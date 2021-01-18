Apple iPhone 13 Features Emerge

The top tech media in the world, particularly those that follow Apple Inc.’s (NASDAQ: AAPL) products closely, believe they have a good picture of the iPhone 13, which could be released as early as eight months from now. Several features could be a quantum leap among all smartphones. That means Apple has a shot at another year in which iPhone sales could rise well above 100 million.

The release and sales of the iPhone 12 have driven Apple’s revenue to record levels, and its market cap to $2.17 trillion is well ahead of the second company by that measure, which is Microsoft at $1.61 trillion. Apple’s shares have risen 63% in the past year.

A measure of how important the iPhone is to Apple’s fortunes is the percentage of iPhone revenue compared to the company’s total revenue. In the most recently reported year, iPhone revenue was $142 billion, compared to the $260 billion total.

A roundup of what the tech press has written about the iPhone 13:

According to Tech Radar, to keep the iPhone from overheating:

The cooling system is essentially a miniaturized version of those seen on high-end gaming rigs. Water or another kind of liquid is evaporated by the heat coming from key internal components, with the thermal energy then spread out through the whole of the casing.

From MacRumors:

Apple in 2021 will allegedly continue to cut iPhone costs to better accommodate the expense of 5G chip technology, adopting a soft battery board design that will drop costs 30 to 40 percent compared to the iPhone 12 board price.

According to CNET:

At launch, the baseline iPhone 12 carrier model cost $799, an increase of $100 from 2019’s iPhone 11, largely due to the addition of 5G support. Because the iPhone 13 is not expected to have such a major technical upgrade, analysts are predicting a similar price structure for 2021.

From 9to5Mac:

We do know according to reputable analysts like Ming-Chi Kuo that the 2021 iPhone is expected to have improved ultra-wide cameras. This could mean an aperture widened from f/2.4 to f/1.8, the number of lens elements increased from five to six, and the ultra-wide lens could get auto-focus for the first time.

According to Apple Insider:

Apple has introduced a new form of Touch ID that can fit in the Top button on the iPad Air 4. It is possible Apple will include this alongside Face ID in the next iPhone, especially when considering the wide adoption of mask wearing in today’s society.

The press that follows Apple the most closely usually has been largely correct about the “next iPhone.” The iPhone 13 should be no exception.

