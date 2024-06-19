Avoid All Perfume Brands Except These 7 Studio Doros / iStock via Getty Images

High-quality perfumes make all the difference. Many of the cheaper brands use less sustainable, more toxic ingredients that can cause skin issues or affect the scent, including how long it lasts. While it might hurt the bank more to invest in a quality perfume, the results are usually worth it. Not only that, but recent studies have even found fragrances can help improve mental health. That being said, the better the ingredients, the better the results.

We’ve already covered the best cologne brands, so here are seven of the best perfume brands to purchase from.

1. Chanel

Source: Deman / Shutterstock.com

Price : Moderate

Scent strength : Moderate

Designer Brand

Source: Dragon Images / Shutterstock.com

Chanel is one of the most popular and best designer perfume brands on the market. While they aren’t the cheapest, some might say they provide the best bang for their buck, as they use high-quality ingredients that enhance their performance. Each scent is moderately strong yet not overpowering and lasts for hours on end.

One of Chanel‘s most legendary perfumes is Chanel No. 5, which is a top contender of the most infamous women’s perfumes. The company offers versatile scents for both men and women.

2. Guerlain

Source: Mado Ziruddu / Shutterstock.com

Price : Moderate to High

Scent strength : Moderate

Vintage Fragrances

Source: mkfilm / Shutterstock.com

Guerlain is one of the oldest and most reliable perfume brands on the market. Despite having one of the most high-quality products in the perfume industry, this brand still manages to be somewhat affordable with moderate to high prices. Most customers believe the fragrances are worth the investment. Not only that, but most of Guerlain’s scents are unisex and offer a natural yet vintage feel, especially for those who prefer a more classic or elegant perfume.

3. Di Ser

Source: ferigrinjoe / Shutterstock.com

Price : High

Scent strength : Moderate

All Natural Ingredients

Source: Vera Prokhorova / Shutterstock.com

Di Ser uses all-natural ingredients in their perfumes, making it one of the best and most sustainable on this list. However, because of the purity of the ingredients, which are all native to Japan or Japanese culture, this is one of the most expensive brands as well.

Additionally, the fragrance tends to be less overpowering than other brands. Some might prefer a stronger scent, but Di Ser’s perfumes are great for those seeking a modest yet clean aroma. Unlike many of the chemical-filled, cheaper perfume brands on the market, this brand offers a natural and gentle fragrance.

4. Dior

Source: anakondasp / Shutterstock.com

Price : Moderate

Scent strength : Moderate

Sourced Ingredients

Source: STEKLO / Shutterstock.com

Dior is another designer brand that sells popular perfumes at a moderate price. Similar to Chanel, Dior has its signature scents, like Miss Dior, that are go-to staples for many customers. The brand also uses ingredients sourced from around the world, all of which are carefully selected to cultivate the most natural and appealing fragrances.

Additionally, Dior perfumes are made via expert blending through the use of modern technology, which ensures a high-quality product. The scents are also known to last for long periods, without being too overpowering.

5. Gucci

Source: Helen89 / Shutterstock.com

Price : Low to Moderate

Scent strength : Mild to Moderate

Unique Fragrance

Source: Barillo_Picture / Shutterstock.com

Gucci is a renowned Italian luxury fashion company in Florence Italy. Best known for its handbags, Gucci also offers a unique line of perfumes, among other popular products. Many customers love that Gucci fragrances are fresh, clean, and unlike any other on the market. In fact, some say that no other brand’s scents compare to Guccie’s signature fragrances.

Furthermore, Gucci’s price range is on the lower side compared to some of the other companies on this list. However, many also say that Gucci perfumes have a milder scent that’s not as long-lasting.

6. Byredo

Source: ferigrinjoe / Shutterstock.com

Price : High

Scent strength : High

Strong Scent

Source: Dasha Petrenko / Shutterstock.com

Byredo offers strong and enduring perfumes in a variety of scents. These luxury perfumes tend to be on the pricier side, but with a strong scent profile, just a couple of sprays will last you for hours on end. While other milder or cheaper perfumes might fade in time, Byredo perfumes will have you smelling fresh and alluring all day long.

7. Parfums de Marly

Source: New Africa / Shutterstock.com

Price : High

Scent strength : Strong

Versatile

Source: DocPhotos / Shutterstock.com

Parfums de Marly is another popular perfume brand — and for good reason. This brand offers a variety of versatile scents that can fit any mood or occasion, from flirty date nights to corporate meetings. Not only that, but they boast of strong scent profiles. However, as a result, this perfume brand is on the higher end of the price range. Nonetheless, it’s a great investment if you’re looking for a high-quality perfume to add to your collection.

Why We’re Covering This

Source: IKvyatkovskaya / iStock via Getty Images

Investing in the right perfume doesn’t just ensure a positive aromatic experience. It’s crucial to know the quality of the ingredients you’re using on your body. The above perfume brands are some of the best choices on the market.

Take This Retirement Quiz To Get Matched With An Advisor Now (Sponsored) Are you ready for retirement? Planning for retirement can be overwhelming, that’s why it could be a good idea to speak to a fiduciary financial advisor about your goals today. Start by taking this retirement quiz right here from SmartAsset that will match you with up to 3 financial advisors that serve your area and beyond in 5 minutes. Smart Asset is now matching over 50,000 people a month. Click here now to get started.