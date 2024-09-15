12 Industries Set To Benefit From Global Warming leolintang / Shutterstock.com

Global warming could create new growth opportunities in certain sectors, like agriculture in cooler regions.

Warmer temperatures may also open up new possibilities, like expanded shipping routes through the Arctic.

As global warming continues to reshape the planet, it’s also reshaping industries worldwide. While some sectors are feeling pressure from climate change, others are finding unexpected boosts.

This article takes a look at 12 industries that may thrive in our warming world. Some of these aren’t very surprising, but others may be a bit unexpected!

Let’s jump in:

1. Agriculture in Northern Regions

Yang Zhen Siang/Shutterstock.com

Once upon a time, fig trees grew as far north as Germany (during the Medieval Warm Period). If this occurs again, cooler climates in Canada and Russia will see their growing seasons extended.

2. Renewable Energy

image / iStock via Getty Images

Increasing demands for cleaner energy sources make the renewable energy sector an obvious winner.

3. Water Desalination

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A / Shutterstock.com

Freshwater resources may continue to shrink, increasing the demand for desalination technologies.

4. Construction and Infrastructure

Kyle Little / iStock via Getty Images

Cities may need to invest in better flood defenses and new types of climate-resilient infrastructure, leading to demand for this new technology.

5. Air Conditioning and HVAC

A stockphoto / iStock via Getty Images

Hotter climates increase the demand for cooling systems, leading to an increase in the HVAC industry.

6. Insurance for Climate Resilience

A9 STUDIO / Shutterstock.com

Specialized policies for extreme weather events may become more prevalent as climate change increases.

7. Shipping Routes

Steve Gadomski/Shutterstock.com

Melting Arctic ice could open up new shipping routes between Europe and Asia that take much less time.

8. Tourism in Cooler Climates

Divina Epiphania / Shutterstock.com

Warmer weather may increase tourism in regions that are currently cooler.

9. Agritech and Crop Engineering

Valery Zotev / Shutterstock.com

New crops may be needed that can withstand heat and drought, leading to new opportunities in the agrarian sector.

10. Mining and Exploration

Effects of coal mining by Jen SFO-BCN / BY 2.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/)

Thawing permafrost may expose previously unknown resources underground, leading to increased mining operations.

11. Waste Management

Melnikov Dmitriy / Shutterstock.com

Industries that focus on things like recycling and water conservation may become increasingly important.

12. Disaster Recovery and Reconstruction

mkfilm / Shutterstock.com

More frequent extreme weather events may increase the demand for rebuilding efforts and recovery services.

