Crazy Crystal

Swarovski sunglasses combine this Austrian brand’s signature sparkle with elegant design and premium craftsmanship. These sunglasses feature Swarovski crystals incorporated into the frames, adding a touch of bling. Established in 1949 as a division of the Swarovski Group, Swarovski Optik has built a reputation for its precision optics, innovative designs, and superior craftsmanship. Celebrities, including Paris Hilton and Taylor Swift, have been known to wear a pair.

4. Gucci

Parent/owner : Kering

: Kering Brand Established : circa 1960s

: circa 1960s Pricepoint: $135.00-$700.00

Gucci Gucci Gu

Gucci added sunglasses to its line in the late 1960s. During that time, the fashion house expanded its line to include a wide range of accessories. Gucci sunglasses quickly became popular for their glamorous design and bold style. Gucci sunglasses have remained a staple in the fashion industry, continuously evolving to reflect contemporary trends while maintaining the brand’s iconic aesthetic. Celebrities, including Elton John and Billie Eilish, favor Gucci shades.

5. Versace

Parent/owner : Luxottica

: Luxottica Brand Established :1978

:1978 Pricepoint: $99.95-$350.00

Expressive Eyewear

Versace, a symbol of luxury and glamour, embodies the bold aesthetic of the iconic Italian fashion house. Versace sunglasses feature the distinctive and intricate detailing, that is associated with the brand. Crafted with precision, Versace sunglasses use premium materials, including Swarovski crystals, in their elegant eyewear. With a diverse range of styles, from oversized shields to classic aviators, Versace has the bases covered. Megan Thee Stallion and Kim Kardashian have been spotted rocking Versace sunglasses.

6. Maui Jim

Parent/owner : Kering

: Kering Brand Established : 1980

: 1980 Pricepoint: $150.00-$400.00

Maui Wowee

According to Hawaii sunglass lore, sometime around 1980 a gentleman angler by the name of Jim Richards started selling sunglasses on the beaches of Maui, primarily to tourists. Maui Jim has since become an upscale brand of polarized sunglasses. Polarized lenses block horizontal light waves, while allowing vertical light waves to pass through. This filtering effect reduces glare and enhances contrast, improving visual clarity. Polarized lenses are especially beneficial for activities such as driving, fishing, and skiing. Though the brand’s headquarters are in Peoria, Illinois, Mau Jim. maintained an office and store in Lahaina, Maui, that was tragically destroyed in the Lahaina wildfire in August 2023. Maui Jim counts Jennifer Aniston and Barack Obama among its customer base.

7. Costa

Parent/owner : Luxottica

: Luxottica Brand Established : 1983

: 1983 Pricepoint: $90.00-$300.00

They Don’t Costa Lot

Costa Del Mar is a U.S. sunglasses brand headquartered in Daytona Beach, Florida. Costa focuses on manufacturing high-performance sunglasses designed for outdoor water sports like fishing and skiing. Founded in 1983 by a group of fishing buddies, Costa has become a leading brand. Costa sunglasses are recognized for their exceptional lens quality, including the patented 580 lens which filters out harsh and harmful lightwaves, resulting in sharper contrast and clearer vision. Costa sunglasses, designed by rugged outdoorsmen for rugged outdoorsmen, are also durable. Costa sunglass frames are made of nylon and stainless steel and have a hydrophobic coating that repels water and oils. All of that and still among the most reasonably priced shades on our list.

8. Oakley

Parent/owner : Luxottica

: Luxottica Brand Established : 1983 (ski goggles)

: 1983 (ski goggles) Pricepoint: $59.99-$300.00

A.O.K.

I hung out with a couple of would-be ski bums in Nashville, Tennesse in the 1980s who wore the early prototype Oakley ski goggles as if they were your everyday sunglasses. I thought they looked ridiculous, but the fellas were good company. Oakley was founded in 1975 by James Jannard and originally made motocross handgrips. The brand soon expanded into eyewear, introducing sunglasses tailored for athletes. Oakley features high-wrap frames and cutting-edge lens technologies like High Definition Optics (HDO) for uncompromised clarity and impact resistance. Celebes who favor Oakley include Robert Downey, Jr. and Chris Hemsworth.

9. Miu Miu

Parent/owner : Luxottica

: Luxottica Brand Established : 1992

: 1992 Pricepoint: $250.00-up

Is There An Echo in Here?

This is the brand my fashionista daughter insisted that I include. She was aghast that I wasn’t familiar with it because they’ve been around forever. She’s 23. Established in 1993 by Miuccia Prada, the granddaughter of Mario Prada, Miu Miu offers a range of fashion items, including ready-to-wear clothing, handbags, shoes, and sunglasses. The sunglass line is exceptionally broad, offering as much or as little bling as you desire. Miu Miu sunglasses are available with a variety of lens options, including polarized and UV-blocking types. Elle Fanning and GiGi Hadid have been known to sport Miu Miu shades.

10. Prada

Parent/owner : Luxottica

: Luxottica Brand Established : 1999

: 1999 Pricepoint: $100.00-$550.00

Prada Prada Prada

You know these babies can take the heat, because, rumor has it, the Devil wears Prada (sunglasses). Somewhat surprisingly, Prada didn’t enter the sunglasses market until after Miu Miu. The Italian luxury fashion house, founded in 1913, added sunglasses to its line in 1999. Prada sunglasses are held in high regard for their sophisticated designs and meticulous craftsmanship. The brand offers a diverse range of sunglasses styles, from classic aviators to bold oversized frames. Prada sunglasses feature distinctive details such as the brand’s logo, gold accents, and innovative lens configurations. Vanessa Hudgins and Pete Davidson have been seen wearing Prada sunglasses.

11. Tom Ford

Parent/owner : The Estée Lauder Companies

: The Estée Lauder Companies Brand Established : 2005

: 2005 Pricepoint: $160.00-$635.00

Not Just Any Tom

Tom Ford is a luxury fashion brand founded by American fashion designer Tom Ford in 2005. Like the rest of the Tom Ford line, Tom Ford sunglasses are sleek and sophisticated, with designs that shriek glamour and refinement. Crafted from high-quality materials including titanium, Tom Ford sunglasses appeal to individuals with a penchant for fashion and expensive tastes. Tom Ford sunglasses are favored by celebrities including Britney Spears and Brad Pitt, cementing the brand’s status as a leading name in luxury eyewear. Angelina Jolie and Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kayne West, are also known to favor Tom Ford sun specs.

