Here Are the Countries That Benefit Most From Globalization

Globalization has become a central part of the world economy.

Some countries have become agricultural powers through globalization.

Electronics and automobiles also play a big role in global economies.

When you think about the world, it’s easy to think that your country is all that matters. Unfortunately, this thinking is outdated, and we live in a world dependent on globalization. According to economists, a “global middle class” has formed by heavily relying on the interdependence of a world economy, cultures, and goods and services. As a result, some countries are finding significant benefits by emphasizing globalization more strongly.

12. Italy

Italy’s tourism industry has undoubtedly lifted the country’s overall economy. Millions of visitors come every year to see the country’s luxury goods sector, which is also exported worldwide, and its automobile industry, home to brands like Fiat, Maserati, and Ferrari.

11. South Korea

One of the biggest economies in Asia, South Korea has been a global leader for decades. Companies like Samsung and LG are headquartered in South Korea and lead the world in many areas, including household appliances, electronics, and a vast automobile industry, home to brands like Hyundai and Kia.

10. Mexico

There is no question that Mexico has benefited from globalization, specifically around the USMCA (United States-Mexico-Canada) agreement. Mexico has quietly become a major North American manufacturing and automobile market player.

9. Poland

Poland’s unique location in the European Union has made it a strategic location for logistics in the region. It has become a manufacturing hub for Europe, including an IT services sector that has continuously grown over the last few decades.

8. United Kingdom

London is a central financial and tourist hub, which has helped the United Kingdom benefit from globalization. The influx of tourism has also boosted the area’s middle class.

7. France

With a growing luxury goods area, fashion, manufacturing, and agriculture, France has reaped the benefits of globalization. France’s strong economic growth is likely based more on global trade than domestic production.

6. Germany

One of the strongest economies in Europe, Germany has greatly benefited from globalization. Home to a solid manufacturing base, Germany has become a global leader in areas like automobiles and chemicals.

5. United States

It won’t be surprising that the US has been a significant benefactor of globalization. The US has seen its middle class explode between its financial markets, technological innovation, and functioning as the global currency.

4. Brazil

For a country full of natural resources, Brazil benefits from global investment and globalization. Of all the countries on this list, Brazil has undoubtedly seen its middle class grow big thanks to coffee, iron ore, and soybean exports.

3. Vietnam

With its unique location in Asia, Vietnam has benefited from attracting much foreign investment. The result is that it’s become an agriculture hub in the region, which has helped reduce its poverty levels and boost economic growth.

2. India

India’s huge population makes it an attractive place for global business. One of its biggest global efforts has been its strong IT sector and outsourcing capabilities, enabling thousands of foreign companies to make significant investments.

1. China

When it comes to countries benefiting the most from globalization, China is at the very top. China’s abundant resources as the world’s largest exporter, have helped it become a manufacturing powerhouse. As a result, it receives significant foreign investment, which fuels export growth.

