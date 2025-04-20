Coca-Cola Is the King of the Mountain, But These 8 Beverage Companies Are Gaining Steam jetcityimage iStock Editorial via Getty Images

In the world of soft drinks, the Coca-Cola name holds so much sway and global recognition that it’s hard to imagine what life would be like without this drink. You could even go as far as to say that, like McDonald’s and baseball, Coca-Cola is a symbol of America itself, even though it’s a global product.

Beginning in 1886, the Coca-Cola story started to take shape, and over the next 150 years, the name has become synonymous with soft drinks everywhere. Of course, Coke’s popularity has undoubtedly allowed competitors to try and capture a piece of the market it has built into a billion-dollar industry.

8. LaCroix

Year founded: 1980

Flavor(s): Sunshine, Mojito, Cherry Blossom, Strawberry Peach, Black Razzberry

Color: Various

Manufacturer: LaCroix

Founded in 1980, LaCroix became a hit sparkling water brand that sought to position itself as the “anti-Perrier” without the “snobbish” appeal. After sugary soda took a dive in 2015 due to health concerns, LaCroix pounced and expanded out of the Midwest through strategic social media campaigns that targeted millennial customers looking for a healthy alternative, and it worked.

7. Zevia

Year founded: 2007

Flavor(s): Cherry Cola, Creamy Root Beer, Cran-Raspberry, Lemon Lime Twist

Color: Various

Manufacturer: Zevia

Fast-Growing Product

One year after its founding in 2008, Zevia was declared one of the fastest-growing natural products in the US, and it hasn’t slowed down. Fast-forward to 2021, when Zevia goes public, its range of “naturally delicious” sodas with zero sugar and zero artificial flavors has become a small sensation. In 2021, the company also went public, which helped drive its market cap to over $148 million in April 2025.

6. Poppi

Year founded: 2018

Flavor(s): Alpine Blast, Cream Soda, Cherry Cola, Orange, Lemon Line, many more

Color: Various

Manufacturer: PepsiCo

Pepsi’s New Threat

Backed by the deep pockets of parent company Pepsi, there is no question that Poppi is looking to capture market share from both Coca-Cola and its parent brand. With almost two dozen fun flavors, Poppi is a young brand that was founded in 2018, with the Pepsi acquisition only occurring in 2025. Its passionate fanbase initially discovered the brand after its founders appeared on a 2018 Shark Tank episode.

5. Olipop

Year founded: 2018

Flavor(s): Classic Grape, Crisp Apple, Vintage Cola, Ginger Lemon, dozens more

Color: Various

Manufacturer: Olipop

The Newcomer

Only five years old, Olipop was started by Ben Goodwin in 2018 and is currently sold in more than 25,000 stores. What it lacks in market share, it more than makes up for with nearly two dozen flavors that greatly appeal to younger audiences. It doesn’t hurt that Olipop also features popular influencers and has strong social media word of mouth driving new customer growth.

4. Monster Beverage

Year founded: 1935

Flavor(s): Sweet and salty taste

Color: Green

Manufacturer: Monster Beverage

Second Biggest Energy Drink

As the second largest energy drink brand today, Monster holds 39% of the market behind Red Bull, making it a formidable competitor to Coca-Cola’s bottom line. While the two drinks are not quite complementary, Monster’s marketing strengths greatly appeal to a younger audience that used to reach for a Coke but is now going for energy drinks instead.

3. Lipton

Year founded: 1871

Flavor(s): Pineapple Mango, Watermelon, Raspberry, Sweet Tea, etc.

Color: Various

Manufacturer: Lipton

The Tea Giant

First introduced in 1871 by Sir Tom Lipton, the Lipton brand introduced tea in 1890, and it has been a popular drink worldwide ever since. Acquired by Unilever in 2022, Lipton hasn’t changed with its myriad of flavors and sweet tea drinks in decades, and it’s a perfect argument to say that if something isn’t broken, don’t fix it.

2. Red Bull

Year founded: 1987

Flavor(s): Tangy citrus undertone

Color: Yellow

Manufacturer: Rauch Fruchtsäfte

The Energy Drink

The third most valuable soft drink brand behind Coca-Cola and Pepsi, Red Bull sold over 12.6 billion cans in 2024 alone and 100 billion since its launch in 1987. The brand has grown exponentially because of its slogan, “Red Bull Gives You Wings,” which is one of the most memorable slogans in advertising. Of course, a slew of celebrity endorsements and an award-winning F1 team have only helped to boost popularity.

1. Pepsi

Year founded: 1898

Flavor(s): Sweet vanilla taste

Color: Caramel E-150d

Manufacturer: Pepsi

The Biggest Competitor

Pepsi is undoubtedly the next best thing when companies capitalize on Coca-Cola’s market share. Coke’s biggest rival for decades, this rivalry is as symbolic to America as McDonald’s is to Burger King and iPhone is to Android. Since 1898, Pepsi has released 11 different drinks to try and win over Coke customers and has succeeded in many ways.