12 Industries Set To Benefit From Global Warming

Open wooden door to the new world with green environment. Climate change concept.
leolintang / Shutterstock.com
Kristin Hitchcock
Published:

24/7 Wall St. Insights: 

  • Global warming could create new growth opportunities in certain sectors, like agriculture in cooler regions. 
  • Warmer temperatures may also open up new possibilities, like expanded shipping routes through the Arctic.
  • Also, read “The Next NVIDIA.”

As global warming continues to reshape the planet, it’s also reshaping industries worldwide. While some sectors are feeling pressure from climate change, others are finding unexpected boosts. 

This article takes a look at 12 industries that may thrive in our warming world. Some of these aren’t very surprising, but others may be a bit unexpected!

Let’s jump in:

Why We’re Covering This

birds migrating over water
eurotravel/Shutterstock.com
Nature isn’t the only thing that changes due to climate change.

As industries change, it’s important to adapt, especially when investing. We’ve been staying on top of these changes for some time, and we will continue to keep you updated in the future. 

Also, consider reading our article “20 Beloved Foods That Could Disappear Forever Because of Climate Change.

1. Agriculture in Northern Regions

Sustainable Agriculture. Hydroponics based production method farm. Wellness, healthy and sustainable food sourcing concept. Vertical Farming.
Yang Zhen Siang/Shutterstock.com
Agriculture in northern regions may become more prevalent.

Once upon a time, fig trees grew as far north as Germany (during the Medieval Warm Period). If this occurs again, cooler climates in Canada and Russia will see their growing seasons extended. 

2. Renewable Energy

image / iStock via Getty Images
Solar, wind, and geothermal sectors are all set to grow.

Increasing demands for cleaner energy sources make the renewable energy sector an obvious winner. 

3. Water Desalination

Ocean waves, senior man surfing on beach and healthy fitness lifestyle in Australia summer holiday. Elderly surfer swimming with surfboard, sea water exercise and relax in retirement travel vacation
PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock.com
Turning the ocean into drinkable water may soon be common.

Freshwater resources may continue to shrink, increasing the demand for desalination technologies. 

4. Construction and Infrastructure

Virginia Beach, Virginia | Aerial View of The Virginia Beach Oceanfront as the Sun Sets during Labor Day Weekend
Kyle Little / iStock via Getty Images
Shorelines may see new and differing construction in the next few years.

Cities may need to invest in better flood defenses and new types of climate-resilient infrastructure, leading to demand for this new technology.

5. Air Conditioning and HVAC

A stockphoto / iStock via Getty Images
More people will need air conditioning as the weather becomes warmer.

Hotter climates increase the demand for cooling systems, leading to an increase in the HVAC industry.

6. Insurance for Climate Resilience

Real estate investment concept. Analyzing mortgage loan home and insurance real property mortgage. interest rate, Investment planning. Person touch house icon with growth graph on virtual screen.
A9 STUDIO / Shutterstock.com
New types of insurance will likely become more common.

Specialized policies for extreme weather events may become more prevalent as climate change increases. 

7. Shipping Routes

A red barge ships cargo down the Illinois River near Ottawa, Illinois. Aerial photograph via drone.
Steve Gadomski/Shutterstock.com
New shipping routes may open up.

Melting Arctic ice could open up new shipping routes between Europe and Asia that take much less time. 

8. Tourism in Cooler Climates

Close Up Of Terrestrial Globe With Focus On North America. focus on Canada, United States of America and Mexico.
Divina Epiphania / Shutterstock.com
Cooler countries may see an increase in tourism.

Warmer weather may increase tourism in regions that are currently cooler. 

9. Agritech and Crop Engineering

father mother child planting tree sunset. family silhouette. three people water plant plant soil sunset. father farmer with shovel digs roots plant into ground park. Agriculture. happy family life.
Valery Zotev / Shutterstock.com
Agriculture may see a rise in opportunities.

New crops may be needed that can withstand heat and drought, leading to new opportunities in the agrarian sector. 

10. Mining and Exploration

Coal+mining | Effects of coal mining
Effects of coal mining by Jen SFO-BCN / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)
Mining in colder regions may become more doable.

Thawing permafrost may expose previously unknown resources underground, leading to increased mining operations. 

11. Waste Management

a man throws a non-working smartphone into a trash can. Bottom view from the trash can. The problem of recycling and pollution of the planet with garbage.
Melnikov Dmitriy / Shutterstock.com
Recycling industries may continue to grow.

Industries that focus on things like recycling and water conservation may become increasingly important. 

12. Disaster Recovery and Reconstruction

Flooded cars on the street of the city. Street after heavy rain. Water could enter the engine, transmission parts or other places. Disaster Motor Vehicle Insurance Claim Themed. Severe weather concept
mkfilm / Shutterstock.com
As disasters become more prevalent, services to recover from these disasters may, too.

More frequent extreme weather events may increase the demand for rebuilding efforts and recovery services. 

